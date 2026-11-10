Liberia Lawmakers’ Fuel Tops Drug Budget

A busy street market in Monrovia, with traders, taxis and motorbikes; the photo is undated. Photo: blk24ga / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

LIBERIA · NATIONAL BUDGET

Liberia’s draft 2027 budget would give its two-chamber Legislature a vehicle fuel allowance of US$5.47 million, more than the US$4.23 million the Health Ministry has for drugs and medical supplies, according to a line-by-line review of the draft by a Liberian newspaper. The government sent the US$1.54 billion plan to the Legislature on Friday 6 November 2026.

The comparison matters because the government’s spending choices decide how far scarce money reaches clinics. Lawmakers now have until the fiscal year starts on 1 January 2027 to decide what to change.

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Key Facts The total The draft 2027 budget totals US$1,538,916,274 and went to lawmakers on 6 November 2026.

The fuel line The newspaper review says the Legislature’s vehicle fuel allowance rises US$1 million to US$5.47 million.

The medicines line The review says the Health Ministry’s line for drugs and medical supplies stays at US$4.23 million.

The overspend By 30 September 2026 the Legislature had spent US$64.3 million against US$57.2 million approved, the review says.

The caveat The line items come from that review of the draft, not from a Finance Ministry table.

What the Review Found

The review of the 845-page draft says the Legislature, which covers 103 lawmakers and their staff, is allocated US$58.2 million for 2027. That is more than three times the US$18.4 million it counts for the whole agriculture sector.

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Within that sum, the review says the vehicle fuel allowance rises by US$1 million to US$5.47 million. The Health Ministry’s budget for drugs and medical consumables, it says, stays flat at US$4.23 million, and the ministry had spent less than half of that money by September.

Broad Street in central Monrovia, Liberia’s capital, on the Atlantic coast (file photo, 2010). Photo: nickfraser, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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A Legislature That Already Overspends

The review says the Legislature had spent US$64.3 million by 30 September 2026 against an approved US$57.2 million. Constituency visits, budgeted at US$1.12 million, had cost more than US$6.2 million, and committee hearings, budgeted at US$1.4 million, had cost US$6.5 million.

For 2027 the draft more than triples the constituency-visit line to US$3.8 million, the review says. It also keeps US$2.66 million for entertainment and representation, almost 77% of all such spending across government.

What Health Gets

The draft puts health at US$135.8 million, about 8.8% of the total. In the 2001 Abuja Declaration, African Union member states pledged to spend at least 15% of their budgets on health.

The draft also lists US$1 million for a community pharmacy programme meant to keep essential medicines flowing to rural government clinics. How that programme relates to the US$4.23 million drugs line is not stated in the figures reviewed.

What It Means for You

Liberia is a West African country with long historical ties to the United States, and its budget choices are followed by donors and diaspora communities. The budget is quoted in US dollars, so these line items can be read directly in US$.

Readers who want the full picture of the plan can start with our report on the US$1.5 billion budget request. Our earlier coverage also includes a fuel storage project in Monrovia.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether lawmakers will cut the fuel line, because the draft is still before the Legislature. It is also not known why the Health Ministry’s drug line stays flat while the Legislature’s fuel allowance grows.

It is also not known whether the community pharmacy money counts toward drug spending. The totals for the 2026 budget differ between accounts, from US$1.21 billion to US$1.30 billion, so this article does not use a year-on-year percentage.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is Liberia’s 2027 budget?

The draft totals US$1,538,916,274, according to the review. The government sent it to the Legislature on 6 November 2026.

How much is the lawmakers’ fuel allowance?

A newspaper review of the draft says the Legislature’s vehicle fuel allowance rises by US$1 million to US$5.47 million. We attribute that figure to the review.

How much does health get for medicines?

The review says the Health Ministry’s line for drugs and medical consumables stays at US$4.23 million. The draft separately lists US$1 million for a rural community pharmacy programme.

When must lawmakers pass the budget?

Liberia’s fiscal year starts on 1 January 2027. The Legislature has until then to take up the draft.

Sources: Line-by-line review of the 845-page draft budget document by a Monrovia newspaper, 10 Nov 2026 (exact total and all line items attributed, not independently confirmed); reports on the community pharmacy programme from the draft’s budget summary, 9 Nov 2026; Liberia Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, submission of the FY2027 draft national budget to the Legislature, 6 Nov 2026 (delivery date and rounded total of US$1.538 billion); Abuja Declaration of the African Union, 2001.

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