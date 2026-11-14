Latin America Sports Daily for Saturday, November 14, 2026

IBOV 172,457.76 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,610.23 ▼ 0.28% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.67▲ 0.45% USD/MXN18.52▼ 0.42% USD/CLP994.16▼ 0.13% USD/COP3,302▲ 0.70% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.16% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.59▲ 1.85% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 1.39% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 0.93% BRENT 96.08 ▲ 0.27% WTI 88.92 ▲ 0.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.06 ▼ 1.93% GOLD 3,888 ▲ 0.06% SILVER 48.65 ▼ 2.65% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.76 ▼ 1.13% PETR4 45.30 ▲ 1.34% VALE3 63.50 ▼ 0.70% ITUB4 42.27 ▲ 1.42% BBDC4 14.52 ▲ 1.40% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 15.10 ▼ 2.45% B3SA3 14.89 ▲ 0.88% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.30 — 0.00% SUZB3 54.77 ▼ 2.27% RENT3 30.07 ▲ 1.66% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.10 ▲ 8.77% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 7.11% GMAT3 4.25 ▲ 10.68% PSSA3 46.41 ▲ 1.02% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 6.53% SLCE3 18.28 ▼ 0.44% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 1.63% RANI3 8.18 — 0.00% CSNA3 3.72 ▼ 12.06% IBOV 172,457.76 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,610.23 ▼ 0.28% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.67 ▲ 0.45% USD/MXN 18.52 ▼ 0.42% USD/CLP 994.16 ▼ 0.13% USD/COP 3,302 ▲ 0.70% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.16% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 1.85% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 1.39% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 0.93% BRENT 96.08 ▲ 0.27% WTI 88.92 ▲ 0.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.06 ▼ 1.93% GOLD 3,888 ▲ 0.06% SILVER 48.65 ▼ 2.65% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.76 ▼ 1.13% PETR4 45.30 ▲ 1.34% VALE3 63.50 ▼ 0.70% ITUB4 42.27 ▲ 1.42% BBDC4 14.52 ▲ 1.40% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 15.10 ▼ 2.45% B3SA3 14.89 ▲ 0.88% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.30 — 0.00% SUZB3 54.77 ▼ 2.27% RENT3 30.07 ▲ 1.66% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.10 ▲ 8.77% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 7.11% GMAT3 4.25 ▲ 10.68% PSSA3 46.41 ▲ 1.02% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 6.53% SLCE3 18.28 ▼ 0.44% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 1.63% RANI3 8.18 — 0.00% CSNA3 3.72 ▼ 12.06%
since 2009
Saturday, November 14, 2026
Sports Daily
November 14, 2026 · 4 min read
Sports International Sports

Latin America Sports Daily for Saturday, November 14, 2026

By · · 4 min read

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Cruz Azul a 22.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 82% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 13, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Palmeiras v Estudiantes is the Libertadores final — a single match on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, after two semi-finals settled on penalties.

Atlético Mineiro v Boca Juniors decides the Copa Sudamericana — one match on Saturday 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Brazil face Japan in Singapore today — a friendly under Carlo Ancelotti, with Singapore to follow on 17 November.

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Today’s headlines November 14, 2026

Event Status Angle
Copa Libertadores final Saturday 28 Nov, Montevideo Palmeiras v Estudiantes, with the kickoff set by Conmebol for 17:00 Brasília time.
01

Palmeiras and Estudiantes meet in the Copa Libertadores final on 28 November

Preview

The Copa Libertadores is South America’s Champions League. This year’s final is a single match at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on Saturday 28 November.

Palmeiras, from São Paulo, face Estudiantes de La Plata, from Argentina. Conmebol, the continental confederation, set a 17:00 Brasília-time kickoff, according to DGABC and O Liberal.

Both semi-finals went to penalties: Estudiantes beat Flamengo, and Palmeiras beat Fluminense.

