Panama Quake Families Get 70 Temporary Homes

Photo: Pfc. Carolyn Dodge / US Army via Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

PANAMA · EARTHQUAKE

Key Facts Delivered 70 temporary homes, according to Panama City’s mayor’s office, through a donation-funded scheme.

The scheme “Chantín pa’ la Gente” (a small house for the people) began deliveries on Wednesday 14 October 2026.

Where Families in Tonosí and Las Tablas (Los Santos province) and Soná (Veraguas province) are among those helped.

The quake The US Geological Survey, a US government agency, measured a magnitude 7.7 earthquake on Friday 9 October 2026.

Next The government plans about 2,700 permanent houses; over 2,000 are due by March 2027.

Power Index Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

Panama City’s mayor’s office says it has handed 70 temporary homes to families who lost their houses in the 9 October earthquake. The units come from a donation-funded scheme called “Chantín pa’ la Gente”, proposed by Panama City Mayor Mayer Mizrachi.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The figure was announced on Sunday 8 November 2026, a month after the quake. For US readers who visit, invest in or have family in Panama, the figure is a snapshot of the recovery a month on.

What Was Delivered

According to the mayor’s office, deliveries began on Wednesday 14 October 2026 and have reached families in Tonosí and Las Tablas, in Los Santos province, and in Soná, in Veraguas province, as well as other quake-hit communities. Los Santos and Veraguas are two of the four provinces where the government is rebuilding.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The scheme is funded by donations from Panamanian citizens and business owners, the office says. It says people can follow the deliveries on the scheme’s website, chantinparalagente.com.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Panama 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What the Quake Did

The US Geological Survey measured a magnitude 7.7 earthquake at 12:56 p.m. Panama time on Friday 9 October 2026, about 10 kilometres (6 miles) west-south-west of Pitaloza Arriba, a rural locality in the quake zone, at a depth of 10 kilometres. A magnitude 6.6 quake followed about two and a half hours later near Río Grande.

Earlier coverage looked at the state of quake-hit bridges in Veraguas. Our report on the first 1,300 homes covers the start of the government’s rebuilding.

The Government’s Permanent Plan

On Tuesday 27 October 2026 President José Raúl Mulino said he had ordered 1,400 more houses, on top of 1,300 already under construction, for families in Coclé, Veraguas, Herrera and Los Santos provinces. That brings the planned total to about 2,700, and the number may rise as damage inspections continue.

Housing Minister Jaime Jované, who leads the ministry in charge of the rebuilding, said more than 2,000 of the houses are due by March 2027. Mulino also said the government would install temporary structures next to building sites while the work goes on.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

What It Means for You

Donors who want to help can follow the mayor’s office scheme through its website. Readers planning travel to western Panama can find more in our Panama coverage hub.

The temporary homes and the government’s permanent houses are separate programmes. The government says its houses will be completed in stages, with more than 2,000 due by March 2027.

What Is Not Known

How many families are still waiting, and how the 70 units are split between provinces, has not been made public. No total for the money raised has been published.

A final count of damaged homes was not available when this article was published. It is also unclear how long families will live in the temporary homes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many temporary homes have been delivered after Panama’s earthquake?

Panama City’s mayor’s office says its “Chantín pa’ la Gente” scheme has delivered 70 temporary homes since 14 October 2026. The homes went to families in Los Santos and Veraguas provinces, among other communities.

How strong was the 9 October earthquake in Panama?

The US Geological Survey measured a magnitude 7.7 earthquake at 12:56 p.m. local time on Friday 9 October 2026. A magnitude 6.6 quake followed about two and a half hours later.

How many permanent houses will Panama build?

President Mulino said on Tuesday 27 October 2026 that the government plans about 2,700 houses in four provinces. The housing minister says more than 2,000 are due by March 2027.

Sources: Mayor’s Office of Panama City (Alcaldía de Panamá), announcement on the “Chantín pa’ la Gente” scheme, 8 November 2026; US Geological Survey, magnitude 7.7 event record, 9 October 2026; US Geological Survey, magnitude 6.6 event record, 9 October 2026; Presidency of Panama and Ministry of Housing (MIVIOT), press conference after the Cabinet meeting, 27 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error