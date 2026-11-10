Mexico October Inflation Rises to 3.75%

Rio Times Markets · Mexico

Key Facts The figure Mexico’s annual inflation was 3.75% in October 2026, up from 3.45% in September.

Versus forecast The rate was 0.1 point above the 3.65% consensus forecast; prices rose 0.65% on the month.

Core Core inflation, which strips out volatile items, rose to 3.80% from 3.75%.

Why Green tomatoes rose 35.58% and electricity 18.51% in the month, as summer power subsidies ended.

What ends it An annual rate back below 3.65% would show October was a spike.

Mexico’s annual inflation rose to 3.75% in October 2026, the third monthly rise in a row and above forecasts.

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What Changed

Mexico’s annual inflation rate, the rise in consumer prices over 12 months, was 3.75% in October 2026. That is up from 3.45% in September and 0.1 percentage point above the 3.65% consensus forecast, the average of analysts’ estimates.

Prices rose 0.65% from September, against 0.55% expected and 0.42% a month earlier. Core inflation reached 3.80% a year, slightly above the 3.78% forecast, with a monthly rise of 0.34%.

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Where It Sits in the Trend

The yearly rate has now risen three months in a row. In the first half of October, INEGI, the national statistics institute, measured 3.62%, so the second half pushed the full-month figure higher.

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The central bank, Banxico, aims for 3% with a tolerance of one point either side. Both headline and core inflation remain inside that band of 2% to 4%, but closer to the top than in September.

Why It Moved

INEGI reported green tomatoes up 35.58% on the month, electricity up 18.51% and air transport up 26.36%. Electricity jumped largely because summer power subsidies ended in 18 cities.

These are volatile items, which often reverse. Core inflation, however, also edged up, so the pressure is not only in vegetables and fares.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

For visitors and expats, dearer flights and electricity bills are the most visible effect. For investors, a faster core rate leaves the central bank less room to cut interest rates.

The peso benefits from higher rates, since they attract foreign money. Faster inflation can still wear down those gains for Mexican households.

What Would Confirm or End the Rise

An annual rate below the 3.65% forecast in November would suggest October was a one-off driven by vegetables and power prices. A rate above 3.75% would be a fourth rise in a row.

Core inflation at or above 3.80% would show the pressure has spread beyond volatile items. A lower core rate would argue the opposite.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known whether electricity prices will keep rising or settle back. The central bank’s reaction to the figures is also unknown.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier readings: Mexico inflation in September and the first half of October.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Mexico’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Annual inflation was 3.75%, up from 3.45% in September, according to INEGI. Prices rose 0.65% on the month.

What is core inflation?

Core inflation removes volatile items such as some foods and energy to show underlying price pressure. It rose to 3.80% a year in October 2026 from 3.75%.

Why did prices rise so much in October?

INEGI data show green tomatoes up 35.58%, electricity up 18.51% and air transport up 26.36% on the month. These items are volatile and often reverse.

What would show inflation is cooling?

An annual rate below the 3.65% forecast in November would suggest October was a one-off. Core inflation below 3.80% would also help.