Soybean Fund Gains 1% as USDA Trims US Corn | Grains Wrap, Nov 13

Key Facts Soybeans led a broad bounce: the soybean-tracking fund SOYB closed at US$25.97, +0.97% on the day and 2.57% higher over five sessions, as traders priced in a smaller US supply.

the soybean-tracking fund SOYB closed at US$25.97, +0.97% on the day and 2.57% higher over five sessions, as traders priced in a smaller US supply. Wheat rose most in percentage terms: the wheat-tracking fund WEAT gained 1.34%, yet it still sits 21.9% below its 28 August peak of 28.00.

the wheat-tracking fund WEAT gained 1.34%, yet it still sits 21.9% below its 28 August peak of 28.00. Corn is the weak link: the corn-tracking fund CORN rose +0.53% but remains 15.3% under its 1 September high of 20.29 and 8.8% lower than 60 sessions ago.

the corn-tracking fund CORN rose +0.53% but remains 15.3% under its 1 September high of 20.29 and 8.8% lower than 60 sessions ago. The US government cut its corn forecast and raised its soybean outlook on 10 November, which lifted US prices, while CONAB, Brazil’s crop agency, projects another record soybean harvest.

which lifted US prices, while CONAB, Brazil’s crop agency, projects another record soybean harvest. The dollar and yields leaned against grains, yet prices rose anyway, so crop news outweighed money-market pressure.

yet prices rose anyway, so crop news outweighed money-market pressure. For Latin America the story is volume against price: a huge Brazilian crop earns farmers more tonnes to sell, but at prices well below the September highs.

a huge Brazilian crop earns farmers more tonnes to sell, but at prices well below the September highs. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices an 88.5% chance of a 0.25-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December (US$33.0 million traded, 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November).

Today’s Focus Grains bounced on Friday, 13 November 2026, after a week in which Washington shrank its US corn estimate and raised its soybean one. Corn production is now forecast at 15.893 billion bushels, down 141 million from October. The rise is a repair job, not a revival. Over 20 sessions, soybeans are 3.39% lower, corn 5.55% lower and wheat 8.92% lower. The real test lies south of the equator. Brazil and Argentina ship most of the world’s soybeans and a large share of its corn, and traders are already looking to their crops. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. One up day does not yet change the trend. What matters today. US weather and the USDA have lifted prices for now, but a record Brazilian harvest is the main force holding them down.

01 The session in one read

Think of grain prices as a tug of war between two harvests. On Friday, 13 November 2026, the northern one, in the United States, pulled prices up, while the southern one, in Brazil and Argentina, held them back.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the government’s crop forecaster, lowered its corn yield estimate to 179.6 bushels per acre on Tuesday 10 November and nudged its soybean yield up to 53.3. Attention then turned to South America, where the harvest is the next big supply story.

Export business also picked up, which gave corn a firmer finish, and wheat funds rebounded too.

Assessment — A relief bounce inside a downtrend MEDIUM The evidence points to a technical rebound after weeks of selling, helped by a smaller US corn crop and a firmer export pace. It does not yet signal a new rising phase, because every fund is still well below its late-summer high; the variable to watch is the pace of Brazilian planting and rainfall.

Grains — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Every fund closed higher, but none of the gains was large. Soybeans were the steadiest, with a fifth-session gain of 2.57% showing the bounce began before Friday.

Corn barely moved over five sessions, down 0.06%, so the week was a stalemate until Friday’s push. Wheat was up 0.60% over the same stretch, making Friday’s jump its main gain.

These funds track futures, not the physical grain a farmer sells. Treat them as a mood gauge, not a spot price.

Asset Level Change Soybeans (SOYB) US$25.97 +0.97% Corn (CORN) US$17.18 +0.53% Wheat (WEAT) US$21.86 +1.34%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-13. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,457.76 +0.66% L 171,132 day range H 172,715 +9.73% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.67 +0.45% USD / MXN 18.52 -0.42% USD / CLP 994.16 -0.13% USD / COP 3,302 +0.70% USD / ARS 1,544 -0.11% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 172,457.76 +0.66% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,610.23 -0.28% S&P IPSA Chile 10,660.94 +0.34% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% +9.73% 171,324.31 172,715 171,132 — IPSA 10,660.94 +0.34% — 10,625.19 10,699 10,624 — IPC MEX 71,610.23 -0.28% +13.87% 71,811.20 71,981 71,044 149,701,210 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% +7.09% 5.64 5.67 5.63 — EUR/BRL 6.25 +0.93% +1.93% 6.19 6.26 6.21 — USD/MXN 18.52 -0.42% +1.29% 18.60 18.63 18.51 — USD/CLP 994.16 -0.13% +6.95% 995.48 1,002 993.78 — USD/COP 3,302 +0.70% -10.86% 3,279 3,331 3,302 — USD/PEN 3.40 -0.16% +0.77% 3.41 3.41 3.39 — USD/ARS 1,544 -0.11% +9.58% 1,545 1,548 1,543 — USD/UYU 40.59 +2.33% +3.41% 39.67 40.59 40.52 — USD/PYG 6,196 +2.33% -10.79% 6,055 6,196 6,185 — USD/BOB 11.59 -0.37% +72.02% 11.63 11.60 11.55 — USD/DOP 60.59 +1.85% -5.40% 59.49 60.61 60.27 — USD/CRC 442.74 -0.10% -9.70% 443.16 445.25 442.74 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.06% +2.02% 7.49 7.65 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.59 +2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 +2.33% USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.06% USD/DOP 60.59 +1.85% EUR/BRL 6.25 +0.93% USD/COP 3,302 +0.70% IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.66%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 13 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 13, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: the US crop numbers. On 10 November Washington cut its corn output forecast and lifted soybeans, and corn futures jumped on the day. Confidence: high, because the report and the price reaction line up.

Second: demand. Corn export business picked up on Friday, and that gave buyers a reason to step in after a 20-session slide. Confidence: medium, since we have no fresh figures on Chinese purchases this week.

Third, and working against the first two, is the money market. The dollar index rose 0.23% to 103.41, and the US 10-year Treasury yield stands at 5.14%, up 31 basis points in five sessions. A stronger dollar makes American grain dearer for foreign buyers, so grains rose despite it.

Equities were soft, with the S&P 500 down 0.40% to 7,562, and oil was lower too. The best-supported reading is that crop news outweighed the macro pull, and I would put that at medium confidence.

From the RT economic calendar, the US Department of Agriculture’s weekly export sales report showed corn net sales of 2,881.4 against 1,294.6 the week before, soybean net sales of 1,154.8 against 1,456.1, and wheat net sales of 182.8 against 538. Gross corn sales stood at 2,922.3 (previous 1,374.2), gross soybean sales at 1,388.2 (previous 1,551.5) and gross wheat sales at 198.7 (previous 580.9). Corn demand strengthened sharply while wheat demand cooled. Other lines in the same report: beef net sales 9.6 (previous 11), pork net sales 39.5 (37.3) and gross sales 41.5 (39.5), upland cotton net sales 157.3 (277.5), soybean meal net sales 360.9 (390.4) and soybean oil net sales 1.7 (1.5). For the next marketing year, net sales were 594.4 for corn (previous 0) and 11.2 for soybeans (previous 0), and wheat net export sales next year were 0.0 (previous 19.2). Total net sales, current and next year together, were 3,475.8 for corn (previous 1,294.6), 1,166 for soybeans (previous 1,456.1) and 360.7 for soybean meal (previous 390.7). Gross sales were 12.2 for beef (previous 13) and 162.3 for upland cotton (previous 292.2).

04 The trend behind it

Soybeans are the strongest of the three, 7.7% below their 10 September high of 28.14 but 19.6% above their January low of 21.71. They have eased 0.8% over 60 sessions, a mild fall.

Corn is nearer its lows, 4.3% above its 29 June floor of 16.47. Wheat has fallen furthest from its August peak.

This is a continuation of the autumn decline, with a bounce inside it. A new phase would need prices to clear the recent highs, and none is close.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil is the key player. CONAB, its crop agency, projects another record soybean harvest of about 181.6 million tonnes for 2026/27 and flagged cautious investment and El Niño uncertainty, a Pacific weather pattern that disrupts rainfall.

Brazilian farmers and exporters gain from volume but are squeezed by lower prices than in September. Argentina, which relies on grain taxes for government revenue, is exposed in the same way.

Importers such as Mexico, the region’s large corn buyer, benefit from cheaper cargoes. A firmer dollar is a double-edged sword, since it weighs on dollar-priced crops but lifts the cost of imported fertiliser.

06 The names to watch

The soybean fund SOYB is the cleanest read on the sector, because soybeans are Brazil’s biggest farm export. The corn fund CORN has the weakest chart, while the wheat fund WEAT is the most volatile.

Our own price history adds a caution. After 20-session falls as large as corn’s 5.6%, there were 68 earlier cases since 2010; corn was higher 20 sessions later in 33 of them, or 49%, with a median change of -0.4% and a worst case of -15.1%.

Wheat’s record is similar. After falls as large as its 8.9%, there were 40 earlier cases since 2011; it was higher in 18 of them, or 45%, with a median of -0.0% and a worst case of -23.9%. History is not a forecast.

07 What would end it

The bounce ends if soybeans fail near this week’s highs and slip back toward the January low of 21.71. For corn, the line to defend is the June low of 16.47, with 20.29 the far ceiling.

For wheat, the August peak of 28.00 is distant resistance, and the recent slide shows how quickly sellers return.

The next catalysts are updated Brazilian crop estimates from CONAB, Argentine planting reports, and any sign of Chinese buying. The honest answer is that this bounce lasts only if South American weather turns difficult.

08 What to watch

Brazil planting: CONAB updates show whether sowing is on track for another record crop.

CONAB updates show whether sowing is on track for another record crop. El Niño rainfall: A disruptive weather pattern could cut yields and lift prices quickly.

A disruptive weather pattern could cut yields and lift prices quickly. China demand: Fresh Chinese purchases of Brazilian and US soybeans would support the rebound.

Fresh Chinese purchases of Brazilian and US soybeans would support the rebound. Dollar and yields: A rising dollar and a 10-year yield at 5.14% weigh on dollar-priced grain.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$33.0 million traded as of 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 88.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 7.7%, no change at 2.5%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise interest rates again in December.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did grains rise on Friday, 13 November 2026?

The USDA cut its US corn forecast and raised its soybean outlook on 10 November, and export business picked up, which drew buyers back after weeks of falls.

Are these prices the grain itself?

No. SOYB, CORN and WEAT are funds that track futures, so they show direction and mood rather than the price a farmer receives.

Why does Brazil matter for grain prices?

Brazil and Argentina are the world’s export engine, and CONAB, Brazil’s crop agency, projects another record Brazilian soybean harvest, which tends to cap prices.

Is this the start of a new rally?

Not yet. All three funds are still below their late-summer highs, and 20-session trends remain negative.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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