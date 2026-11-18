Liberia’s government has sent a high-level committee and extra police to Ganta, a trading city in Nimba County, to try to settle a land dispute that has stayed open since a 2010 state declaration. Acting Justice Minister Betty Lamin Blamo led the delegation this week to the old market ground, which the state declared “eminent domain” in 2010.

Eminent domain means the state may take private land for public use if it pays for it. In Ganta, the plot has sat undeveloped for years while families, traders and the state argue over who owns what.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Where. The old market ground in Ganta, Nimba County, northern Liberia, near the Guinea border.

Who. Acting Justice Minister Betty Lamin Blamo chairs the presidential committee; the Liberia Land Authority’s chairman co-chairs.

What. Police units are reportedly deployed for 15 days; a survey and compensation plan is reportedly being drafted.

Background. Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf declared the land eminent domain on 26 July 2010; it remains unresolved.

As of 18 November 2026, 14:00 GMT.

The delegation said it came to resolve the dispute peacefully, together with residents. The next steps are consultations, a survey of the land and checks on ownership claims.

What Happened in Ganta

The delegation held outdoor talks with residents and traders and then closed-door meetings with community stakeholders, according to FrontPage Africa, a Monrovia news outlet, which reported the visit on 18 November 2026. It included officials of the Liberia Land Authority, the state land agency, the Liberia National Police, the Ministry of Public Works, the Nimba County superintendent’s office, lawmakers and traditional and religious leaders.

FrontPage Africa reports that the government has decided to deploy two police units, the Emergency Response Unit and the Police Support Unit, which handle emergencies and crowd control, to the area for 15 days while the committee carries out consultations and verifies claims. Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman told the gathering that officers would act professionally and in line with the law.

The Nimba mountains, where Liberia, Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire meet, seen from the Côte d’Ivoire side (file photo; Ganta lies in Nimba County). Photo: Aboubacarkhoraa, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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A Dispute That Is 16 Years Old

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf declared the old Ganta market ground eminent domain on 26 July 2010, after earlier efforts to carry out a 2007 ruling failed, FrontPage Africa reports. Sixteen years later the plot, put at about 5.3 acres in that account, has no definitive development plan, and ownership and compensation questions remain open.

Competing ownership claims involve members of three Liberian ethnic communities, the Mandingo, Gio and Mano, as well as occupants, traders and local institutions, FrontPage Africa says. Tension rose after an eviction and demolition in the old market area in September 2026, which the outlet describes as court-backed and says displaced more than 15 families, citing reports.

What the Committee Is Meant to Do

President Joseph Boakai created the Special Presidential Technical Committee on the Nimba Land Dispute through Executive Order 160, a presidential decree, in early March 2026, as allAfrica, a news aggregator, reported on 6 March. The order tells the committee to enforce and carry out the 2010 Nimba presidential committee report and relevant rulings of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, the regional court of the Economic Community of West African States.

It is also to verify land-tenure documents, carry out surveys and mapping, and hold talks with the people affected, FrontPage Africa reports. Land Authority chairman Sam Pacquiao, the committee’s co-chair, said any solution must be lawful, transparent and acceptable to the parties involved.

The government is also said to be drafting an action plan with compensation or settlement for people now occupying parts of the land, followed by a fresh survey of its boundaries. The open question, FrontPage Africa says, is whether the land torn down in September lies inside the 2010 declaration or is private property under a separate court ruling.

Why It Matters

Ganta is a major commercial and transit hub near the Liberia-Guinea border, and its markets support thousands of families through trade, transport, food sales and lodging, FrontPage Africa says. We found no official count of the traders involved, so the scale of the livelihoods at stake is not documented in the sources we could check.

Hundreds of marketers have reportedly left the general market and threatened to return to the old site because trade at the current market has slowed. They have asked either for temporary use of the old ground or for informal vendors to be gathered in one designated market, so a move back onto the land could reopen the conflict the committee wants to settle.

What Is Not Known

The plot’s size, about 5.3 acres, comes from a single report and is not officially confirmed. allAfrica reported in March that the order gave the committee an initial 60-day mandate that can be renewed, and we found no notice of an extension. We also found no published timetable for the survey, the compensation plan or the end of the 15-day police deployment.

No official compensation amounts have been stated.

What It Means for You

This is a local land case with no direct link to US markets, and the sources we checked do not say how it affects foreign investors. Readers can watch whether the survey is published and whether the compensation plan is announced when the reported 15-day police deployment ends.

Our Liberia explainer gives the wider background. Our guide to Liberia and its neighbours shows where Nimba County sits.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is eminent domain in Liberia?

It is the state’s power to take private land for public use. Reports say the government is drafting a plan for compensation or settlement.

Why is the Ganta land disputed?

Several families and communities claim parts of the old market ground, which the government declared eminent domain in July 2010. An eviction and demolition in September 2026 raised tension again.

Who leads the committee?

Acting Justice Minister and Attorney General Betty Lamin Blamo chairs it, and Land Authority chairman Sam Pacquiao is co-chair. President Boakai created it by Executive Order 160 in March 2026.

Where is Ganta?

Ganta is a city in Nimba County, northern Liberia, near the border with Guinea. It is a trading and transit hub.

Sources: FrontPage Africa, 18 November 2026; allAfrica report on Executive Order 160, 6 March 2026.

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