Latin America Sports Daily for Sunday, November 8, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Cruz Azul a 24% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 80.5% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 8, 3:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Race day at Interlagos: the São Paulo Grand Prix is run today, with the race at 14:00 Brasília time (noon ET).

Two continental finals are now fixed: Argentina’s Boca Juniors meet Brazil’s Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana on 21 November, and Brazil’s Palmeiras face Argentina’s Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores on 28 November.

Brazil’s league is tight: Flamengo lead the Brasileirão, Brazil’s top league, after beating Grêmio 3–1 in round 34.