File photo. The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Mexico City. It does not show the judge or his court. Photo: Milton Martínez / Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Mexico Business

Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that phone companies may be forced to store customers’ call and location records for two years. The decision covers Telcel, the mobile arm of América Móvil, which trades in New York as AMX, a US-listed share.

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Telcel, AT&T Mexico (the Mexican unit of the US telecom group), Movistar (a Mexican mobile brand) and smaller virtual operators already work under these rules. For US readers, the ruling confirms that phones used in Mexico, including those of roaming Americans, leave a stored data trail that prosecutors can reach, mostly with a judge’s order.

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Key Facts Who. Supreme Court judges ruled for the state; Telcel, AT&T Mexico and Movistar must comply.

What. On 17 November 2026 the court kept the phone-data duties in Article 183 of Mexico’s telecom law.

Data. Carriers store call records and device location for 24 months, never conversation content.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.

Mexico’s highest court has left carriers’ duty to store phone data in place. In general, authorities need a federal judge’s order to read stored records, with an emergency exception when a life is at risk.

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What the Court Decided

The case is amparo en revisión 193/2026, an appeal in which a citizen asks the court to shield her from a law. She challenged provisions of Article 183 of the Ley en Materia de Telecomunicaciones y Radiodifusión, the telecom law published in the official gazette on Wednesday 16 July 2025.

The full court, called the Pleno, rejected her claim on Tuesday 17 November 2026, by a majority on the data-retention section. The reporting judge, who wrote the draft ruling, was Justice María Estela Ríos González.

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File photo: the Mexican Stock Exchange building in Mexico City, where América Móvil shares also trade.

The court held that storing the data does not break the constitutional right to private communications. It reasoned that the duty falls on carriers, not users, and does not cover the content of conversations.

Access is a separate matter: authorities generally need a reasoned federal judge’s order under Article 16 of the Constitution, which protects private communications, and Article 303 of the National Code of Criminal Procedure. Press accounts add that emergencies, such as a life at risk, allow access with judicial review afterwards.

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What Carriers Must Store

Article 183 requires carriers to keep call records, subscriber details, device identifiers and location data. Data stays for 12 months in systems that can be searched in real time, then 12 more months in electronic archives.

Carriers must also help authorities locate a device in real time, a duty on which press accounts differ about when a judge must approve. We have not seen the full text of the ruling, so we cannot say which view is right.

The rule is not new. Mexico’s 2014 telecom law also carried a retention duty, so the ruling largely confirms existing practice.

What changed is legal certainty: after this decision, a carrier cannot easily argue that the duty is unconstitutional. Future challenges would face this precedent.

Why It Matters for América Móvil and US Readers

América Móvil, the Mexican telecom group, is Telcel’s parent, and its New York shares closed at US$24.97 on Wednesday 18 November 2026, down 3.2% from US$25.80 on Tuesday (data from RT, a market-data provider). We found no company statement tying that move to the ruling, so we do not link them.

The decision adds no new bill, because the carriers already store the data. It does remove a legal risk that could have forced costly changes to systems that hold two years of records.

Who gains and who loses is clear. Prosecutors keep a tool for tracing phones, while privacy-minded customers keep mainly the judge’s order as protection.

For Americans, the same rules apply to a US-issued phone roaming on Telcel or AT&T Mexico, because the records belong to the Mexican network. Travellers should assume that where their phone connected is stored for 24 months.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the full written ruling of amparo en revisión 193/2026, which will show the reasoning of each section and how the judges handled real-time location. We found no date set for its publication, so the date is not confirmed.

The second is possible guidelines from Mexico’s telecom regulator on how carriers deliver location data. We found no announced date for those rules either.

The Counter-View

Some justices voted against the data-retention section and raised differences over how far judicial controls should reach. Press reports we found do not name them or give the vote count.

Digital-rights groups have long criticised bulk retention. We did not find a statement from one on this ruling.

In Plain English

SCJN: Mexico’s Supreme Court, the country’s highest court.

Mexico’s Supreme Court, the country’s highest court. Amparo: a court action asking protection from a law or act that violates rights.

a court action asking protection from a law or act that violates rights. Retention: the duty to keep call and location records, but not what was said.

the duty to keep call and location records, but not what was said. Real-time location: tracking where a phone is at this moment.

What Is Not Known

The court’s full written ruling was not available to us on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Accounts differ on whether real-time location needs a judge’s prior order, and on whether life-threatening emergencies allow access without one, so we do not take a side.

Press accounts say security and prosecution authorities may use the data with a judge’s order, but it is unknown which bodies exactly. We did not find the identity of the citizen who filed the case.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mexico’s Supreme Court decide on 17 November?

It rejected an appeal against duties in Article 183 of the telecom law, including data storage. Carriers must keep the records, and authorities need a federal judge’s order for stored records, while rules for real-time location differ.

What data must Telcel and AT&T Mexico store?

Records that identify calls, customers, devices and location, kept for 12 months in searchable systems and 12 more in archives. Conversation content is not stored.

Does the ruling affect Americans visiting Mexico?

Yes, if their phone connects to a Mexican network. The records belong to the carrier and stay for 24 months, available to prosecutors, mostly with a judge’s order.

How did América Móvil shares react?

The New York shares closed at US$24.97 on 18 November 2026, down 3.2%. We found no company statement linking the fall to the ruling.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error