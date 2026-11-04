Lithium Miners Albemarle and SQM Hit 6-Month Lows | Lithium, Nov 3

File photo, 2010. Coffee cherries near Chinchina, Colombia.

Key Facts Albemarle and SQM both closed at their lowest in at least six months. Albemarle ended at US$90.19 (-0.41%) and SQM at US$53.71 (-1.76%) on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Albemarle ended at US$90.19 (-0.41%) and SQM at US$53.71 (-1.76%) on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Albemarle is down 58.2% from its 16 April peak. That peak was 215.62, so the US producer has lost well over half its value in under seven months.

That peak was 215.62, so the US producer has lost well over half its value in under seven months. SQM, Chile’s lithium giant, is 43.6% below its 12-month high of 95.31. It is still 16.5% above its 12-month low of 46.10, so it has more cushion than its American rival.

It is still 16.5% above its 12-month low of 46.10, so it has more cushion than its American rival. The lithium miners fund held steady while the two big names fell. The fund closed at US$60.10, up 0.08%, but it is down 19.6% over 60 sessions.

The fund closed at US$60.10, up 0.08%, but it is down 19.6% over 60 sessions. Albemarle has now fallen five sessions in a row. It is only 2.0% above its 12-month low of 88.45, set on 4 November 2025.

It is only 2.0% above its 12-month low of 88.45, set on 4 November 2025. Albemarle reports third-quarter results on Wednesday 4 November, with its call on Thursday 5 November. The company has already warned of lower sales, profit and margins than in the second quarter.

Today’s Focus Lithium shares are sliding towards the bottom of their year-long range. On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, Albemarle of the United States and SQM of Chile both closed at their lowest in at least six months. The main reason is price. Albemarle has told investors that lower lithium prices and lower volumes will drag on its third-quarter results, and the market is marking the shares down before the numbers arrive. A second cause is a nervous market. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, has climbed 18.89% in five sessions, and investors tend to sell the riskiest, most price-sensitive stocks first. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The lithium miners fund (LIT) is a basket of shares, not the metal itself. It sits only 1.4% above its 12-month low of 59.25, so the next few days matter. What matters today. Albemarle’s results on Wednesday 4 November will show whether the weak lithium price has already been absorbed or whether more pain is coming.

01 The session in one read

Think of lithium miners as umbrella sellers whose income depends on the weather. When prices for their product fall, profits fall faster, because mines cost the same to run.

On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, Albemarle slipped -0.41% and SQM lost -1.76%. Both shares reached their lowest close in at least six months.

Assessment — Earnings fears, not panic, driving the slide MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that investors are cutting their forecasts for lithium profits ahead of Albemarle’s report, rather than reacting to any single piece of news on the day. We have not found a specific headline for November 3, so our confidence is medium. The variable to watch is the lithium price Albemarle reports it actually received in the third quarter.

Lithium — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Albemarle closed at US$90.19 and SQM at US$53.71. Both are weak against the 12-month picture, and SQM’s fall was the larger of the two on the day.

The lithium miners fund closed at US$60.10, up 0.08%. It is a wider basket of lithium-linked companies, so it can hold steady while its two best-known members fall.

Asset Level Change Lithium (LIT ETF) US$60.10 +0.08% Albemarle US$90.19 -0.41% SQM US$53.71 -1.76%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-03. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,191.45 -0.82% L 166,190 day range H 168,994 +8.41% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 +0.83% USD / MXN 18.75 +0.70% USD / CLP 977.94 +1.18% USD / COP 3,238 -0.39% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.19% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,191.45 -0.82% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 70,879.44 +0.08% S&P IPSA Chile 10,465.26 -1.52% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,484.43 -0.88% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190 — IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% — 10,627.08 10,741 10,346 — IPC MEX 70,879.44 +0.08% +12.14% 70,819.80 71,422 70,331 182,333,478 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -6.54% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,484.43 -0.88% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.50 +0.83% +2.01% 5.46 5.51 5.42 — EUR/BRL 6.17 +0.51% -0.29% 6.14 6.17 6.09 — USD/MXN 18.75 +0.70% +0.39% 18.62 18.96 18.53 — USD/CLP 977.94 +1.18% +3.33% 966.50 980.85 962.10 — USD/COP 3,238 -0.39% -16.12% 3,250 3,259 3,206 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.12% +1.92% 3.44 3.45 3.44 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.19% +5.95% 1,548 1,547 1,544 — USD/UYU 40.22 +3.24% +2.34% 38.96 40.26 40.22 — USD/PYG 6,358 +9.88% -8.84% 5,787 6,358 6,031 — USD/BOB 11.92 +1.74% +76.96% 11.72 12.00 11.92 — USD/DOP 59.79 -1.17% -6.36% 60.50 60.57 59.79 — USD/CRC 449.63 +2.27% -8.17% 439.66 450.45 448.95 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% +2.02% 7.41 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,358 +9.88% USD/UYU 40.22 +3.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% USD/CRC 449.63 +2.27% USD/BOB 11.92 +1.74% IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% USD/CLP 977.94 +1.18% USD/DOP 59.79 -1.17% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 5, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: weaker lithium prices feeding into earnings. In August Albemarle said it expects lower volumes and lower prices in the third quarter, with higher-cost ore working through its results after a lag of about four months.

The evidence is in the shares. Albemarle is down 31.3% over 60 sessions and SQM is down 26.3% over the same period.

Second: a jittery market. The S&P 500 rose 0.36% on the day, yet it is down 1.99% over five sessions, and the VIX is at 20.83. Lithium miners usually fall further than the broad market in such weeks.

The usual drivers did not push hard. The dollar index edged up 0.14% to 101.89, and the 10-year US Treasury yield rose seven basis points to 4.97%, so they explain little of the fall.

Third: positioning before the results. Albemarle reports on Wednesday 4 November, and investors often trim shares before a quarter they expect to be weak. We rate this explanation as medium confidence, because we found no company or government news dated November 3 itself.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. Both shares peaked on 16 April and have lost ground in a steady grind since, with the lithium miners fund down 34.4% from its 12-month high of 91.62 on 11 May.

Over 20 sessions the fund is down 15.44%, Albemarle 15.20% and SQM 18.83%. Albemarle’s five straight down days show sellers are still in charge.

Our own price history offers a counterweight. Since 2010, in 13 earlier cases where the lithium fund fell this far in 20 sessions, it was higher 20 sessions later in 11 of them (85%), with a median gain of 9.6% and a worst case of a further 9.4% fall.

Albemarle’s record is weaker: higher in 24 of 43 cases (56%), median 1.2%, worst 29.7% lower. SQM was higher in 25 of 35 (71%), median 8.8%, worst 27.5% lower. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile feels this most. SQM is its flagship lithium company, and a share price 43.6% below its April high reflects lower expected profits from the Atacama salt flat, one of the richest lithium deposits in the world.

Argentina and Bolivia sit alongside Chile in the Lithium Triangle, the region that holds much of the world’s known lithium. Argentina’s newer projects and Bolivia’s untested deposits depend on prices staying high enough to justify the capital, and a long slump slows investment.

For Chilean state revenue and the peso, lithium is a smaller story than copper. Still, an SQM executive had expected carbonate prices of US$15 to US$18 a kilogram in 2026, and a market below that range would trim royalties and export income.

06 The names to watch

Albemarle is the bellwether. It sold 65,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (the industry’s standard unit) in the second quarter at about US$20 a kilogram, so the third-quarter price it reports is the number to check.

SQM is the stronger operator on paper. It has raised its 2026 sales-volume growth guidance from 10% to 15%, and its 29.6% margin compares with 13.1% at Albemarle, yet its shares still fell harder than Albemarle’s on the day.

07 What would end it

The nearest floors are the 12-month lows: 88.45 for Albemarle, 46.10 for SQM and 59.25 for the fund. A close below those would open fresh lows and confirm sellers still control the trend.

The nearest ceiling is far away, at 91.62 for the fund, so the early test is simply holding the floor. The one date that matters is Albemarle’s third-quarter report on Wednesday 4 November, with its call the next day.

A realised price above its own forecast, or a stronger outlook for electric-vehicle battery orders, would end the slide. Until then, the honest answer is that the slide has not yet shown it is stopping.

What would end or confirm the slide: Albemarle reports on Wednesday 4 November, and a close below its 12-month low of 88.45 would extend the fall, while a close back above that level after the results would suggest the worst is priced in.

08 What to watch

Albemarle results: Due on Wednesday 4 November, call on 5 November: the realised lithium price, volumes and fourth-quarter guidance.

Due on Wednesday 4 November, call on 5 November: the realised lithium price, volumes and fourth-quarter guidance. The 12-month lows: Albemarle at 88.45, SQM at 46.10 and the fund at 59.25; a close below any of them would extend the slide.

Albemarle at 88.45, SQM at 46.10 and the fund at 59.25; a close below any of them would extend the slide. Market fear: The VIX at 20.83 and the S&P 500 after its 1.99% five-session fall, since miners fall hardest in risk-off weeks.

The VIX at 20.83 and the S&P 500 after its 1.99% five-session fall, since miners fall hardest in risk-off weeks. SQM guidance: Whether its 15% sales-volume growth target holds if prices stay soft.

Related: our lithium triangle latin america guide guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did lithium stocks fall on Tuesday, November 3, 2026?

Albemarle fell -0.41% and SQM -1.76%, mainly on fears of lower lithium prices and weaker profits. A risk-averse market added to the pressure.

Is the LIT fund the price of lithium?

No. LIT is an exchange-traded fund holding lithium-mining shares, so it tracks company stocks, not the metal itself.

Is this good or bad for Chile?

It is bad for sentiment and for SQM’s value, because lithium is one of Chile’s key exports. Copper still matters more to the national budget.

Could the shares bounce?

Our history shows the lithium fund was higher 20 sessions later in 11 of 13 comparable cases, but this is not a forecast. Albemarle’s results on 4 November are the nearest test.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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