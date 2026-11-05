Morocco Readies for End of UN Sahara Mission

The Hassan Tower and the column bases of the Hassan Mosque esplanade, another landmark beside the finals site; Grace Tankard, January 2018, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

MOROCCO · POLITICS

Key Facts The territory Western Sahara is a disputed desert territory that Morocco largely controls.

What happened King Mohammed VI chaired a working session in Rabat on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

The trigger The UN Security Council did not renew its Western Sahara mission, MINURSO, on Friday 30 October.

The order An interior ministry office will coordinate the withdrawal and liquidation of the UN mission.

The stance The king said Morocco’s commitment to the ceasefire will not change.

King Mohammed VI chaired a working session on Wednesday 4 November 2026 to plan for the period after the end of the United Nations mission in Western Sahara. The Royal Cabinet, the king’s office, said the king ordered a firm and vigilant defence of Morocco’s territory, national security and the calm of its citizens.

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For US readers, the session matters because the United States recognised Moroccan sovereignty over the territory in December 2020 and has designated Morocco a major non-NATO ally, a status for close defence partners. Our explainer on Western Sahara after the UN mission sets out what changes on the ground.

What Happened

The session took place at the Royal Palace in Rabat, according to the Royal Cabinet’s statement. It was attended by Head of Government Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, royal adviser Fouad Ali El Himma, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit and General Mohammed Berrid, inspector general of the Royal Armed Forces and commander of the Southern Zone.

The king stressed the priorities set out in the cabinet statement of 30 October: respect for Morocco’s territorial integrity, national security and the calm of citizens, especially in the southern provinces. He ordered every official to carry them out within their own remit.

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What the Cabinet Said About the Mission

The cabinet said Morocco remains firmly committed to the ceasefire, a commitment it says will not change when the UN mandate ends. It also said the mission had repeatedly been unable to monitor the ceasefire, and that the context in which it was created has been overtaken.

The king instructed Morocco’s Coordination Office with MINURSO, which reports to the interior ministry, to handle coordination and support for the liquidation and withdrawal of the mission. The cabinet said this should let the process run in a smooth and orderly way.

Why Rabat Is Moving Now

MINURSO, the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara, was created in 1991 to monitor a ceasefire between Morocco and the Polisario Front, a movement that seeks independence for the territory. The Security Council did not renew its mandate at its meeting on 30 October 2026, which the Royal Cabinet called a significant step toward closing the file at the United Nations.

The UN Secretariat dated the start of the mission’s liquidation period to 1 November 2026. The cabinet noted that friendly countries that recognise Moroccan sovereignty consider autonomy the only political solution, and it calls the conflict artificial.

What It Means for You

For investors and companies, the statement signals that Rabat wants calm in the southern provinces and continued spending on development projects there. It names no new measures on trade, investment or taxes.

Travel to Morocco’s main cities is unaffected, and the statement announces no new rules for visitors. US travellers should check current US State Department advice for the Western Sahara region before any trip.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how long the withdrawal will take, or what will happen to the mission’s sites once it ends. The cabinet statement gives no dates for Morocco’s part in the liquidation.

It is also unknown how the Polisario Front and Algeria, which backs it, will respond. The statement does not say whether new talks under the UN envoy Staffan de Mistura will follow.

More: Morocco news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Morocco’s King Order on 4 November?

He ordered Morocco’s interior ministry office for MINURSO to coordinate the mission’s liquidation and withdrawal. He also told officials to defend the kingdom’s territory, security and the calm of its citizens.

Why Is the UN Sahara Mission Ending?

The UN Security Council did not renew its mandate on 30 October 2026. Morocco’s Royal Cabinet welcomed that as a significant step toward closing the file at the United Nations.

Does Morocco Still Back the Ceasefire?

Yes, the Royal Cabinet said Morocco’s commitment to the ceasefire will not change. It said the UN mission had repeatedly been unable to monitor it.

Sources: Royal Cabinet of Morocco, communiqué on the working session chaired by King Mohammed VI, 4 November 2026; Royal Cabinet of Morocco, communiqué on the Security Council meeting, 30 October 2026; United Nations, MINURSO mission page; United Nations Security Council.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief