Lithium Stocks Fall 2.8% as Albemarle Gains | Lithium Wrap, Nov 5

Key Facts The lithium-miners fund fell -2.75% on Thursday, November 5, 2026, to US$60.18, sitting 34.3% below its 12-month high of US$91.62 set on 11 May and just 0.6% above its 12-month low.

on Thursday, November 5, 2026, to US$60.18, sitting 34.3% below its 12-month high of US$91.62 set on 11 May and just 0.6% above its 12-month low. Albemarle bucked the tide, rising +3.58% to US$98.37 after quarterly results, though it is still 54.4% below its April peak of US$215.62.

to US$98.37 after quarterly results, though it is still 54.4% below its April peak of US$215.62. SQM, Chile’s lithium producer, slipped -2.08% to US$56.36, leaving it 12.65% lower than 20 sessions ago.

to US$56.36, leaving it 12.65% lower than 20 sessions ago. The wider market did the damage: the S&P 500 fell 4.36% in one session and the VIX fear gauge jumped 69.66%, so investors sold risky assets across the board.

the S&P 500 fell 4.36% in one session and the VIX fear gauge jumped 69.66%, so investors sold risky assets across the board. Albemarle warned that fourth-quarter sales and profit will fall because lithium prices are lower, which explains why the sector cannot yet shake off its 20.0% fall over 60 sessions.

because lithium prices are lower, which explains why the sector cannot yet shake off its 20.0% fall over 60 sessions. History is mildly encouraging: after 29 earlier falls this large, the fund was higher 20 sessions later 23 times, but history is not a forecast.

Today’s Focus Lithium shares had a strange Thursday. The fund that holds the world’s lithium miners fell, yet its biggest name, Albemarle, rose. The fall came on a day of broad fear. The S&P 500 dropped 4.36% and the VIX, Wall Street’s gauge of expected turbulence, leapt 69.66% to 28.18. In such moments investors sell the most volatile assets first, and lithium miners are among them. Albemarle’s results gave one company a lift. The American producer reported much higher profit than a year ago, but said the fourth quarter will be weaker as prices ease. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The fund now sits 0.6% above its 12-month low of US$59.81 reached on 30 October, so the next few sessions decide whether that floor holds. What matters today. Lithium shares are being driven by fear in the wider market and by falling prices, not by any collapse in demand for batteries.

01 The session in one read

Lithium is the light metal inside electric-car and grid batteries, and the shares of its producers fell again on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The fund we track, LIT, holds lithium miners and is not the price of the metal itself.

It lost -2.75% to close at US$60.18, its second-lowest close of the past year. Only the 30 October low of 59.81 is lower.

The surprise was Albemarle, the largest Western producer, which gained +3.58%. Chile’s SQM, its main rival, moved the other way.

Assessment — Market panic, not lithium panic MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that Thursday’s drop in the lithium fund was mostly borrowed from a market-wide rout, layered on a sector already beaten down by lower lithium prices. Albemarle’s rise shows investors still pay for strong earnings and rising demand, even when the price outlook is softer. The variable to watch is whether the VIX settles back from 28.18, because a calmer market would let the demand story reassert itself.

Lithium — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Albemarle closed at US$98.37, its second straight gain, and 9.1% above its 12-month low of 90.19 set on 3 November. That is a rebound from the bottom, not a recovery: the shares remain 23.4% lower than 60 sessions ago.

SQM ended at US$56.36 after a move of -2.08%. It is 21.8% above its low of 46.27 from a year ago, yet 40.9% below its April high of 95.31.

Asset Level Change Lithium (LIT ETF) US$60.18 -2.75% Albemarle US$98.37 +3.58% SQM US$56.36 -2.08%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-05. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,481.49 +1.38% L 165,910 day range H 169,073 +9.81% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 67% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.52 +0.18% USD / MXN 18.62 -0.70% USD / CLP 975.74 -0.29% USD / COP 3,236 +0.27% USD / ARS 1,545 +0.00% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 168,481.49 +1.38% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,087.56 +0.38% S&P IPSA Chile 10,536.40 +0.68% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,466.03 -0.74% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,481.49 +1.38% +9.81% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% — 10,465.26 10,617 10,511 — IPC MEX 71,087.56 +0.38% +12.87% 70,819.80 71,469 70,635 85,157,451 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -4.19% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,466.03 -0.74% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.52 +0.18% +2.92% 5.51 5.53 5.48 — EUR/BRL 6.14 +0.23% -0.20% 6.13 6.17 6.12 — USD/MXN 18.62 -0.70% +0.19% 18.76 18.81 18.57 — USD/CLP 975.74 -0.29% +3.43% 978.59 983.51 973.55 — USD/COP 3,236 +0.27% -15.57% 3,227 3,252 3,219 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.15% +3.81% 3.45 3.44 3.42 — USD/ARS 1,545 +0.00% +6.50% 1,545 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.31 +3.48% +2.73% 38.95 40.31 40.22 — USD/PYG 6,358 +8.23% -8.70% 5,875 6,358 6,358 — USD/BOB 11.81 +0.40% +75.39% 11.76 11.92 11.81 — USD/DOP 60.50 +0.33% -5.54% 60.30 60.59 59.79 — USD/CRC 448.27 +1.89% -8.45% 439.97 449.63 448.27 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.24% +2.07% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,358 +8.23% USD/UYU 40.31 +3.48% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.24% USD/CRC 448.27 +1.89% IBOV 168,481.49 +1.38% COLCAP 2,466.03 -0.74% USD/MXN 18.62 -0.70% IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.38%, with breadth positive — 2 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while COLCAP lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Copper Fund Drops 3.2% as Miners Slump Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest was the market-wide sell-off. The S&P 500 fell 4.36% in a day and 4.75% over five sessions, while the VIX rose 63.84% over the same five. When fear spikes, funds cut positions in smaller, more volatile sectors, and lithium miners are a textbook example. Confidence: medium-high.

