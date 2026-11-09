Nutresa Out-Sells Claro on Total Revenue

Business: Colombia

Key Facts Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Leader. Grupo Nutresa, a Colombian food group, booked 15.4 trillion pesos (about US$4.75 billion) from January to September.

Next. Claro Colombia, a telecom, 13.06 trillion pesos (US$4.03 billion); ISA, a power-grid operator, 12.4 trillion (US$3.83 billion).

Growth. Nutresa sales rose 0.4%, Claro 6.4% and ISA 8% from a year earlier.

Profit. Nutresa’s reported net profit fell about 61%, though adjusted net profit, which excludes one-off items, rose 8.3%.

Caveat. Only three companies compared; Nutresa and ISA totals include foreign operations, Claro Colombia’s does not.

Grupo Nutresa out-sold Claro Colombia and the power group ISA over nine months, though its reported profit fell about 61%.

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Colombia’s earnings season is under way, and a food company is out in front of two big groups on revenue. Grupo Nutresa, the maker of cold cuts, chocolate and coffee, booked 15.4 trillion pesos (about US$4.75 billion) between January and September 2026.

Two other groups follow: Claro Colombia, the local arm of Mexican telecom giant América Móvil, and ISA, a Colombian electricity-transmission group. All three have published nine-month results since 21 October.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

For readers in the United States, the numbers show where Colombian growth is coming from and how a strong peso trims foreign earnings. We convert all pesos at 3,239.5 per US dollar, the market rate of 9 November 2026, not the average of the nine months.

Three Large Colombian Companies Compared

Nutresa leads with 15.4 trillion pesos (about US$4.75 billion), up just 0.4% from a year earlier. Sales inside Colombia rose 11.6% to about 10 trillion pesos (about US$3.09 billion).

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Claro Colombia comes second with 13.06 trillion pesos (about US$4.03 billion), up 6.4%. Its third quarter alone brought 4.44 trillion pesos (about US$1.37 billion), up 7.4%.

ISA, short for Interconexión Eléctrica, is third with 12.4 trillion pesos (about US$3.83 billion), up 8%. Nutresa and ISA include foreign operations in these totals, while Claro Colombia’s figure is for Colombia only.

In Colombia alone, Claro’s sales are higher than Nutresa’s.

File photo, 2010. Coffee cherries near Chinchiná, Colombia. photo, 2010. Coffee cherries near Chinchina, Colombia.

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Why Nutresa’s Sales Rise Is Small

Sales abroad fell 15.5% in pesos to about 5.3 trillion pesos (about US$1.64 billion). The peso strengthened about 15.3% against the dollar, which shrinks foreign sales when they are converted back into pesos.

Nutresa’s reported net profit fell about 61%, as we explained in our earlier report. Its adjusted net profit, which strips out one-off items and currency effects not yet turned into cash, rose 8.3% to 731 billion pesos (about US$226 million).

Reported operating cash profit, known as EBITDA, climbed 21.6% to 2.83 trillion pesos (about US$874 million). Our first-half report on Nutresa shows how the same currency effects hit the earlier months.

What Happened to ISA’s Profit

ISA’s net profit over nine months fell about 3% to 1.8 trillion pesos (about US$556 million). Its EBITDA rose 8% to 7.1 trillion pesos (about US$2.19 billion).

What It Means for Investors and Readers

A strong peso lowers the dollar value of money earned abroad, as Nutresa’s international business shows. Readers comparing Colombian companies can therefore separate domestic growth from currency effects.

Nutresa’s own numbers show the split, with domestic sales up and foreign sales down in pesos. This is context, not investment advice.

What Is Not Known

This is not a ranking of all Colombian companies, because we compared only three. Larger groups, such as the state oil company Ecopetrol, report higher revenue or report later.

Revenue is also not profit, as Nutresa’s fall in reported net profit shows. More results are due in the coming weeks, and our Colombia coverage will follow them.

Sources: nine-month 2026 results of Grupo Nutresa, Claro Colombia and its parent América Móvil, and ISA.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which of the three companies has the highest revenue?

Grupo Nutresa leads Claro Colombia and ISA with 15.4 trillion pesos (about US$4.75 billion). Larger groups, such as Ecopetrol, are not in this comparison.

Why did Nutresa’s profit fall while its sales rose?

Its reported net profit fell about 61%, while adjusted net profit, which strips out one-off items and currency effects not yet turned into cash, rose 8.3%. Sales grew only 0.4% because the stronger peso shrank foreign sales.