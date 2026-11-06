Lithium Stocks Fall 2.8% as Albemarle Gains | Lithium Wrap, Nov 5
Key Facts
- The lithium-miners fund fell -2.75% on Thursday, November 5, 2026, to US$60.18, sitting 34.3% below its 12-month high of US$91.62 set on 11 May and just 0.6% above its 12-month low.
- Albemarle bucked the tide, rising +3.58% to US$98.37 after quarterly results, though it is still 54.4% below its April peak of US$215.62.
- SQM, Chile’s lithium producer, slipped -2.08% to US$56.36, leaving it 12.65% lower than 20 sessions ago.
- The wider market did the damage: the S&P 500 fell 4.36% in one session and the VIX fear gauge jumped 69.66%, so investors sold risky assets across the board.
- Albemarle warned that fourth-quarter sales and profit will fall because lithium prices are lower, which explains why the sector cannot yet shake off its 20.0% fall over 60 sessions.
- History is mildly encouraging: after 29 earlier falls this large, the fund was higher 20 sessions later 23 times, but history is not a forecast.
Today’s Focus
Lithium shares had a strange Thursday. The fund that holds the world’s lithium miners fell, yet its biggest name, Albemarle, rose.
The fall came on a day of broad fear. The S&P 500 dropped 4.36% and the VIX, Wall Street’s gauge of expected turbulence, leapt 69.66% to 28.18. In such moments investors sell the most volatile assets first, and lithium miners are among them.
Albemarle’s results gave one company a lift. The American producer reported much higher profit than a year ago, but said the fourth quarter will be weaker as prices ease.
The fund now sits 0.6% above its 12-month low of US$59.81 reached on 30 October, so the next few sessions decide whether that floor holds.
What matters today. Lithium shares are being driven by fear in the wider market and by falling prices, not by any collapse in demand for batteries.
01 The session in one read
Lithium is the light metal inside electric-car and grid batteries, and the shares of its producers fell again on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The fund we track, LIT, holds lithium miners and is not the price of the metal itself.
It lost -2.75% to close at US$60.18, its second-lowest close of the past year. Only the 30 October low of 59.81 is lower.
The surprise was Albemarle, the largest Western producer, which gained +3.58%. Chile’s SQM, its main rival, moved the other way.
The best-supported reading is that Thursday’s drop in the lithium fund was mostly borrowed from a market-wide rout, layered on a sector already beaten down by lower lithium prices. Albemarle’s rise shows investors still pay for strong earnings and rising demand, even when the price outlook is softer. The variable to watch is whether the VIX settles back from 28.18, because a calmer market would let the demand story reassert itself.
02 The board
Albemarle closed at US$98.37, its second straight gain, and 9.1% above its 12-month low of 90.19 set on 3 November. That is a rebound from the bottom, not a recovery: the shares remain 23.4% lower than 60 sessions ago.
SQM ended at US$56.36 after a move of -2.08%. It is 21.8% above its low of 46.27 from a year ago, yet 40.9% below its April high of 95.31.
|Asset
|Level
|Change
|Lithium (LIT ETF)
|US$60.18
|-2.75%
|Albemarle
|US$98.37
|+3.58%
|SQM
|US$56.36
|-2.08%
Source: RT close, 2026-11-05. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.
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|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,481.49
|+1.38%
|+9.81%
|166,191.45
|169,073
|165,910
|—
|IPSA
|10,536.40
|+0.68%
|—
|10,465.26
|10,617
|10,511
|—
|IPC MEX
|71,087.56
|+0.38%
|+12.87%
|70,819.80
|71,469
|70,635
|85,157,451
|MERVAL
|2,848,945
|—
|-4.19%
|2,859,051
|—
|—
|—
|COLCAP
|2,466.03
|-0.74%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.52
|+0.18%
|+2.92%
|5.51
|5.53
|5.48
|—
|EUR/BRL
|6.14
|+0.23%
|-0.20%
|6.13
|6.17
|6.12
|—
|USD/MXN
|18.62
|-0.70%
|+0.19%
|18.76
|18.81
|18.57
|—
|USD/CLP
|975.74
|-0.29%
|+3.43%
|978.59
|983.51
|973.55
|—
|USD/COP
|3,236
|+0.27%
|-15.57%
|3,227
|3,252
|3,219
|—
|USD/PEN
|3.44
|-0.15%
|+3.81%
|3.45
|3.44
|3.42
|—
|USD/ARS
|1,545
|+0.00%
|+6.50%
|1,545
|1,545
|1,545
|—
|USD/UYU
|40.31
|+3.48%
|+2.73%
|38.95
|40.31
|40.22
|—
|USD/PYG
|6,358
|+8.23%
|-8.70%
|5,875
|6,358
|6,358
|—
|USD/BOB
|11.81
|+0.40%
|+75.39%
|11.76
|11.92
|11.81
|—
|USD/DOP
|60.50
|+0.33%
|-5.54%
|60.30
|60.59
|59.79
|—
|USD/CRC
|448.27
|+1.89%
|-8.45%
|439.97
|449.63
|448.27
|—
|USD/GTQ
|7.64
|+3.24%
|+2.07%
|7.40
|7.64
|7.64
|—
03 Why it moved
First and heaviest was the market-wide sell-off. The S&P 500 fell 4.36% in a day and 4.75% over five sessions, while the VIX rose 63.84% over the same five. When fear spikes, funds cut positions in smaller, more volatile sectors, and lithium miners are a textbook example. Confidence: medium-high.
