Luis Fonsi Plays San Juan on 20 February

PUERTO RICO · CONCERT GUIDE

Key Facts What is happening Luis Fonsi plays the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan on Saturday, 20 February 2027.

Start time The show starts at 8:30 p.m., which is 7:30 p.m. in New York; a sound check is an add-on.

Tickets Ticketera, a ticketing platform, sells on the arena’s site; prices are not yet published.

Who is who Fonsi, the San Juan-born singer of Despacito; TM Entertainment, a promoter, runs the show.

What it means for you Buy only through the arena’s listing, keep the ticket in your phone wallet and plan the ride home.

The San Juan-born singer of Despacito plays his home arena on a Saturday night in February 2027. The date and time are firm on the arena’s page, but ticket prices are not yet published.

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Luis Fonsi, singer of the global hit Despacito, plays the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan on Saturday, 20 February 2027. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. local time, which is 7:30 p.m. in New York.

For US fans, this is a domestic trip with a beach in it, because Puerto Rico is a US territory. Ticket prices have not been published, and live availability was not checked.

Why This Show Matters to US Fans

Fonsi was born in San Juan on 15 April 1978. He became a global name in January 2017 with Despacito, recorded with Daddy Yankee.

Its remix with Justin Bieber spent 16 weeks at number one on the US singles chart. The song won four Latin Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

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The Mar Infinito Tour is the name the arena and a concert listing site give to this show. A regional news report from 9 September 2026 describes it as the opening night of his Mar Infinito World Tour 2027.

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot is the island’s main indoor arena, nicknamed the Choliseo. A concert listing site puts its capacity at 18,500.

That report says more cities and dates are to be announced weekly on his social media. Only the San Juan date is confirmed on the arena’s own page.

Dates and Start Time

One show is confirmed: Saturday, 20 February 2027, at 8:30 p.m., at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. No second date has been announced in the sources reviewed.

The venue’s page lists two add-ons for the same night. A sound check starts at 6:30 p.m. and a meet and greet at 7 p.m., and both need a regular ticket.

Puerto Rico stays on Atlantic Standard Time, UTC-4, all year, because the island does not use daylight saving time. In February, New York is on UTC-5, so San Juan is one hour ahead.

So the 8:30 p.m. start is 7:30 p.m. in New York and 4:30 p.m. in Los Angeles. The sound check at 6:30 p.m. is 5:30 p.m. in New York.

Doors time and opening acts are not listed on the venue page. A concert listing site shows doors at 8:30 p.m., which is unconfirmed.

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How to Buy Tickets Safely

Ticketera, a ticketing platform run by TiX.By, sells tickets on the arena’s own website. The venue page names TM Entertainment as the promoter.

A concert listing site also shows SeatGeek as a seller, but the arena page does not confirm it. Use the arena’s own listing to find the right link.

When the page was read on 4 November 2026, it showed no sold-out marker for this night. Availability can change fast for a home-town star, so check again before you travel.

No ticket prices, zones or VIP packages are listed on the venue page. Do not trust any price that you see before the seller shows one.

The show is seated, and the page links a seating chart. Wheelchair seats need a valid disability card or ID at the door.

Tickets must be shown from a phone wallet, and photos of tickets are not scanned. Buy only from the arena’s listing, because resale listings can be fake or overpriced.

Entry Rules at the Coliseo

Children aged 15 and under must be with an adult over 21 at all times. Everyone aged 2 and older needs a ticket.

Only clear vinyl or PVC bags up to 12 by 6 by 12 inches are allowed. Small clutches up to 4.5 by 6.5 inches are also allowed.

The banned list includes weapons, air horns, lighters, cans and bottles, perfume, and food and drinks. It also bans professional or video cameras, tablets, recording equipment and selfie sticks.

Leave anything on that list at the hotel. Rules can change, so read the venue page again before the show.

Getting to the Coliseo

The arena is at 500 Arterial B in the Hato Rey district of San Juan. Public maps show the Hato Rey station of the Tren Urbano rail line beside it.

Operating hours of the train on the night of the show have not been published. Check them before you rely on it for the ride home.

Taxis and ride apps are common in San Juan, but fares can surge after big concerts. Arrange a pickup point before the show, and avoid unmarked cars offered on the street.

Parking arrangements and prices for this show have not been published. If you drive, arrive early and note where you left the car.

The island’s main airport serves the San Juan area. Allow extra time for evening traffic between the airport, your hotel and the arena.

Safety and Costs for Visitors

Puerto Rico is a US territory, so US citizens fly from the mainland without a passport. Bring a government photo ID, and check your airline’s rules before you travel.

San Juan is a large city, and common big-city precautions apply. Keep your phone and wallet in front pockets and carry only the cash you need.

After the show, use app-based or pre-arranged rides rather than walking the neighbourhood late. Keep valuables out of sight in the car.

Prices are in US dollars, so there is no exchange rate to work out. The ticket price is unknown, so no cost for the show can be given yet.

No flight or hotel prices for February 2027 were confirmed. Add a margin for ride fares, meals and parking, and check travel insurance that covers medical care.

What It Means for You

For a US fan, this is a chance to see a Puerto Rican star at home, without a passport. It also means checking availability early, because the arena does not show how many seats are left.

Buy only through the arena’s listing, and look at it again closer to the date for prices and doors time. Those pages are where any change of time, opener or date should appear first.

Book flexible flights and a hotel with free cancellation until prices are public. Keep your ticket in your phone wallet and screenshot it before you travel.

What Is Not Known

Ticket prices, zones and VIP packages have not been published on the venue page. Live availability for this night is not known.

Doors time, opening acts and set length are unannounced. Whether a second San Juan date will be added is also unknown.

The venue page names Ticketera, while a concert listing site also names SeatGeek. Only that site and one regional report back the arena’s date, so confirm it before booking flights.

Parking, train hours and gate plans for the night are unpublished. Flight and hotel prices for the weekend were not confirmed.

Connected Coverage

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Luis Fonsi concert in San Juan?

It is on Saturday, 20 February 2027, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. The show starts at 8:30 p.m., which is 7:30 p.m. in New York.

Where can I buy official tickets?

The arena’s own website sells tickets through Ticketera. Prices are not published yet, so avoid resale listings that show one.

How do I get to the Coliseo de Puerto Rico?

The arena is in the Hato Rey district, beside the Hato Rey station of the Tren Urbano. Train hours for the night are not published, so plan a ride-app or taxi backup.

Do US citizens need a passport to see the show?

No passport is needed to fly from the US mainland to Puerto Rico, because it is a US territory. Bring a government photo ID and check your airline’s rules.

Sources: Coliseo de Puerto Rico, official event page for Luis Fonsi, Mar Infinito Tour (date, time, seller, promoter, rules); Coliseo de Puerto Rico, official events list (accessed 4 November 2026).