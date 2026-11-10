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since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Madagascar Africa

Madagascar Talks Favour Constitution Vote

By · · 4 min read
Lake Anosy with the hillside upper town of Antananarivo, Madagascar, in the background.
File photo. Lake Anosy and the hillside upper town of Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar. Photo: Z thomas, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Madagascar

Key Facts

Who. Colonel Michaël Randrianirina, who leads Madagascar’s military-backed government, met political parties on 9 and 10 November 2026.

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What. Participants reportedly favour a referendum on a new constitution before the presidential election.

Court. Madagascar’s top constitutional court ruled on 4 November that a referendum first is allowed, under conditions.

Date. No referendum or election date has been set.

Open. The reported 95% support figure is not independently confirmed.

Talks between Madagascar’s military-backed leader and political parties reportedly lean towards a referendum on a new constitution before voters choose a president.

What the Talks Showed

On Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 November 2026, Madagascar held a two-day summary meeting of its consultation with political parties on election preparations at the International Conference Centre in Ivato, near the capital Antananarivo. Participants reportedly favour holding a referendum on a new constitution before the presidential election.

Colonel Michaël Randrianirina, the head of state, said he wants an electoral calendar to come out of the discussions. Reports say about 95% of participants in the earlier consultations favoured a referendum, a figure we could not confirm independently.

Antananarivo City Hall, a white building with red-tiled roofs, a fountain and a Malagasy flag.
File photo. Antananarivo City Hall on Avenue de l’Indépendance, Madagascar. Photo: Rudolphfurtado, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The party ADN (Antoka sy Dinan’ny Nosy), which favours federalism, reportedly proposed putting several draft constitutions to voters instead of a single text to approve or reject. Its secretary general, Andry Andriamandroso, is quoted as saying it is better to leave citizens free to choose the constitution that will govern the country.

What the Court Has Said

The High Constitutional Court, Madagascar’s top constitutional body, gave an opinion on Wednesday 4 November 2026 after the head of state asked for its view. It found that a referendum on changing the constitution before the presidential election is not contrary to the constitution, provided the proper procedure is followed.

The court also said that offering several alternative options in one referendum would be possible once the law on referendums, which now limits a vote to one subject under Article 51, is updated. It added that the initiative and approval steps of Article 162, the constitution’s procedure for a constitutional change, must be respected.

How Madagascar Got Here

Randrianirina took power in October 2025 after President Andry Rajoelina fell, and he has said Madagascar can organise an election in 2027. A national consultation led by the council of Madagascar’s Christian churches (FFKM) is running late, as the head of state acknowledged on Sunday 8 November.

The political talks come ahead of the church-led process, whose final phase is reportedly planned for March to May 2027. Our earlier reports cover the court’s opinion and the funding of the national talks.

What Is Not Known

No date has been set for the referendum or for the presidential vote. It is also unclear when the referendum law will be updated.

What It Means for You

For investors, donors and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the regional bloc, a firm calendar is the main signal of when Madagascar returns to elected government. Until one is published, plans that depend on a stable political timetable carry extra risk.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Madagascar set a date for the referendum?

No. As of 10 November 2026 no date has been set for the referendum or the presidential election.

What did the High Constitutional Court decide?

On 4 November 2026 it said a referendum on changing the constitution before the presidential election is not contrary to the constitution, if the Article 162 procedure is followed. It also said several alternative options can be offered once the referendum law is updated.

Who is Michaël Randrianirina?

He is the colonel who leads Madagascar’s military-backed government after President Andry Rajoelina fell in October 2025. He has said an election can be held in 2027.

Connected Coverage

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Sources: High Constitutional Court of Madagascar, opinion of 4 November 2026; Head of state’s consultation with political parties on election preparations, 9 to 10 November 2026; Madagascar’s electoral and constitutional texts, including Article 162.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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