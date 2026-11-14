Latin America Sports Daily for Saturday, November 14, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Cruz Azul a 22.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 82% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 13, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Palmeiras v Estudiantes is the Libertadores final — a single match on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, after two semi-finals settled on penalties.

Atlético Mineiro v Boca Juniors decides the Copa Sudamericana — one match on Saturday 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Brazil face Japan in Singapore today — a friendly under Carlo Ancelotti, with Singapore to follow on 17 November.