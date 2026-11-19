Gachagua says more defectors will follow before his year-end deadline, while some of his early loyalists question how newcomers are being treated.

Jutta Urpilainen, on the right

KENYA · POLITICS

Three members of Kenya’s parliament formally moved from President William Ruto’s ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to the opposition Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) on Tuesday 17 November 2026, less than a year before the August 2027 general election. Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto’s former deputy president and now DCP leader, welcomed the UDA defectors at his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri County.

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Gachagua was impeached as deputy president in October 2024 and has since built his own party around Kenya’s central highlands. For US readers, Kenya is a major non-NATO ally of the United States, a status Washington gave it in 2024, so the 2027 contest matters beyond its borders.

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Key Facts The move Three lawmakers formally joined Gachagua’s DCP on Tuesday 17 November 2026, leaving President Ruto’s UDA.

Who Gatundu South MP GG Kagombe, Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani and Nyeri County Woman Representative Rahab Mukami.

The count Gachagua says DCP members rose from 19 to 25 and predicts 60 MPs by next year.

The deadline Gachagua says the DCP transfer window closes on Thursday 31 December 2026.

The vote Kenya holds its next general election in August 2027.

Gachagua says more defectors will follow before his year-end deadline, while some of his early loyalists question how newcomers are being treated.

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What Happened

Gachagua announced the three moves at his Wamunyoro residence on Tuesday. The lawmakers are GG Kagombe, member for Gatundu South, Wachira Karani, member for Laikipia West, and Rahab Mukami, the Nyeri County Woman Representative, a seat reserved for one woman per county.

Gachagua called it “a defining moment for Mlima politics”, using the Swahili word for the Mount Kenya region. He said he welcomes any leader who wishes to come back “unconditionally” and that the transfer window will close on 31 December 2026.

He said his party’s team has grown from 19 to 25 members and predicted it will have 60 MPs by next year. Those figures are the party’s own.

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Who Is Who in Plain English

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is the party President William Ruto founded and used to win the 2022 election. The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) is Gachagua’s new party, launched after his impeachment and removal as Ruto’s deputy.

Mount Kenya, the central highlands region, is Gachagua’s political base. All three defectors represent seats there.

Why the Newcomers Divide the Party

Some DCP loyalists who stood by Gachagua through his impeachment say they feel sidelined. Kagombe had defended Ruto’s government and criticised Gachagua before his move.

Juja MP George Koimburi, who left the DCP in January and now backs Ruto, alleges that the party favours rich newcomers, which the DCP denies. Gachagua rejects any preferential treatment and says every aspirant must compete for a party ticket.

A vetting committee chaired by Senator John Methu, the DCP’s acting secretary general, is said to screen defectors, and critics have questioned how it works. Gachagua has also publicly backed some allies, which has fed questions about favouritism.

Why It Matters

Each defection signals where local politicians expect the 2027 vote to go, because a candidate’s party ticket and campaign machine depend on the party. A run of moves toward the DCP suggests that many Mount Kenya politicians now see Gachagua as a rival to Ruto in the region.

The friction shows how a fast-growing party can strain when newcomers arrive. The transfer window to 31 December leaves room for further moves.

What It Means for You

For investors in Kenyan bonds and shares, the practical point is that the 2027 contest is already shaping political talk. Nothing in this announcement changes policy, taxes or market rules.

Travellers need not change plans, because the moves are about party membership. US firms with Kenyan partners should watch how local politicians position themselves before the vote.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many more lawmakers will cross before 31 December, or whether the party’s prediction of 60 MPs is realistic. The party has not published the names behind its 25 members.

It is also not known whether the UDA will discipline the three, or how the DCP’s vetting will treat late arrivals. The outcome of the party tickets for 2027 is still open.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Are the Three Kenyan MPs Who Switched Parties?

They are GG Kagombe of Gatundu South, Wachira Karani of Laikipia West and Rahab Mukami, Nyeri Woman Representative. They formally joined the DCP on Tuesday 17 November 2026 after leaving the UDA.

What Is the DCP?

The Democracy for the Citizens Party is led by Rigathi Gachagua, Kenya’s former deputy president. He launched it after his impeachment in October 2024.

When Does the DCP Transfer Window Close?

Gachagua says it closes on Thursday 31 December 2026. Until then he says the party welcomes any leader.

When Is Kenya’s Next General Election?

Kenya votes in August 2027. Party tickets and defections are already shaping the race.

Sources: Democracy for the Citizens Party, statements by party leader Rigathi Gachagua at Wamunyoro, 17 November 2026; National Assembly of Kenya (parliament.go.ke); Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya (iebc.or.ke).

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