Second was the price of lithium itself. Albemarle told investors that fourth-quarter sales and adjusted profit will fall from the third quarter because lithium prices are lower, and that costlier ore bought earlier will squeeze margins. The same results showed demand is not the problem: chief executive Kent Masters said global lithium demand rose 48% in the year to August, driven by electric vehicles and energy storage. Confidence: medium.
The usual drivers did not explain the fall. The dollar index was flat at 101.56 and the 10-year US Treasury yield eased to 4.85%, which normally helps commodities. Gold rose 0.81% in its fund, so investors were not fleeing everything, only the riskier corners.
Albemarle rose because its report removed uncertainty. It cut planned capital spending to a range of US$300 million to US$350 million and raised its outlook for its specialty chemicals unit. We could not confirm what SQM-specific news, if any, drove its weaker day, so treat that as the fund’s general drag.
04 The trend behind it
This is a continuation, not a new phase. The fund is down 12.81% over 20 sessions and 20.0% over 60, and it has fallen 34.3% from its May high of 91.62.
The five-session move is a mere 1.25% decline, which says the selling has slowed into a grinding base near 59.81. A fund sitting 0.6% above its low is testing the floor, not escaping it.
Our own price history since 2010 offers a calming fact. After 29 earlier drops of at least this size, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 23 cases, or 79%, with a median gain of 4.6% and a worst case of a further 14.9% fall.
SQM’s record is less kind. After 62 comparable falls it was higher 20 sessions later in 35 cases, or 56%, with a median gain of 1.3% and a worst outcome of 39.6% lower. History is not a forecast.
05 What it means for Latin America
Chile is the most exposed. SQM, based in Santiago, extracts lithium from the Atacama salt flat, and its shares are 12.65% lower than 20 sessions ago. Lower prices also shrink the royalties and tax the Chilean state collects from lithium.
Argentina and Bolivia, the other two points of the Lithium Triangle, are the long-run bets. Argentina is courting foreign miners to open new brine projects, and Bolivia holds vast resources it has barely developed. Weak prices make investors slower to commit capital to either.
For a saver in Santiago or Buenos Aires, the lesson is that lithium stocks can fall hard even when demand grows. Supply, not demand, sets the price.
06 The names to watch
Albemarle is the bellwether. It said its full-year profit depends heavily on price: adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of US$0.9 billion to US$1.0 billion at about US$10 per kilogram, and US$2.4 billion to US$2.6 billion at about US$20. Its Australian Talison plant also ramped up late after a fire on 9 June.
SQM is the Latin American proxy. An executive had earlier forecast lithium carbonate, the main battery chemical, at about US$15 to US$18 per kilogram in 2026, so watch whether prices converge towards that range.
07 What would end it
The line to watch is 59.81 for the fund. A close below it would be a fresh 12-month low, while a climb back towards the 12-month high of 91.62 would need a long run of gains.
The next catalyst is today’s US jobs report, which will shape expectations for interest rates, and then whether the VIX falls back below 28.18. Calmer markets would help the fund, while another leg lower in lithium prices would keep it pinned.
So does this stop? The selling has slowed, but a durable low needs steady prices, and Albemarle has just told us fourth-quarter prices will be lower.
08 What to watch
- The 59.81 floor: The fund closed 0.6% above this 12-month low, so a break below would signal fresh selling.
- VIX fear gauge: At 28.18, it must fall for risk appetite to return to small, volatile sectors.
- Lithium carbonate prices: Albemarle’s profit swings with the price per kilogram, so any rebound would lift the whole group.
- SQM results: Chile’s producer has not yet confirmed its quarterly numbers in our reporting, so its update is the next test.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is the LIT fund the price of lithium?
No. It is an exchange-traded fund holding lithium-mining company shares, so it also reflects stock-market mood and company results.
Why did Albemarle rise when the lithium fund fell?
Its quarterly results showed sharply higher profit than a year ago and lower planned spending, which outweighed the warning of a softer fourth quarter.
Which countries form the Lithium Triangle?
Chile, Argentina and Bolivia, which together hold a large share of the world’s known lithium resources.
Does falling lithium stock mean weak battery demand?
Not necessarily. Albemarle’s chief executive said global lithium demand rose 48% in the year to August; the pressure is on prices and market mood.
Market data: The Rio Times
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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