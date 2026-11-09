Nigeria Speaker Presses State Oil Firm

Another view of the NNPC headquarters towers in Abuja, in an undated photo. The photo does not show the monthly report. Photo: Naziftm / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

NIGERIA · OIL & GAS

Key Facts The speech Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, who leads Nigeria’s lower house, said commercial freedom must come with accountability.

The company NNPC Ltd is Nigeria’s state oil company, made a limited company by the 2021 Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The setting A three-day retreat on the PIA’s five-year record opened in Abuja, the capital, on Monday 9 November 2026.

The test Abbas said success means more output, investment, refining, revenue and benefits for oil-producing communities.

The limit Abbas said not every implementation problem needs a new law.

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, told the state oil company NNPC Ltd on Monday 9 November 2026 that the freedom it won to run like a business must come with accountability. His remarks opened a three-day retreat in Abuja, the capital, on how the 2021 oil law has worked in its first five years.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, the message matters because NNPC Ltd sits at the centre of Nigeria’s oil industry, so oversight of the company matters to investors. Our report on NNPC’s September profit shows the company’s latest numbers.

What Abbas Said

Abbas did not read his speech himself, because Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere, a senior member of the House, delivered it for him. The Speaker called the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), Nigeria’s 2021 oil-sector reform law, one of the country’s most consequential economic laws.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

He asked how much of the Act’s promise has been translated into practice after five years. “Commercial autonomy must be accompanied by corporate accountability,” the Speaker said. He also said that passing a reform law is not the same as carrying it out.

File photo: the NNPC headquarters towers in Abuja, Nigeria.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Petroleum Industry Act (Nigeria) Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Who Does What Under the Law

The Speaker described three roles. The government, as the shareholder, protects the public interest, while NNPC Ltd’s management keeps its independence to take commercial decisions and answers for results.

Parliament, he said, ensures that national assets stay under constitutional and legal accountability. He warned lawmakers not to replace management’s judgment or to interfere arbitrarily in legitimate commercial operations.

Oversight, in his words, should go beyond after-the-fact investigations to include early intervention and learning. He listed the retreat’s goals as finding implementation gaps, areas needing stronger legislative attention, better contact between House committees and NNPC Ltd, and a way to track agreed actions.

Problems He Named

Abbas listed crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, production constraints, weak infrastructure, investment uncertainty and regulatory bottlenecks as obstacles. He said the PIA should be judged by results: oil production, investment, energy security, refining, revenue and benefits for host communities, the areas where oil is produced.

He added that not every implementation problem needs new law. He suggested that amendments fit only where there are genuine legislative gaps.

What It Means for You

Investors who follow Nigerian oil, including US funds that hold Nigerian debt or energy exposure, should read this as a signal about oversight, not a policy change. The speech sets no new rule, penalty or deadline, and it names no company breach.

Still, it shows Parliament wants a regular way to check NNPC Ltd’s performance, which could shape disclosure and reporting. Our earlier piece on the proposed NNPC stock market listing shows why transparency is central to any future share sale.

Readers tracking Nigeria’s wider oil sector can also compare private producers, as in our look at the nine-month profit of Aradel Holdings, a private Nigerian oil producer. Both stories test how Nigerian oil firms report to the public.

What Is Not Known

The speech as reported named no specific shortfall by NNPC Ltd. It is not known which gaps the retreat will list or what the House will do with them.NNPC Ltd co-organised the retreat, and we have not seen its own comment on the speech.

The retreat continues for three days, so its conclusions may add detail.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Tajudeen Abbas?

He is the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, the lower house of the National Assembly.

What Did Abbas Say About NNPC Ltd?

He said the company’s commercial autonomy under the Petroleum Industry Act must come with corporate accountability. He also said lawmakers should not interfere arbitrarily in commercial decisions.

What Is the Petroleum Industry Act?

It is Nigeria’s 2021 oil-sector reform law. It turned the state oil corporation into NNPC Ltd, a limited company.

Does Abbas Want a New Oil Law?

Not by default. He said not every implementation problem needs a new law, and amendments fit only where there are genuine gaps.

Sources: Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, address to the House of Representatives retreat on Petroleum Industry Act implementation, Abuja, 9 November 2026 (read by Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere); Petroleum Industry Act 2021; NNPC Ltd, company website and monthly report listing, read 9 November 2026.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →