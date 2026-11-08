Moody’s Sees Paraguay Bank Fallout Contained

PARAGUAY · UENO BANK CASE

Moody’s, the US credit rating agency, says the fallout from the takeover of Paraguay’s Ueno Bank, a fast-growing digital lender, can stay contained if the process is fast and orderly. Its analysis this week also reportedly calls the case a test of the country’s bank-resolution framework, which matters to holders of Paraguayan debt.

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Deposit cover Insurance covers up to 228.3 million guaraníes, Paraguay’s currency (about US$38,000), per depositor per institution.

The rating Paraguay is rated Baa3, the lowest investment-grade grade, with a stable outlook affirmed in July.

The system Bank capital, a cushion against losses, stood at 17.1% of risk-weighted assets (loans weighted by risk) in September; problem loans were 2.5%.

Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

The politics Vice President Pedro Alliana became president after the Senate removed President Santiago Peña on Friday 6 November.

In plain English, the agency thinks Paraguay’s banks can absorb the shock if the state acts fast. Its grade for the country itself was last affirmed in July.

Moody’s Says the Fallout Can Stay Contained

Paraguay’s central bank, the Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP), announced a resolution procedure for Ueno on Tuesday 3 November 2026 after its solvency ratio, a measure of its capital cushion, fell below half the legal minimum. Ueno held 9% of system deposits and 8% of system loans as of September 2026.

Moody’s says contagion can stay contained if the process is fast and orderly. It expects the impact on the real economy to be limited and temporary.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The wider system looks sturdy, with regulatory capital at 17.1% of risk-weighted assets in September 2026. Problem loans, those overdue or doubtful, rose to 2.5% of gross loans from 2.1% in December 2025, while reserves cover 113% of them.

Moody’s said the BCP could tighten capital rules and move faster toward Basel III, the global bank capital standards. It says Itaú Paraguay, Continental, Sudameris and GNB, four large banks, could gain deposits.

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Who Is Protected and Who Is Exposed

Villa Morra skyline, Asunción, 2021. Photo: Cmasi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The deposit guarantee fund, known as FGD, covers up to 75 minimum monthly wages, or 228.3 million guaraníes, Paraguay’s currency (about US$38,000), per depositor per institution. The state is its last-resort backstop.

A then board member of the central bank, Marco Aurelio González, said in a preliminary estimate that about 97% of depositors, not of money, would be fully covered. Only about 30% of deposit value falls within the limit.

Excluding the Instituto de Previsión Social (IPS), the state pension institute, and other public bodies, about 40% of Ueno’s deposits are uninsured, Moody’s estimates. That gap is why large balances carry more risk than the headline coverage suggests.

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The Agencia Financiera de Desarrollo (AFD), the state development bank, is Ueno’s largest local creditor. Its exposure equals 38% of Ueno’s equity as of June 2026, Moody’s says.

The Rating and the Politics

Moody’s reportedly describes the Ueno case as a test of Paraguay’s bank-resolution framework. We could not confirm that wording in the report itself, which is behind a paywall.

Moody’s rates Paraguay Baa3, the lowest investment-grade grade, with a stable outlook. It affirmed that in July 2026, and we have not seen a new rating action since.

Paraguay’s President Santiago Peña announced on Thursday 5 November that he would resign, and the Senate removed him on Friday 6 November (our guide shows who holds power in Paraguay). Vice President Pedro Alliana became president.

What It Means for You

For holders of Paraguayan dollar bonds, the signal is that the rating was last affirmed in July and that Moody’s sees the bank case as manageable. Our report on the bond spread tracks how investors are pricing the shock.

For savers and visitors, deposits within the guarantee are covered, while large balances carry risk, as our guide for Ueno depositors explains. Our dates to watch and Paraguay news in English follow what comes next.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what the Ueno resolution will cost the state. Nor is it known whether any rating agency will move Paraguay’s rating.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Moody’s say about Ueno Bank?

It said contagion can stay contained if the process is fast and orderly. It expects a limited and temporary hit to the real economy.

How much of an Ueno deposit is insured?

The guarantee fund covers up to 228.3 million guaraníes (about US$38,000) per depositor per institution. A then board member of the central bank estimated that about 97% of depositors are fully covered, though only about 30% of deposit value is within the limit.

Has Moody’s changed Paraguay’s rating?

We have not seen a new rating action since July. The rating is Baa3, the lowest investment-grade grade, with a stable outlook affirmed in July 2026.

Sources: Moody’s Ratings analysis of Paraguay’s banking system and the Ueno Bank resolution, November 2026 (moodys.com, paywalled; not opened by us); Banco Central del Paraguay, announcement of the Ueno Bank resolution procedure, 3 November 2026 (not opened directly); Moody’s sovereign rating action on Paraguay, July 2026.