Latin America Sports Daily for Sunday, November 8, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Cruz Azul a 24% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 80.5% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 8, 3:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Race day at Interlagos: the São Paulo Grand Prix is run today, with the race at 14:00 Brasília time (noon ET).
Two continental finals are now fixed: Argentina’s Boca Juniors meet Brazil’s Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana on 21 November, and Brazil’s Palmeiras face Argentina’s Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores on 28 November.
Brazil’s league is tight: Flamengo lead the Brasileirão, Brazil’s top league, after beating Grêmio 3–1 in round 34.
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Today’s headlines November 8, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Copa Sudamericana final
Sat 21 Nov, 5:30pm ET
Boca Juniors v Atlético Mineiro in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Brasileirão Série A
Title race, Sunday update
Flamengo lead Palmeiras, who also have a Libertadores final to play.
01
Interlagos hosts the Brazilian Grand Prix on race day
Preview
The São Paulo Grand Prix, Brazil’s round of the Formula 1 season, is run today at Interlagos, with the race at 14:00 Brasília time (noon ET).
The confirmed starting grid and any penalties are on the official Formula 1 site, so check there before the race.
In short — Race day is today at Interlagos, and the confirmed grid is on the official Formula 1 site.
The two finalists have history: Estudiantes beat Palmeiras in the 1968 final, decided in a playoff at the Centenario.
Estudiantes are chasing a fifth title and last won in 2009. Palmeiras are chasing a fourth.
In short — Penalties decided both semifinals, and the finalists also met in the 1968 final.
03
Flamengo and Palmeiras fight over the Brasileirão with four rounds left
Football
The Brasileirão is Brazil’s top league, played as a single round-robin over 38 rounds. Flamengo beat Grêmio 3–1 on Wednesday 4 November in round 34 and lead the table on 76 points.
Palmeiras are their closest rivals, and the two meet in round 36 at Palmeiras. Palmeiras’ exact points tally is not confirmed here, so we give no gap.
Palmeiras now balance the league run-in with the Libertadores final on 28 November. Flamengo, knocked out by Estudiantes, can focus on the league alone.
In short — Flamengo lead the table, and Palmeiras also have a continental final to play.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 8, 3:07 a.m. ET.
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
Cruz Azul 24% · Guadalajara 23.5% · América 22.5%
Polymarket · US$135,256 traded
Brazil Série A: Winner
Flamengo 80.5% · Palmeiras 16.5%
Polymarket · US$58,509 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 65% · Estudiantes LP 38.6%
Polymarket · US$39,881 traded
Peru Liga 1: Teams relegated (2026)
UTC Cajamarca 90% · FC Cajamarca 66.5% · Deportivo Moquegua 46%
Polymarket · US$29,071 traded
Colombia Primera A: Teams relegated (2026)
Boyacá Chicó 95.7% · Jaguares 95.6% · Independiente Santa Fe 2.6%
Polymarket · US$28,157 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
Real Tomayapo 51.5% · GV San José 41% · Bulo Bulo 7.8%
Polymarket · US$17,323 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
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