Marcopolo Opens Buyouts and Job Suspensions
Marcopolo’s plants in Caxias do Sul can now offer buyouts and pause some jobs for months, and the market read the move as a sign that bus orders are weakening.
Business: Brazil
Brazil’s bus and coach maker Marcopolo said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that it has signed a collective labour agreement allowing a voluntary redundancy programme and temporary suspensions of employment contracts at its plants in Caxias do Sul, in Rio Grande do Sul state. Its shares on the São Paulo stock exchange, B3, fell about 5% around midday on Thursday to around R$3.60 (US$0.61).
The company did not say how many workers could be affected, and that gap is what investors are reacting to. For readers abroad, it is an early read on demand for buses in Latin America’s largest economy.
Key Facts
- Who. Marcopolo, a Brazilian bus maker listed on B3 as POMO4, with plants in Caxias do Sul.
- What. A collective agreement allows voluntary redundancies and contract suspensions of two to five months.
- Numbers. Shares fell about 5% in Thursday trading to about R$3.60 (US$0.61) and are down more than 37% this year.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 19 November 2026, 23:40 GMT.
Marcopolo’s plants in Caxias do Sul can now offer buyouts and pause some jobs for months, and the market read the move as a sign that bus orders are weakening.
A voluntary redundancy programme, known in Brazil as a PDV (programa de demissão voluntária), invites staff to leave in return for a negotiated payout. A temporary contract suspension keeps a worker on the books but pauses work for a set period.
In its notice of 19 November, Marcopolo said it will use the measures “as operational needs require” and called them part of a continuous process of optimising its industrial operations. It said the aim is greater competitiveness and efficiency while preserving production capacity.
Suspensions could last between two and five months, according to the company’s notice. Its notice gave no start date, no eligibility rules and no estimate of the cost, and we found no statement from the union that signed the deal.
That leaves the terms for workers unconfirmed, including what staff would be paid during a suspension. The company has also not said whether the buyout is open to every employee or only to selected plants and roles.
The deal follows a weak third quarter. Marcopolo’s net profit was R$186.5 million (US$31.6 million), down 43.4% from R$329.6 million (US$55.8 million) a year earlier, while net revenue fell 8.5% to R$2,293.5 million (US$388 million), at R$5.905 per US$1, the rate of the market-data provider RT.
The company said it does not expect a consistent recovery in sales and production in late 2026 or early 2027. A bus maker with a thinner order book has fewer shifts to fill, and labour is the cost it can adjust fastest.
Analysts at Citi, the US bank, took a darker view than the company’s own wording. They called the move a clear negative signal for demand in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.
Citi noted that similar workforce adjustments came with sharp downturns in 2020, during the pandemic, and in 2015 and 2016, during the 2015-2016 economic crisis. Marcopolo’s own framing is efficiency and matching production to demand.
Marcopolo has used this tool before. In September 2020 the metalworkers’ union said the company had opened a voluntary redundancy programme with requests accepted until 25 September, and a labour court mediation centre in Caxias do Sul later approved a deal with the union.
Why it matters beyond the factory floor: a bus maker’s order book often reflects how city and intercity operators are investing in new fleets. If operators hold back on new fleets, Marcopolo’s plants in the Serra Gaúcha hills feel the slowdown first, and the shares have already priced in some of that worry.
The company has not confirmed when the programme will open or how many people will take part. The date of its next quarterly results is not in the notice, so the first hard numbers on the effect may come only then.
More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Marcopolo announce?
It signed a collective labour agreement that lets it run a voluntary redundancy programme and suspend some contracts at its Caxias do Sul plants. It will use the tools as operations require.
Why did the shares fall?
Investors do not know how many workers are involved, and analysts read the move as a sign of weaker bus demand. The company itself says it is about efficiency.
What happens next?
The company has not given a start date or said how many workers are covered. Further detail may come with its next results or a union statement.
Sources
Published Thursday 19 November 2026 · Source: Marcopolo notice to the market of 19 November 2026 and third-quarter 2026 results; Marcopolo Investor Relations · CVM, Brazil’s securities regulator · B3 stock exchange · Caxias do Sul labour-court conciliation centre (2020 deal)
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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