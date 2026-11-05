Lithium Fund Gains 2.96% as SQM Jumps 7.17% | Lithium, Nov 4

File photo, June 2011. Salt harvested near Colchani on the Salar de Uyuni, the salt flat where YLB reports 21 million tonnes of certified lithium resources. (Photo: Alfredobi, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts Lithium miners rose for a third session in a row: the LIT fund, which holds mining shares rather than the metal itself, closed at US$61.88, up 2.96%, yet it remains 32.5% below its 12-month high.

the LIT fund, which holds mining shares rather than the metal itself, closed at US$61.88, up 2.96%, yet it remains 32.5% below its 12-month high. Chile’s SQM led the rally: its New York shares rose 7.17% to US$57.56, while Albemarle, the American producer, gained 5.30% to US$94.97.

its New York shares rose 7.17% to US$57.56, while Albemarle, the American producer, gained 5.30% to US$94.97. The lift came from outside lithium: the US dollar index slipped 0.37% to 101.49 and the 10-year Treasury yield fell 5 basis points to 4.90% after the US midterm elections.

the US dollar index slipped 0.37% to 101.49 and the 10-year Treasury yield fell 5 basis points to 4.90% after the US midterm elections. The wider picture is still weak: the LIT fund is down 10.98% over 20 sessions, so Wednesday looks like a bounce inside a downtrend.

the LIT fund is down 10.98% over 20 sessions, so Wednesday looks like a bounce inside a downtrend. Albemarle reported after the close: its third-quarter results came out after Wednesday’s session, so the day’s price move does not reflect them.

its third-quarter results came out after Wednesday’s session, so the day’s price move does not reflect them. History leans mildly positive, but is no forecast: after 38 earlier falls of this size, the LIT fund was higher 20 sessions later in 22 cases, or 58%.

Today’s Focus Lithium shares had their best day in a while on Wednesday, 4 November 2026. The LIT fund gained 2.96% to US$61.88, and the two producers that matter most to Latin America jumped harder. The push came less from lithium than from the whole market. After the US midterm elections the dollar softened, Treasury yields eased, the S&P 500 rose 1.58% and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, fell 20.26%. Lithium miners are volatile, borrowed-money-sensitive businesses, so they tend to rise fastest when investors feel safer. That is our best-supported reading, held with medium confidence. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The recovery is small against the damage. The fund is still 32.5% below its May peak, and Albemarle is 56.0% below its April high. What matters today. A broad market relief rally lifted lithium shares, but nothing in today’s reporting shows the lithium price itself has turned.

01 The session in one read

Lithium shares jumped on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, the third rise in a row for the LIT fund. This is an exchange-traded fund, a basket of shares that trades like a single stock, and it holds lithium miners rather than the metal.

The moves were uneven. SQM, Chile’s lithium giant, rose far more than the fund, and Albemarle, the largest US producer, also beat it.

Bigger swings in the individual shares are typical, because each company carries its own debts and its own mines on top of the lithium price.

Assessment — A relief bounce, not yet a turn MEDIUM Three straight gains look welcome, but they follow a fall of 16.5% over 60 sessions for the LIT fund, and the cause of the bounce was wider markets rather than any lithium-specific news. Albemarle’s third-quarter results, released after the close, are the first real test of whether the miners deserve a higher price; watch its reaction on Thursday.

Lithium — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Read across the board, the fund’s 2.96% gain is the calm centre and the producers are the noise. SQM’s 7.17% and Albemarle’s 5.30% show investors preferring the most beaten-down names, a pattern that often marks short-term buying by funds that had bet against them.

Over five sessions the picture is still negative: the LIT fund is down 1.29%, SQM down 2.34% and Albemarle down 2.05%. One good day has not yet erased a bad week.

Asset Level Change Lithium (LIT ETF) US$61.88 +2.96% Albemarle US$94.97 +5.30% SQM US$57.56 +7.17%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-04. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,608.52 -0.57% L 166,249 day range H 168,994 +8.62% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.49 +0.58% USD / MXN 18.75 +0.69% USD / CLP 977.82 +1.17% USD / COP 3,241 -0.27% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.19% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,608.52 -0.57% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 70,819.80 +0.91% S&P IPSA Chile 10,465.26 -1.52% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,471.38 -1.40% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,608.52 -0.57% +8.62% 167,563.47 168,994 166,249 — IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% — 10,627.00 10,741 10,346 — IPC MEX 70,819.80 +0.91% +11.90% 70,184.33 71,422 70,331 104,809,435 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -6.54% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,471.38 -1.40% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.49 +0.58% +1.76% 5.46 5.50 5.42 — EUR/BRL 6.16 +0.30% -0.50% 6.14 6.17 6.09 — USD/MXN 18.75 +0.69% +0.40% 18.62 18.96 18.53 — USD/CLP 977.82 +1.17% +3.32% 966.50 977.82 962.10 — USD/COP 3,241 -0.27% -16.03% 3,250 3,259 3,206 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.11% +1.93% 3.44 3.45 3.44 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.19% +5.95% 1,548 1,547 1,544 — USD/UYU 40.22 +3.24% +2.34% 38.96 40.26 40.22 — USD/PYG 6,358 +9.88% -8.84% 5,787 6,358 6,031 — USD/BOB 11.92 +1.74% +76.96% 11.72 12.00 11.92 — USD/DOP 60.24 -0.43% -5.65% 60.50 60.57 59.80 — USD/CRC 449.63 +2.27% -8.17% 439.66 450.45 448.95 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% +2.02% 7.41 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,358 +9.88% USD/UYU 40.22 +3.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% USD/CRC 449.63 +2.27% USD/BOB 11.92 +1.74% IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% COLCAP 2,471.38 -1.40% USD/CLP 977.82 +1.17% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.57%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 5, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest cause: a market-wide relief rally after the US midterms. Democrats took control of Congress, the dollar weakened and Treasury yields fell, and our scan shows the dollar index down 0.37% and the 10-year yield down 5 basis points. A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced commodities cheaper for foreign buyers, and lower yields ease borrowing costs for capital-hungry miners. Confidence: medium to high.

