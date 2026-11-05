Kenya Teen, 16, Wins Amateur Golf Open

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KENYA · GOLF

Key Facts The result Shashwat Harish, 16, won at 11 under par with a three-round total of 199 strokes.

The margin Two strokes ahead of John Kamaisi of Nakuru Golf Club, who finished on 201.

The event The fifth NCBA Golf Park Open, played at Golf Park Golf Club, with 79 players.

The prize KSh 115,600, about US$890, for the winner.

Next on the calendar The NCBA Golf Series finale at Karen Country Club in Nairobi on 27 November.

Sixteen-year-old Shashwat Harish won the fifth NCBA Golf Park Open in Kenya, finishing on Sunday 1 November 2026 at 11 under par. His rounds of 65, 67 and 67 added up to 199, two strokes better than the next player.

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The tournament is part of the Kenya Golf Union’s amateur championship series, which the bank NCBA sponsors. For golf fans abroad, it shows a teenager beating established adult amateurs in Kenya.

How the Tournament Finished

Harish plays out of Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi and led the 79-player field, the maximum the course could take. He won KSh 115,600, about US$890 at 129.95 shillings per US$1 on 4 November.

John Kamaisi of Nakuru Golf Club was second on 201, nine under par. Hitayezu Jean D’Amour of Vet Lab Sports Club was third on 207, three under par.

Jonathan Marucha, tournament director and Kenya Golf Union vice chairman, called the win a strong statement about junior golf in Kenya. He thanked NCBA for its continued investment in the series.

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Who Is Shashwat Harish

Harish is a junior amateur who is a member of Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi. He played the Magical Kenya Open, a professional DP World Tour event, as a 15-year-old amateur in 2025.

He also helped Peponi School win the NCBA Lisle Shaw Memorial Interschool Tournament at Royal Nairobi Golf Club this year. In that event he took the individual gross title with a round of one under par.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

NCBA is a Kenyan bank that sponsors golf across East Africa and committed more than 60 million shillings (US$462,000) to the sport for 2026. South Africa’s Nedbank has taken a 66% stake in NCBA.

The Kenya Golf Union runs amateur golf in the country, including the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series. Under par means fewer strokes than the course’s target score, so 11 under is a very strong result.

What It Means for You

If you play or follow golf, Kenya has a growing amateur scene with a professional stage at home. The next Magical Kenya Open is due in Nairobi in February 2027.

Visitors can see the series in action at Karen Country Club, which hosts the NCBA Golf Series finale on Friday 27 November 2026. Bank sponsorship like this is a quiet sign of how much corporate money now backs African amateur sport.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Harish has qualified for the NCBA Golf Series finale at Karen Country Club. The organisers have not published the final list of qualifiers.

It is also not known which professional or college path Harish will take. No announcement has been made.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the NCBA Golf Park Open?

Shashwat Harish, a 16-year-old from Muthaiga Golf Club, won at 11 under par with a total of 199. He finished two strokes ahead of John Kamaisi.

How many players took part?

A field of 79 players took part, which is the maximum the course could take. The event is part of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series.

Who sponsors the series?

The Kenyan bank NCBA sponsors the series and the wider NCBA Golf Series. It committed more than 60 million shillings (US$462,000) to golf for 2026.

What is next in the NCBA Golf Series?

The season finale takes place at Karen Country Club in Nairobi on Friday 27 November 2026. Players earn places through qualifier events during the year.

Sources: Kenya Golf Union, Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series, results of the NCBA Golf Park Open, 1 Nov 2026; NCBA Group, 2026 NCBA Golf Series announcement, Jan 2026; Central Bank of Kenya, exchange rate of 129.95 shillings per US$1, 4 Nov 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief