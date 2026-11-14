Oil Fund Slips 0.3% as WTI Holds Near US$89 | Oil Wrap, Nov 13

Brazil Puts 23 Pre-Salt Oil Blocks on the Block in Rio.

Key Facts The oil fund edged lower: the fund that tracks WTI crude (USO) closed Friday, 13 November 2026 at US$145.58, -0.34%, its first fall after a short rebound.

the fund that tracks WTI crude (USO) closed Friday, 13 November 2026 at US$145.58, -0.34%, its first fall after a short rebound. Far from the top: the fund sits 14.1% below its 12-month high of 169.53, set on 23 October, and has lost 10.00% over 20 sessions.

the fund sits 14.1% below its 12-month high of 169.53, set on 23 October, and has lost 10.00% over 20 sessions. Latin American shares rose anyway: Brazil’s Petrobras gained 1.33% to US$18.34, Argentina’s YPF rose 1.88% to US$37.90 and Colombia’s Ecopetrol added 0.72% to US$15.43.

Brazil’s Petrobras gained 1.33% to US$18.34, Argentina’s YPF rose 1.88% to US$37.90 and Colombia’s Ecopetrol added 0.72% to US$15.43. Petrobras is the casualty of the fall: its New York shares are 29.9% below the 26.16 peak of 23 October.

its New York shares are 29.9% below the 26.16 peak of 23 October. Rates are the headwind: the US 10-year yield reached 5.14%, up 31 basis points in five sessions, while the dollar index stood at 103.41.

the US 10-year yield reached 5.14%, up 31 basis points in five sessions, while the dollar index stood at 103.41. History is mixed: after 65 earlier falls this size, WTI was higher 20 sessions later 37 times, or 57%.

after 65 earlier falls this size, WTI was higher 20 sessions later 37 times, or 57%. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices an 84.5% chance that WTI crude touches US$90 a barrel at some point in November and a 72.0% chance it touches US$85 on the downside (US$2.38 million traded, 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November).

Today’s Focus Oil drifted lower on Friday, 13 November 2026, but the real story is the size of the retreat since late October. The fund tracking WTI crude (USO) closed at US$145.58, -0.34%, which leaves it 14.1% below its October high. The main cause is a tug of war. The war involving Iran keeps a risk premium in prices, meaning an extra charge buyers pay for fear of lost supply. Against that, the fund has still lost 10.00% over 20 sessions, so the premium is fading rather than building. Rising borrowing costs added weight. The US 10-year Treasury yield, the benchmark rate for global lending, stood at 5.14%, and a higher yield tends to cool demand for oil. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For Latin America the picture is split: producers such as Petrobras, YPF and Ecopetrol rose on the day, but the 20-session pain is deep, especially for Petrobras. What matters today. Oil is no longer rising on war fear alone, so Latin American producers now depend on whether Iran supply returns and whether US rates stop climbing.

01 The session in one read

Oil ended a quiet Friday little changed. WTI crude futures settled 0.2% higher at US$88.92 a barrel and Brent futures rose 0.3% to US$96.08, while the WTI-tracking fund (USO) settled at US$145.58, -0.34%, its first down session after a brief bounce.

The small fall hides a bigger shift. Over five sessions the fund is down 1.91%, over 20 sessions down 10.00%, and it is 14.1% below its 23 October peak.

Think of it as a car that sped round a bend in October and is now slowing on the straight.

Assessment — War premium fading, not gone MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that oil is drifting down from an October spike while Iran headlines keep it from collapsing. We rate this medium confidence because the daily move was small and we could not tie it to one named event, so the variable to watch is whether the US 10-year yield holds above 5.14%.

Oil — the daily wrap.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Markets Email address Follow

02 The board

Latin America’s listed producers ignored the oil dip. Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled giant, rose 1.33% to US$18.34, while Argentina’s YPF jumped 1.88% to US$37.90.

Colombia’s Ecopetrol gained 0.72% to US$15.43 and has now risen three sessions in a row. These are New York share prices, so they track the companies, not crude itself.

Asset Level Change WTI crude (USO) US$145.58 -0.34% Petrobras US$18.34 +1.33% Ecopetrol US$15.43 +0.72% YPF US$37.90 +1.88%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-13. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,457.76 +0.66% L 171,132 day range H 172,715 +9.73% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.67 +0.45% USD / MXN 18.52 -0.42% USD / CLP 994.16 -0.13% USD / COP 3,302 +0.70% USD / ARS 1,544 -0.11% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 172,457.76 +0.66% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,610.23 -0.28% S&P IPSA Chile 10,660.94 +0.34% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% +9.73% 171,324.31 172,715 171,132 — IPSA 10,660.94 +0.34% — 10,625.19 10,699 10,624 — IPC MEX 71,610.23 -0.28% +13.87% 71,811.20 71,981 71,044 149,701,210 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% +7.09% 5.64 5.67 5.63 — EUR/BRL 6.25 +0.93% +1.93% 6.19 6.26 6.21 — USD/MXN 18.52 -0.42% +1.29% 18.60 18.63 18.51 — USD/CLP 994.16 -0.13% +6.95% 995.48 1,002 993.78 — USD/COP 3,302 +0.70% -10.86% 3,279 3,331 3,302 — USD/PEN 3.40 -0.16% +0.77% 3.41 3.41 3.39 — USD/ARS 1,544 -0.11% +9.58% 1,545 1,548 1,543 — USD/UYU 40.59 +2.33% +3.41% 39.67 40.59 40.52 — USD/PYG 6,196 +2.33% -10.79% 6,055 6,196 6,185 — USD/BOB 11.59 -0.37% +72.02% 11.63 11.60 11.55 — USD/DOP 60.59 +1.85% -5.40% 59.49 60.61 60.27 — USD/CRC 442.74 -0.10% -9.70% 443.16 445.25 442.74 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.06% +2.02% 7.49 7.65 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.59 +2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 +2.33% USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.06% USD/DOP 60.59 +1.85% EUR/BRL 6.25 +0.93% USD/COP 3,302 +0.70% IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.66%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 13 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 13, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest is Iran. Mohammad Ghasemi, an official at Iran’s planning and budget organisation, said this week that Iran must prepare for circumstances in which oil revenue falls to zero, and the US Treasury says Iranian crude loadings have stopped since late August. Confidence: medium-high.