History adds spice. Palmeiras lost last year’s final to Flamengo and have won the trophy in 1999, 2020 and 2021. Estudiantes won in 2009 and are seeking a fifth title.

In short — A one-off final in Montevideo on 28 November pits Brazil’s Palmeiras against Argentina’s Estudiantes, both through on penalties.
Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, a 2026 World Cup venue
Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, a 2026 World Cup venue. The Libertadores final will be played at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.
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02

The Centenario has hosted this pairing before — in 1968

Feature

Palmeiras and Estudiantes have met in only one previous Libertadores final. That was in 1968, when Estudiantes won a deciding playoff 2-0 at the same Estadio Centenario.

The Centenario is Uruguay’s national stadium and a famous venue in world football. Estudiantes will hope the old result is a good omen.

For Palmeiras, the task is to shake off last year’s defeat by Flamengo. A win would give them a fourth continental crown.

In short — The 1968 final, settled by a 2-0 Estudiantes playoff win at the Centenario, is the only earlier meeting between the clubs at this stage.
03

Atlético Mineiro v Boca Juniors decides the Copa Sudamericana in Barranquilla

Preview

The Sudamericana is South America’s second-tier club competition, behind the Libertadores. The final is on Saturday 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Conmebol confirmed a 17:30 Colombian-time kickoff, according to Publimetro and Primicias. An earlier report that no time had been announced is out of date.

Atlético Mineiro, from Belo Horizonte, and Boca Juniors, from Buenos Aires, both came through their semi-finals.

Mineiro lost last year’s final to Lanús on penalties. Boca are chasing a third Sudamericana title.

In short — Mineiro and Boca meet in one match at 17:30 Colombian time on 21 November, each after winning a semi-final.
04

Argentina’s coach is reportedly set to stay until 2030

Football

Argentina are set to keep Lionel Scaloni as coach until 2030, under a deal first reported on 21 October; a formal signing has not been confirmed. Scaloni led the team to the 2022 World Cup title.

If confirmed, the deal gives Argentina a rare stretch of stability. It would mean a long run for a coach who already knows the squad well.

In short — Scaloni is set to stay on as Argentina coach to 2030.

What Prediction Markets Say

Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 13, 11:07 p.m. ET.

Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion

Cruz Azul 22.5% · Guadalajara 21.5% · América 19%

Polymarket · US$149,053 traded

Brazil Série A: Winner

Flamengo 82% · Palmeiras 16%

Polymarket · US$60,334 traded

Copa Libertadores: Winner

Palmeiras 73.5% · Estudiantes LP 27%

Polymarket · US$41,241 traded

Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)

GV San José 65% · Real Tomayapo 43% · Bulo Bulo 7%

Polymarket · US$19,766 traded

Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)

Audax Italiano 14.6% · Colo-Colo 1.1% · Universidad de Chile 0.2%

Polymarket · US$10,342 traded

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

All football and sports odds, updated every 30 minutes

05

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ

When and where is the Copa Libertadores final?

It is a single match on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. Palmeiras play Estudiantes de La Plata.

DGABC and O Liberal report a 17:00 Brasília-time kickoff set by Conmebol.

Who plays in the Copa Sudamericana final?

Atlético Mineiro of Brazil play Boca Juniors of Argentina on Saturday 21 November. The match is at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, with a reported 17:30 Colombian-time kickoff.

When does Brazil play next?

Brazil face Japan today in Singapore. They play Singapore on Tuesday 17 November.

In short — The Libertadores final is on 28 November, the Sudamericana final on 21 November, and Brazil play Singapore on 17 November.

Sources: DGABC — Conmebol sets Libertadores final time, Primicias — Libertadores final Palmeiras v Estudiantes, Publimetro — Conmebol confirms Sudamericana final time, Primicias — Sudamericana final Boca v Atlético Mineiro, Diário de Pernambuco — Brazil arrive in Asia for Japan and Singapore

Updated: 2026-11-13T23:23:00-03:00 by Oliver Mason, Latin America sports correspondent.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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