On the day his rivals walked out on the election commission, Kenya's president said they still have no candidate.

President William Ruto, official portrait, 2022. Photo: Government of Kenya, public domain.

Politics: Kenya

Kenya’s president, William Ruto, told a crowd in Bungoma County on Thursday 19 November 2026 that his opponents “do not have a candidate”. The same day, opposition leaders walked out of a meeting in Nairobi with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the body that runs Kenya’s elections.

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The United States designated Kenya a major non-NATO ally in 2024, a status for close defence partners. Kenya’s next general election is due in August 2027.

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Key Facts Who. President William Ruto; opposition leaders Rigathi Gachagua, his former deputy, and Kalonzo Musyoka, a former vice president.

What. Ruto says the opposition has no candidate; its leaders walked out of an election commission meeting.

Where and when. Bungoma County in Western Kenya, and Nairobi, Thursday 19 November 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 08:30 GMT

On the day his rivals walked out on the election commission, Kenya's president said they still have no candidate.

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File photo: the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, April 2010.

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On 10 May 2026 Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto’s former deputy, wrote to the commission’s chairman, Erastus Ethekon, about a technical-team agreement on reforms. On 24 June 2026 Justin Muturi, a former attorney general, wrote for the United Opposition, an alliance of parties opposed to Ruto.

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Gachagua told Thursday’s meeting that the commission had stayed unresponsive. The opposition wants the voter register cleaned up, the national tally centre at Bomas, in Nairobi, abolished so that constituency results are final, and voting, counting and results livestreamed.

It also wants access to the election servers and biometric systems before and after the vote. Gachagua cited the expiry on Tuesday 24 November 2026 of the contract of Smartmatic, the election-technology supplier.

A poll published on 12 November by the polling firm TIFA put Ruto and Edwin Sifuna, a Nairobi senator, level at 31% each for support in the 2027 presidential race. Kalonzo Musyoka was on 9% and Gachagua on 4%, and Sifuna was among those who walked out on Thursday.

Gachagua proposed that a technical team led by David Maraga, a former chief justice, meet commission officials first. Ethekon called the walkout “very unfortunate” the same day.

Ruto was touring Western Kenya, and in Bungoma he launched projects at Bokoli, in Webuye West. Of the opposition he said: “These people do not have a candidate.”

He said time was running out, yet they were still struggling to agree on an agenda, and he challenged them to name their presidential candidate. On the commission, he said that anyone picking a fight with it is already looking for an excuse to fail.

He added that the IEBC “does not have votes” and that “the votes belong to the people of Kenya”. He also attacked Gachagua, his deputy until the Senate, Kenya’s upper house, removed him by impeachment in October 2024, calling him “Mr Chuki wa Texas”, chuki being Swahili for hatred.

Gachagua now leads the opposition Democracy for the Citizens Party. We found no reply from him to Ruto’s Bungoma remarks by the morning of 20 November.

At the Nairobi meeting, Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, leader of the opposition Wiper Democratic Movement, and Sifuna rejected the agenda presented by Ethekon and left. Kalonzo, a former vice president, said: “We came to the IEBC today in good faith, and we expected the same in return.”

Gachagua said the agenda left out issues the public had raised with the opposition. The vote is 263 days away, and opposition leaders have walked out of the commission’s consultation.

Our guides to Kenya’s key political players and who runs Kenya set out the field, and our earlier reporting on the Gachagua-Ruto feud gives the background to the personal attacks. Our report on three lawmakers who left Ruto’s party covers the recent defections.

It is not known whether the opposition will name one joint candidate, or when. Nor is it known whether the commission will accept the Maraga-led team or set a date for another meeting.

The next dated step is Tuesday 24 November 2026, the date Gachagua gave for the expiry of the Smartmatic contract. The general election falls on Tuesday 10 August 2027, the date Gachagua cited at the meeting.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kenya's opposition walk out of the IEBC meeting?

Its leaders rejected the agenda, saying it left out issues the public had raised with them. They also say the commission has not answered their letters.

Has Kenya's opposition chosen a joint candidate?

Not publicly, as far as we can find. Ruto says it has none, and we found no direct reply on that point.

What happens next after the walkout?

The commission has not announced a new meeting date that we could find. Gachagua has proposed that a technical team led by former chief justice David Maraga meet commission officials first.

Sources: public statements of President William Ruto in Bungoma County on 19 November 2026; statements of opposition leaders at the consultative meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on 19 November 2026, including letters of 10 May and 24 June 2026 cited there; TIFA poll of 12 November 2026; remarks of IEBC chairman Erastus Ethekon on 19 November 2026; Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (iebc.or.ke).

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