Second cause: bargain hunting. Albemarle is 26.6% lower over 60 sessions and SQM 20.3% lower, so even a small change in mood can trigger sharp buying. Confidence: medium.

Third, and a conflicting signal: oil, via the USO fund, fell 8.07%, which would normally cool talk of energy transition spending, while the gold fund rose 3.68%. The mixed messages say investors were chasing safety and risk at once, so we put little weight on any lithium-specific story today.

We found no confirmed news from Bolivia or Argentina, and no fresh electric-vehicle demand data. Albemarle’s third-quarter figures came after the closing bell, so they cannot explain the day.

China’s October PMI surveys from S&P Global, sponsored by RatingDog, gave a manufacturing reading of 52.0, where anything above 50 means growth, and a services reading of 50.8, down from 51.6 in September, according to the RT economic calendar. Chinese demand is still growing, but the services side is cooling.

04 The trend behind it

The LIT fund peaked at 91.62 on 11 May 2026 and sits 4.4% above its 12-month low of 59.25, set on 4 November 2025. A year of gains and losses has therefore left it almost exactly where it began.

Albemarle’s slide is steeper: it is 7.4% above its low of 88.45 and 56.0% below its April peak of 215.62. SQM is 24.9% above its low of 46.10 and 39.6% below its high of 95.31, set on the same April day.

This is a continuation of a downtrend with a pause in it, not a new phase. The fund has lost 10.98% across 20 sessions.

Our own price records since 2010 show 38 earlier cases of a fall this large for the fund. It was higher 20 sessions later in 22 of them, a 58% share, with a median gain of 1.0% and a worst case of a further 14.9% fall; history is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile feels this most directly. SQM is its flagship lithium producer.

Argentina and Bolivia, the other two corners of the Lithium Triangle, hold large deposits but have no confirmed news in today’s reporting. Their projects depend on foreign money, which flows more freely when the dollar softens and yields fall.

For investors in Santiago, Buenos Aires and La Paz, the lesson is that mining shares swing with global mood as much as with lithium. A bounce like Wednesday’s helps sentiment but does not fix public budgets or local currencies by itself.

06 The names to watch

Albemarle reported third-quarter results after the close on Wednesday, and its filing shows net sales in its Specialties division up 13%.

SQM is the Chilean name to follow, and a 7.17% jump on a quiet news day shows how thinly the market is positioned. It is still 10.91% lower than 20 sessions ago.

The LIT fund is the simplest gauge for ordinary investors, but it follows miners and not the metal, so it can rise while lithium prices stay flat.

07 What would end it

The nearest floor is the fund’s 12-month low of 59.25, only a few dollars below Wednesday’s close. A close beneath it would confirm the downtrend, and the ceiling to beat is the May high of 91.62, a long way up.

The next dated test is Albemarle’s reaction to its results on Thursday, 5 November. No other dated catalyst is confirmed in our reporting.

The honest answer to whether the slide stops: a bounce is under way, but only a firmer lithium price or strong company guidance would make it last.

08 What to watch

Albemarle results: Thursday’s market reaction to the third-quarter figures will show whether the rebound has support.

Thursday’s market reaction to the third-quarter figures will show whether the rebound has support. The 59.25 floor: The LIT fund’s 12-month low; a close below it would confirm the downtrend.

The LIT fund’s 12-month low; a close below it would confirm the downtrend. Dollar and yields: The dollar index at 101.49 and the 10-year yield at 4.90% drove Wednesday; a reversal would undo it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the LIT fund the lithium price?

No. It is a basket of lithium-mining shares, so it can move for reasons unrelated to the metal itself.

Why did lithium shares rise on Wednesday?

Best reading, with medium confidence: a market-wide relief rally after the US midterms, with a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields helping miners.

Is the downtrend over?

Not yet. The LIT fund is still 10.98% lower over 20 sessions and well below its May high.

Who gains from higher lithium shares?

Chile most directly through SQM, then Argentina and Bolivia as hosts of future projects, plus investors holding the miners.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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