Nigeria Cites US$200M World Bank Fish Loans

A waterfront on Nigeria's coast with a small boat in the foreground, in an undated photo. The photo does not show Aradel or its sites. Photo: ---=XEON=--- / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

NIGERIA · ECONOMY

Nigeria’s government says it has secured a US$200 million World Bank Group commitment to expand fish farming and fishing, to be lent to its state governments on concessional (below-market) terms. The announcement came on Sunday, 8 November 2026, from the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the government department for the marine and blue economy, in the capital Abuja.

The ministry says Nigeria spends close to US$1 billion a year on imported fish, so the plan matters to investors in Nigerian debt and to anyone who follows West African food prices. As of 9 November we could not find a published World Bank project document for the US$200 million, so the figure rests on the ministry’s statement for now.

Key Facts The claim Nigeria’s marine ministry says it has secured a US$200 million World Bank Group commitment for fisheries and aquaculture (fish farming).

The terms The money would reach state governments as concessional (below-market) loans, the ministry said.

The gap The ministry says Nigeria needs about 3.6 million tonnes of fish a year and produces about 1.4 million tonnes.

The bill Fish imports cost close to US$1 billion a year in foreign exchange, the ministry says.

Not yet public Repayment terms and a disbursement timetable have not been published.

What the Ministry Announced

The statement came at an executive training on an aquaculture investment guide, organised by the ministry with the World Bank Group, an international development lender. Adegboyega Oyetola, the minister of marine and blue economy, was represented by Professor Busayo Fakinlede, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Marine and Blue Economy.

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Commissioners from the Nigerian states of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Cross River attended, along with permanent secretaries and fisheries directors from across the federation. The ministry said the training aims to help states turn investment ideas into projects that lenders will fund.

The ministry quoted Oyetola as saying: “Our ambition is to produce more, import less and, in time, become a net exporter.” It also said fish is “a pillar of food security, household nutrition and rural livelihoods”.

File photo. Rivers State Government Secretariat Complex, Port Harcourt, 2025. Photo: ABORISADEADETONA, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons. Rivers State sent a commissioner to the training.

Why Nigeria Wants More Fish

The ministry puts annual demand at about 3.6 million tonnes against domestic output of about 1.4 million tonnes, a shortfall of more than 2.2 million tonnes. It says output has risen from 1.1 million tonnes, without giving the period.

Nigeria covers the gap with imports that cost close to US$1 billion a year in foreign exchange, the ministry says. The ministry did not say how much of that bill the new loans would replace.

The ministry also listed a Technical Committee on Accelerating Fish Production, a government working group inaugurated in August 2026, and the digitising of fish import licences. It is promoting a “Fish City” and “Fish Terminal” investment portfolio, which it says is meant to attract private capital but did not describe in detail.

What It Means for You

For US readers, Nigeria is a large emerging market where food imports weigh on the currency and on inflation, as our report on World Bank efforts to mobilise private cash in Nigeria also shows. A credible fish programme could trim import demand over several years, but nothing in the announcement shows that yet.

Investors in Nigerian sovereign or state debt should note that the loans would go to individual states. That adds state-level borrowing to the picture, and the terms are not public.

What Is Not Known

The ministry has not published the repayment period, the interest rate, the loan size per state or the date money will flow. We found no World Bank project page for this US$200 million, so it is unclear which World Bank programme would carry it.

It is also unclear whether the US$200 million is new money or part of financing already agreed with Nigeria. The ministry did not say when its post-training roundtable with the states will meet.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the US$200 Million World Bank Loan Confirmed?

The Nigerian ministry announced it on 8 November 2026. We found no World Bank project document for it, so treat the amount as the ministry’s statement.

Who Would Get the Money?

State governments, as concessional loans for fisheries and aquaculture, the ministry says. Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Cross River states sent commissioners to the training.

Why Does Nigeria Import So Much Fish?

The ministry says demand is about 3.6 million tonnes a year and domestic output about 1.4 million tonnes. Imports fill the shortfall at close to US$1 billion a year.

Sources: Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy of Nigeria, statement on the executive training on the aquaculture investment guide, 8 November 2026; World Bank, Nigeria country page, read 9 November 2026 (no matching project found).





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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