Third is money. The dollar index rose 0.23% on the day and 1.09% over five sessions, and the 10-year yield climbed 31 basis points in a week. A stronger dollar makes oil dearer for non-US buyers. The S&P 500, at 7,562, slipped 0.40%, while the VIX fear gauge rose 3.21% to 19.30.

Gold also fell, with its fund down 4.58% over five sessions, which fits a rates-driven story. Confidence in the full ranking: medium.

From the RT economic calendar and official data: the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that commercial crude stocks, excluding the strategic reserve, rose by 4.7 million barrels to 414.4 million in the week ending 6 November, while gasoline stocks rose 1.8 million to 210.8 million and distillate stocks rose 4.1 million to 103.3 million. The Baker Hughes count of US oil rigs stayed at 463, and gas rigs fell to 127 from 131. A build in crude stocks points to ample supply, which tempers the war premium.

04 The trend behind it

The 12-month range is vast. The fund sits 120.0% above its December 2025 low of 66.17, but 14.1% below the high of 169.53.

Over 60 sessions it is still up 8.2%, so this looks like a pullback inside a bigger rally, not a clean reversal. The one-session fall is minor, but the 20-session slide is the fastest in months.

Our own price history since 2007 gives a sober guide. In 65 earlier cases of a 10% fall in 20 sessions, WTI was higher 20 sessions later in 37, or 57%, with a median gain of 2.2% and a worst case of -50.6%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil takes the sharpest blow. Petrobras is 29.9% below its October high, and its shares fell 29.46% in 20 sessions, a bigger drop than crude itself. Our history shows that after 13 comparable falls it was higher 20 sessions later only 6 times, with a median of -6.4%.

Colombia depends on Ecopetrol and oil taxes, and its shares are 15.5% below the September high. Argentina has a more hopeful story: Vaca Muerta, its giant shale formation, is expanding, and YPF rose 1.88% on Friday.

Guyana’s growth rests on ExxonMobil’s Stabroek offshore block, so lower crude trims the national windfall without stopping output. Mexico’s Pemex carries heavy debt maturities, which makes it the most exposed to a longer oil slump.

06 The names to watch

Petrobras is the barometer. It has risen two sessions in a row, but it is still 58.9% above its January low and far below its peak, so its recovery is fragile.

YPF has the strongest daily momentum. Ecopetrol, at 15.43 with three straight gains, is the quiet one, still 67.5% above its December 2025 low.

07 What would end it

Levels first. For the oil fund, the round numbers of 140 and 150 are the nearest markers, with the 169.53 peak far above and 66.17 far below.

Next, the catalysts. A US-Iran peace deal that returns Iranian barrels would push crude lower, while new tanker disruptions would revive the war premium.

Watch also the next US inflation and Treasury auctions, because a yield above 5.14% hurts oil. Does the slide stop? Probably not before the Iran question is settled.

08 What to watch

Iran: Any sign of a deal or fresh disruption decides whether the war premium returns.

Any sign of a deal or fresh disruption decides whether the war premium returns. US yields: The 10-year Treasury at 5.14% and the dollar index at 103.41 weigh on oil demand.

The 10-year Treasury at 5.14% and the dollar index at 103.41 weigh on oil demand. Petrobras: Whether shares hold above the 18 level after falling so far from the October high.

Whether shares hold above the 18 level after falling so far from the October high. Output reports: Gulf producers raising output could outweigh Iran’s lost barrels.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the prices WTI crude will hit in November 2026, with US$2.38 million traded as of 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November 2026. It prices a touch of US$90 at 84.5%, a touch of US$85 on the downside at 72.0%, a touch of US$95 at 37.5%, a touch of US$80 on the downside at 32.0% and a touch of US$100 at 22.5%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect a volatile month, with crude near US$89 able to test both US$85 and US$90.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil fall on Friday, 13 November 2026?

The WTI-tracking fund (USO) slipped 0.34% while WTI futures edged up 0.2%; higher US yields and a firmer dollar weighed on demand, while Iran keeps a supply risk in prices.

Is oil in a bear market?

Not by the standard 20% definition: the fund is 14.1% below its October high, though it fell 10.00% in 20 sessions.

Why did Petrobras rise while crude fell?

It gained 1.33% after a steep slide of 29.46% over 20 sessions, which suggests buyers were picking up bargains.

Does history say oil rebounds?

After 65 similar falls, WTI was higher 20 sessions later in 57% of cases, but the worst was -50.6%, and history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice