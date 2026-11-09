Liberia Court Reportedly Gives Miner 21 Days

An open-pit iron ore mine at Yekepa in Nimba County, Liberia. File photo, 1976. (Photo: Fred van der Kraaij, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

LIBERIA · MINING

Liberia’s Supreme Court reportedly ordered a gold mining company to carry out a land survey within 21 days, at a hearing on Monday 2 November 2026. The order concerns Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC), which operates as a gold miner in Grand Cape Mount County in western Liberia, and the deadline falls on Monday 23 November 2026.

Villagers say the miner crossed onto their ancestral land, and disputes like this can affect how long mining projects in West Africa keep operating. The order is reported, not yet confirmed from court records.

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Key Facts Who Residents of Ngojah Town, western Liberia, sued gold miner Bea Mountain Mining Corporation.

The order The Supreme Court reportedly ordered a survey within 21 days, ending Monday 23 November 2026.

The claim Residents say the company crossed onto about 34.5 acres (14 hectares) and dumped waste there.

The gap The order is not yet confirmed from court records, and we found no response from the company.

What Is Known

Ngojah Town sits in Tewor District, Grand Cape Mount County, in western Liberia. The plaintiffs are elders, chiefs and other inhabitants, and the defendant is BMMC.

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BMMC is the flagship Liberian operation of Avesoro, a privately owned gold company focused on West Africa, according to the company’s own website. Local press also writes the name as Bea Mountain Mining Company.

The residents say they hold a probated deed for about 1,572 acres (about 636 hectares) of ancestral land. A probated deed is a land title formally verified for the public record, and they say it is registered with the Liberia Land Authority, the state land registry.

A private licensed surveyor hired by the residents says BMMC encroached about 34.5 acres (about 14 hectares, roughly 26 American football fields) into Ngojah Town. The surveyor names two boundary points, Bangoma and Masakpa, and the residents say the land was used for waste dumping.

A busy street market in Monrovia, Liberia’s capital, where the Supreme Court sits; the photo is undated. Photo: blk24ga / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

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Why the Land Dispute Matters

A boundary survey is a measured check of where one owner’s land ends and another’s begins. Licensed surveyors mark points on the ground and draw a map that both sides can read.

The residents’ lawyers ask for compensation and an end to further dumping while a joint boundary re-establishment survey is pending. Joint means both sides take part, which is meant to give a result both can accept.

The case has a record at the Supreme Court going back to July 2025. Residents of Ngojah then petitioned for a writ of prohibition, a court order stopping an action, against the Government of Liberia, the National Legislature and BMMC, and asked for a stay, meaning a pause, on mining activities.

In February 2026 the Supreme Court reportedly told the lawyers for BMMC and for the Ngojah citizens to reach a settlement. The residents’ side says BMMC has since defaulted, meaning it did not comply, and we found no statement from the company.

What Happens Next

The 21 days end on Monday 23 November 2026, about two weeks away. A joint survey would need both sides to take part.

Whether that has been agreed in this case is not known, and the court order itself has not been published where we could read it. If the survey is completed, it could settle where the Ngojah boundary runs and what, if anything, BMMC owes.

What Is Not Known

We found no response from BMMC to the allegations or to the reported order. We also do not know whether it will finish the survey by 23 November.

It is not clear who will carry out and supervise the survey. We could not find the order itself on the court’s website, so we cannot say whether it is written and public.

What the court does after the deadline is also unknown. The 34.5-acre figure comes from the residents’ own surveyor, not from a finding by the court.

What It Means for US Readers

Gold is priced in US dollars, and community disputes can affect whether a mine keeps its licence to operate. That licence means the practical permission from the state and local people to keep working.

Liberia was settled from 1822 by freed African Americans, so many US readers follow it closely. Our Liberia coverage tracks its courts, politics and economy.

Our report on Liberia’s push for US$3 billion in mining investment sets out the wider investment context. We also reported on the mining and energy conference held in the country.

The next clear date is Monday 23 November 2026, when the reported 21 days end. Readers new to the country can use our newcomer guide to Liberia for background.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Liberia’s Supreme Court reportedly order?

It reportedly ordered Bea Mountain Mining Corporation to carry out a survey within 21 days, at a hearing on Monday 2 November 2026. The order is reported, not yet confirmed from court records.

Who is suing Bea Mountain Mining Corporation?

Elders, chiefs and other inhabitants of Ngojah Town in Grand Cape Mount County, western Liberia, are the plaintiffs. They say they hold a probated deed for about 1,572 acres (about 636 hectares) of ancestral land.

What do the Ngojah residents allege?

A surveyor they hired says the company encroached about 34.5 acres (about 14 hectares) and used the land for waste dumping. This is the residents’ allegation, and we found no response from the company.

When does the survey deadline end?

The 21 days end on Monday 23 November 2026. We do not know whether the company will finish the survey by then.

Sources: Supreme Court of Liberia (judiciary.gov.lr), press and calendar pages checked 8 November 2026; Avesoro company website (avesoro.com), read 8 November 2026. The reported order and survey figures come from reports in Liberia and have not been confirmed from court records.

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