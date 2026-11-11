Kenya’s Last Ebola Patient Goes Home

File photo. Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi. (Photo: Rotsee, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

KENYA · HEALTH

Key Facts The country Kenya, an East African tourism and trade hub, is led on Ebola by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

What happened Duale said on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that the last of Kenya’s seven Ebola survivors went home.

The count Kenya has confirmed nine cases and two deaths since its first imported case on 6 October.

The clock A 42-day countdown now runs until Wednesday 23 December 2026, if no new case appears.

The reach Kenya says it is open to travel and trade, and will issue no Ebola-free certificates.

Kenya’s last patient with Ebola, a deadly viral fever, left hospital on Wednesday 11 November 2026, and the country has begun the countdown that could end its outbreak on paper. Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced it at a press conference at the Health Ministry in Nairobi.

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For US readers, the news matters because Kenya is a major gateway for safari travel, aid work and business in East Africa. It also shows how far an imported Ebola case can be contained when contacts are traced fast.

What Happened

Duale said the seventh and final patient had been discharged, and that all 135 people who had contact with the sick had finished 21 days of monitoring. He said five patients went home on 3 November, a sixth on 6 November and the last on 11 November.

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Kenya’s Health Ministry counts nine confirmed cases in total, all linked to a single imported infection, with two deaths. The last new case was confirmed on 19 October, the ministry said.

At least one local outlet wrongly reported that Kenya had been declared Ebola-free. The formal status is different: the ministry itself says Kenya has only started the countdown, so the country is not yet officially declared free.

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How the Countdown Works

The World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations health agency, says symptoms of this Bundibugyo form, a rarer species of Ebola, can appear two to 21 days after infection. Health authorities wait twice that long, 42 days, before they call an outbreak over.

Duale said the period runs until Wednesday 23 December 2026. If one new case appears, the clock would have to restart.

What the Government Is Doing

Kenya will keep screening travellers at all 26 points of entry, such as airports, seaports and border posts. Rapid response teams stay on alert in every county.

The Health and Foreign Affairs ministries will soon publish an advisory for Kenyans returning from Ebola-affected areas, particularly Congo. It will require a health declaration through the ministry’s OHAI chatbot before travel, screening on arrival and 21 days of follow-up by health teams.

No Ebola-Free Certificates

Duale urged countries that imposed blanket travel and visa limits on Kenya to review and lift them. He argued that Kenya now has no patients under treatment, no contacts in quarantine and no community spread.

He also said Kenya will not serve as a quarantine centre for other countries, and will not issue quarantine or “Ebola-free” certificates for travellers. He said such documents have no basis in the International Health Regulations, the World Health Organization’s global rulebook.

Why It Matters

The outbreak is far from over in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where health authorities have reported more than 11,000 confirmed cases. Our report on the Congo figures and our earlier look at the spread in the east of the country show the scale.

Duale warned that the risk of a new imported case stays real. That is why the 42 days will be a test of Kenya’s surveillance, not a victory lap.

What It Means for You

If you plan a trip to Kenya, the government says tourism and business run normally, and it sets no limits on movement or gatherings. Check your airline and US entry rules before you fly, because other countries set their own conditions.

If you hold shares in East African travel, airline or hospitality firms, the next six weeks decide whether Kenya’s Ebola label fades. Anyone with fever, weakness, vomiting or unexplained bleeding after travel to an affected area should call the toll-free line 719.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether any new case will appear before 23 December. The text of the promised travel advisory, and its start date, have not been published yet.

It is also unclear whether countries with travel and visa limits will lift them after Duale’s appeal. We found no government reply yet.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Kenya Officially Ebola-Free Now?

Not yet. Kenya has started a 42-day countdown that runs until Wednesday 23 December 2026, and it can be declared free only if no new case appears.

How Many People Had Ebola in Kenya?

The Health Ministry counts nine confirmed cases, including two deaths. Seven patients recovered and the last one was discharged on 11 November 2026.

Is It Safe to Travel to Kenya Now?

The government says Kenya is open to tourism and trade, with no restrictions on movement. Travellers are screened at 26 entry points, and a health advisory for Kenyans returning from affected areas is due soon.

Will Kenya Issue Ebola-Free Certificates for Travel?

No. Duale said such papers have no basis in the International Health Regulations, the global health rulebook of the World Health Organization.

Sources: Ministry of Health of Kenya, press conference of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, 11 November 2026; World Health Organization, Ebola disease fact sheet.





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