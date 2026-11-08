Latin America Sports Daily for Sunday, November 8, 2026

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Sports Daily
November 8, 2026 · 3 min read
Sports International Sports

Latin America Sports Daily for Sunday, November 8, 2026

By · · 3 min read
Aerial night view of Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, packed and floodlit after its 2026 renovation.
Toma aérea del Estadio Azteca tras su reinauguración de 2026.

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Cruz Azul a 24% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 80.5% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 8, 3:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Race day at Interlagos: the São Paulo Grand Prix is run today, with the race at 14:00 Brasília time (noon ET).

Two continental finals are now fixed: Argentina’s Boca Juniors meet Brazil’s Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana on 21 November, and Brazil’s Palmeiras face Argentina’s Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores on 28 November.

Brazil’s league is tight: Flamengo lead the Brasileirão, Brazil’s top league, after beating Grêmio 3–1 in round 34.

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Today’s headlines November 8, 2026

Event Status Angle
Copa Sudamericana final Sat 21 Nov, 5:30pm ET Boca Juniors v Atlético Mineiro in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Brasileirão Série A Title race, Sunday update Flamengo lead Palmeiras, who also have a Libertadores final to play.
01

Interlagos hosts the Brazilian Grand Prix on race day

Preview

The São Paulo Grand Prix, Brazil’s round of the Formula 1 season, is run today at Interlagos, with the race at 14:00 Brasília time (noon ET).

The confirmed starting grid and any penalties are on the official Formula 1 site, so check there before the race.

In short — Race day is today at Interlagos, and the confirmed grid is on the official Formula 1 site.
Palmeiras players lift the Libertadores trophy at the Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, in 2021
Palmeiras players celebrate their 2021 Libertadores title at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, the venue for this year’s final. File photo.
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02

Palmeiras beat Fluminense and Estudiantes beat Flamengo on penalties

Result

Both Libertadores semifinals were settled from the penalty spot. Palmeiras beat Fluminense 5–3 on penalties.

Estudiantes beat Flamengo on penalties at the Maracanã. That result removed Brazil’s league leaders from the continental race.

The two finalists have history: Estudiantes beat Palmeiras in the 1968 final, decided in a playoff at the Centenario.

Estudiantes are chasing a fifth title and last won in 2009. Palmeiras are chasing a fourth.

In short — Penalties decided both semifinals, and the finalists also met in the 1968 final.
03

Flamengo and Palmeiras fight over the Brasileirão with four rounds left

Football

The Brasileirão is Brazil’s top league, played as a single round-robin over 38 rounds. Flamengo beat Grêmio 3–1 on Wednesday 4 November in round 34 and lead the table on 76 points.

Palmeiras are their closest rivals, and the two meet in round 36 at Palmeiras. Palmeiras’ exact points tally is not confirmed here, so we give no gap.

Palmeiras now balance the league run-in with the Libertadores final on 28 November. Flamengo, knocked out by Estudiantes, can focus on the league alone.

In short — Flamengo lead the table, and Palmeiras also have a continental final to play.

What Prediction Markets Say

Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 8, 3:07 a.m. ET.

Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion

Cruz Azul 24% · Guadalajara 23.5% · América 22.5%

Polymarket · US$135,256 traded

Brazil Série A: Winner

Flamengo 80.5% · Palmeiras 16.5%

Polymarket · US$58,509 traded

Copa Libertadores: Winner

Palmeiras 65% · Estudiantes LP 38.6%

Polymarket · US$39,881 traded

Peru Liga 1: Teams relegated (2026)

UTC Cajamarca 90% · FC Cajamarca 66.5% · Deportivo Moquegua 46%

Polymarket · US$29,071 traded

Colombia Primera A: Teams relegated (2026)

Boyacá Chicó 95.7% · Jaguares 95.6% · Independiente Santa Fe 2.6%

Polymarket · US$28,157 traded

Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)

Real Tomayapo 51.5% · GV San José 41% · Bulo Bulo 7.8%

Polymarket · US$17,323 traded

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

All football and sports odds, updated every 30 minutes

04

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ

When is the Copa Libertadores final?

It is on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Palmeiras play Estudiantes de La Plata.

Kick-off is set for 17:00 Brasília time, or 3pm ET.

When is the Copa Sudamericana final and who is playing?

Boca Juniors play Atlético Mineiro on Saturday 21 November in Barranquilla, Colombia. Kick-off is 17:30 local time, or 5:30pm ET.

Who is winning the Brasileirão?

Flamengo lead the table on 76 points after beating Grêmio 3–1 in round 34.

They visit Palmeiras in round 36.

In short — The Sudamericana final is on 21 November, the Libertadores final on 28 November, and Flamengo lead the Brasileirão.

Sources: CONMEBOL (South American football’s governing body), CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), Formula 1 official schedule.

Updated: 2026-11-07T23:13:00-03:00 by Oliver Mason, Latin America sports correspondent.

Related coverage: São Paulo Ex-Council Head Indicted by Police · Small South African Party Doubles Its Vote · Nigeria Oil Firm Denies Gas Pipes Hit Power.

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São Paulo Ex-Council Head Indicted by Police

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