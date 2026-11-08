COSTA RICA · SPORTS

Alajuelense, a football club from the city of Alajuela, beat league leader Sporting FC, a San José club, 2-0 on Saturday, 7 November 2026. The win lifts the red-and-black side to second place, one point behind Sporting, with 29 points to 30, in the race for a semifinal place.

Sporting played the last 25 minutes with ten men after Josimar Méndez was sent off. For readers who follow Costa Rican football from the United States, this is the top of the Apertura 2026, the first of the country’s two seasons a year, which is due to be decided in December.

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Key Facts Result Alajuelense 2, Sporting FC 0, on Saturday, 7 November 2026, in the Apertura 2026.

Goals Kenyel Michel scored in the 57th minute, and Ángel Zaldívar added a late penalty.

Table Alajuelense are second on 29 points, one behind Sporting, with Deportivo Saprissa and Cartaginés, two other top clubs, on 28.

Format Ten clubs play 90 league matches, and the top four reach the semifinals.

Power Index Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

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What Happened at the Match

The game was goalless until the 57th minute, when Kenyel Michel opened the scoring for Alajuelense. Sporting then lost Josimar Méndez, who was sent off around the 65th minute for a foul, which left the leaders with ten players.

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With the extra man, Alajuelense pressed for a second goal and got it from the penalty spot in the closing minutes. Ángel Zaldívar converted the kick.

Why the Result Matters for the Table

Sporting FC had led the standings and now sit just one point ahead of their rivals from Alajuela. Deportivo Saprissa and Cartaginés, two other top clubs on 28 points each, were both in action on Sunday, 8 November, against other opponents, and wins for both would push Alajuelense down the table again.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 with 35.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (75); weakest: military means (0). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

With only four places on offer, a single point can decide who qualifies and who plays whom. The semifinals are reserved for the clubs that finish first to fourth.

How the Costa Rican Season Works

The national league, organised by Unafut (the body that runs Costa Rica’s top football league), has ten teams in the Apertura 2026. The regular phase has 90 matches across the league, which means 18 rounds, and four clubs earn a place in the semifinals.

The first-placed club then meets the fourth, and the second meets the third, each over two legs. Unafut says a second-phase final follows, and a grand final in December decides the champion if needed.

What It Means for You

If you follow Central American football or plan a trip, the Apertura is the stretch of the year when the big clubs fight for the title. Matches at Alajuelense’s home ground, the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, give a sense of how much the sport matters in Costa Rica.

Ticket prices and kick-off times vary by match, so check the club and league sites before travelling. Alajuelense’s next home game is against Cartaginés, which will show whether they can hold second place.

Alajuelense, in red and black, in a night match at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, 2020. Photo: Jdmunacr / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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What Is Not Known

We did not find an official league match report, so the stadium for this game and the exact minute of each incident are not confirmed here. The date the regular phase ends was also not available at the time of writing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Alajuelense v Sporting match?

Alajuelense won 2-0 on Saturday, 7 November 2026. Kenyel Michel scored first, and Ángel Zaldívar added a late penalty.

Who leads the Costa Rican league?

Sporting FC lead with 30 points, one ahead of Alajuelense on 29. Deportivo Saprissa and Cartaginés, on 28, were both playing on Sunday, 8 November.

How many teams reach the semifinals?

Four of the ten clubs reach the semifinals after the 90-match regular phase. Unafut says the first-placed club plays the fourth and the second plays the third, over two legs.

When is the Apertura 2026 final?

The league says a national final to decide the champion is planned for December if needed. The exact date has not been confirmed here.

Sources: Unafut, the Costa Rican league (https://www.unafut.com), season format of the Apertura 2026, read 8 November 2026; league positions and match events from local match reports of 7 November 2026, read 8 November 2026.