Jutta Urpilainen, on the right

KENYA · POLITICS

Three members of Kenya’s Parliament announced they had left President William Ruto’s ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on Tuesday 17 November 2026 and joined the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) of Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto’s former deputy president. Gachagua received them at his home village of Wamunyoro in Nyeri County and said his party now has 25 members of Parliament, up from 19.

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For US readers, the defections show a deepening split inside the camp that won Kenya’s 2022 election, less than nine months before the 10 August 2027 vote. Kenya is one of East Africa’s biggest economies and a US security partner, so who holds power in Nairobi matters to Washington.

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Key Facts The move Three lawmakers left Ruto’s UDA party for Gachagua’s DCP on 17 November.

Who Gatundu South MP GG Kagombe, Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani, Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami.

The count Gachagua says his party’s parliamentary team has grown from 19 to 25.

What next Gachagua says DCP recruitment closes on 31 December. The election is on 10 August 2027.

The defections test whether President Ruto’s party can hold the Mount Kenya region before the 2027 election.

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What Happened

The three lawmakers are GG Kagombe, who represents Gatundu South, Wachira Karani of Laikipia West and Rahab Mukami, the Nyeri County Woman Representative. Every Kenyan county elects one woman representative to the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament.

Gachagua called it a defining moment for politics in Mount Kenya, the central highlands region that was a pillar of Ruto’s 2022 win. He said the party would have 60 members of Parliament by next year and that its recruitment window closes on 31 December 2026.

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Gachagua’s Recruitment Drive

On 13 November Gachagua said members of the Nyeri County Assembly, the county’s elected legislature, had left UDA for DCP. He received Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi Karemba, whose constituency lies in Embu County, the same day.

On Monday 16 November the party opened its Nairobi County office. Gachagua said there would be no favoured aspirants, meaning would-be candidates, and that nominations would follow in March 2027.

Why Mount Kenya Matters

Both camps see Mount Kenya as central to the 2027 race, and Ruto won it in 2022. Gachagua, who comes from Nyeri, is now trying to take it back for his own party.

Our earlier coverage of the feud between Gachagua and Ruto shows how bitter that contest has become. Each new defection gives both sides a talking point before the nominations.

What It Means for You

Kenya was named a major non-NATO ally of the United States in 2024, and Nairobi is a regional base for many international companies. A more divided ruling camp can slow decisions on budgets and reforms, which matters to anyone holding Kenyan bonds or doing business there.

Travelers should see no change from the defections themselves. Political rallies can draw large crowds, so check local advice before visiting campaign events.

What Is Not Known

The figure of 25 DCP lawmakers is Gachagua’s own count, and we have not seen it confirmed by Parliament. The three MPs named account for only three of the six extra members he claims, and we could not identify the others.

UDA’s response to the defections is not yet known. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Kenya’s election body, has set the general election for 10 August 2027, and the DCP’s nomination rules are still being set.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the DCP in Kenya?

The Democracy for the Citizens Party is the party led by Rigathi Gachagua, who was Ruto’s deputy president. It is competing with Ruto’s UDA for votes ahead of the 2027 election.

Who Joined the DCP on 17 November?

Gatundu South MP GG Kagombe, Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani and Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami joined at Gachagua’s Wamunyoro home. All three had been UDA members.

How Many Lawmakers Does the DCP Have?

Gachagua says the party has 25 members of Parliament, up from 19. He has set a target of 60 by next year, and that count has not been independently confirmed.

What Deadline Has the DCP Set?

Gachagua says the party’s recruitment window closes on 31 December 2026. He says nominations will follow in March 2027.

Sources: Statements by DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua at Wamunyoro and Nairobi, 13, 16 and 17 November 2026; Parliament of Kenya, National Assembly; Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, Kenya, which keeps the party register; Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Kenya’s election body.





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