Second was the price of lithium itself. Albemarle told investors that fourth-quarter sales and adjusted profit will fall from the third quarter because lithium prices are lower, and that costlier ore bought earlier will squeeze margins. The same results showed demand is not the problem: chief executive Kent Masters said global lithium demand rose 48% in the year to August, driven by electric vehicles and energy storage. Confidence: medium.

The usual drivers did not explain the fall. The dollar index was flat at 101.56 and the 10-year US Treasury yield eased to 4.85%, which normally helps commodities. Gold rose 0.81% in its fund, so investors were not fleeing everything, only the riskier corners.

Albemarle rose because its report removed uncertainty. It cut planned capital spending to a range of US$300 million to US$350 million and raised its outlook for its specialty chemicals unit. We could not confirm what SQM-specific news, if any, drove its weaker day, so treat that as the fund’s general drag.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. The fund is down 12.81% over 20 sessions and 20.0% over 60, and it has fallen 34.3% from its May high of 91.62.

The five-session move is a mere 1.25% decline, which says the selling has slowed into a grinding base near 59.81. A fund sitting 0.6% above its low is testing the floor, not escaping it.

Our own price history since 2010 offers a calming fact. After 29 earlier drops of at least this size, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 23 cases, or 79%, with a median gain of 4.6% and a worst case of a further 14.9% fall.

SQM’s record is less kind. After 62 comparable falls it was higher 20 sessions later in 35 cases, or 56%, with a median gain of 1.3% and a worst outcome of 39.6% lower. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile is the most exposed. SQM, based in Santiago, extracts lithium from the Atacama salt flat, and its shares are 12.65% lower than 20 sessions ago. Lower prices also shrink the royalties and tax the Chilean state collects from lithium.

Argentina and Bolivia, the other two points of the Lithium Triangle, are the long-run bets. Argentina is courting foreign miners to open new brine projects, and Bolivia holds vast resources it has barely developed. Weak prices make investors slower to commit capital to either.

For a saver in Santiago or Buenos Aires, the lesson is that lithium stocks can fall hard even when demand grows. Supply, not demand, sets the price.

06 The names to watch

Albemarle is the bellwether. It said its full-year profit depends heavily on price: adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of US$0.9 billion to US$1.0 billion at about US$10 per kilogram, and US$2.4 billion to US$2.6 billion at about US$20. Its Australian Talison plant also ramped up late after a fire on 9 June.

SQM is the Latin American proxy. An executive had earlier forecast lithium carbonate, the main battery chemical, at about US$15 to US$18 per kilogram in 2026, so watch whether prices converge towards that range.

07 What would end it

The line to watch is 59.81 for the fund. A close below it would be a fresh 12-month low, while a climb back towards the 12-month high of 91.62 would need a long run of gains.

The next catalyst is today’s US jobs report, which will shape expectations for interest rates, and then whether the VIX falls back below 28.18. Calmer markets would help the fund, while another leg lower in lithium prices would keep it pinned.

So does this stop? The selling has slowed, but a durable low needs steady prices, and Albemarle has just told us fourth-quarter prices will be lower.

08 What to watch

The 59.81 floor: The fund closed 0.6% above this 12-month low, so a break below would signal fresh selling.

The fund closed 0.6% above this 12-month low, so a break below would signal fresh selling. VIX fear gauge: At 28.18, it must fall for risk appetite to return to small, volatile sectors.

At 28.18, it must fall for risk appetite to return to small, volatile sectors. Lithium carbonate prices: Albemarle’s profit swings with the price per kilogram, so any rebound would lift the whole group.

Albemarle’s profit swings with the price per kilogram, so any rebound would lift the whole group. SQM results: Chile’s producer has not yet confirmed its quarterly numbers in our reporting, so its update is the next test.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the LIT fund the price of lithium?

No. It is an exchange-traded fund holding lithium-mining company shares, so it also reflects stock-market mood and company results.

Why did Albemarle rise when the lithium fund fell?

Its quarterly results showed sharply higher profit than a year ago and lower planned spending, which outweighed the warning of a softer fourth quarter.

Which countries form the Lithium Triangle?

Chile, Argentina and Bolivia, which together hold a large share of the world’s known lithium resources.

Does falling lithium stock mean weak battery demand?

Not necessarily. Albemarle’s chief executive said global lithium demand rose 48% in the year to August; the pressure is on prices and market mood.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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