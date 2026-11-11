Kenya Lawyers Demand Answers on Missing Abdi

KENYA · HUMAN RIGHTS

Kenya’s lawyers are demanding answers about Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, a Nairobi lawyer reported to have been seized by armed men in the early hours of Sunday 1 November 2026. A High Court judge ruled on Tuesday 10 November that the state must answer in a full hearing, after state agencies denied holding him.

An officer of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit told the High Court in Nairobi on Wednesday 4 November that Abdi is not held at the unit. The Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the professional body for lawyers, has demanded his immediate release.

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Key Facts Who Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, a Nairobi advocate (lawyer), reported missing since 1 November 2026.

What Reported CCTV footage shows men forcing him into a vehicle.

Court High Court judge Alexander Muteti ordered police chiefs to produce him; a police unit denies holding him.

Demand Lawyers demand his immediate release; the court wants the state to explain.

Not known Who took him, and where he is.

A lawyer is missing, a police unit denies holding him and the High Court is asking the state to explain. Lawyers want him released.

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What Happened on Muchai Road

Abdi was last seen on Muchai Road, off Ngong Road in Nairobi, in the early hours of Sunday 1 November 2026, according to most reports, while others give 31 October or 2 November. His car was later found abandoned on the same road.

His brother asked the High Court for a habeas corpus order, a petition that forces the state to show where a person is held, and CCTV footage reportedly shows men pursuing him before forcing him into a vehicle. Two other men were reportedly with him.

The LSK says the disappearance may be linked to a criminal case in which Abdi is a key witness. No suspect has been named.

What the Courts and Police Have Said

On Wednesday 4 November, High Court Justice Alexander Muteti in Nairobi ordered Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Kenya’s police chief, the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya’s national detective agency, and other security officials to produce Abdi. An officer of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), a police counter-terrorism unit, told the court that Abdi is not held at the unit.

The ATPU officer also told the court that Abdi was arrested on 9 October 2025 and later released. Police have also alleged in court that Abdi was linked to an extortion racket.

File photo. The Judiciary building in central Nairobi, undated. Photo: K.Gituma, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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On Tuesday 10 November, Justice Muteti ordered a full hearing of that habeas corpus application. He did so after state agencies denied holding Abdi.

What Lawyers and Rights Groups Say

On Friday 6 November, lawyers marched from Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi’s main court complex, to Jogoo House, the police headquarters in Nairobi, to present a memorandum to Inspector General Kanja. LSK President Charles Kanjama said: “No to abduction, no to impunity, no to abduction of lawyers.”

Ramadhan Abubakar, president of the East Africa Law Society, a regional lawyers’ body, said: “A threat to a lawyer is a threat to the rule of law.” He spoke at the same march.

Why It Reaches Beyond Kenya

There is no known risk to foreign visitors, and no US citizen is named in the case. It matters to US readers because Washington designated Kenya a major non-NATO ally in 2024, a US status for close military partners, which makes the conduct of its security forces a policy question as well as a rights one.

Other Kenyan security stories include the ambush of a road crew in Mandera and a petition to revive a graft case against a minister. More is in our Kenya coverage.

What Is Not Known

Who seized Abdi, where he is held and whether he is alive have not been established. No charge is known to have been brought over the extortion allegation.

A rights coalition is also reported to have issued a statement on 10 November, but we could not locate it and do not rely on it. Its demands are therefore not reported here.

What to Watch Next

The full hearing before Justice Muteti is the first checkpoint, though no date has been announced. The second is any response from the police leadership to the lawyers’ demands.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Abshir Abdi?

Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi is a Nairobi lawyer at the firm Abshir & Njagi Advocates. He has been reported missing since the early hours of 1 November 2026.

Where did Abshir Abdi disappear?

He was last seen on Muchai Road, off Ngong Road in Nairobi, where his car was later found abandoned. CCTV footage reportedly shows men forcing him into a vehicle.

What do the lawyers want?

The Law Society of Kenya demands his immediate release. The High Court has ordered a full hearing so that the state must explain where he is.

Sources: High Court of Kenya proceedings at Milimani, 4 and 10 November 2026; Law Society of Kenya statements and march, 6 November 2026; East Africa Law Society remarks, 6 November 2026; statements of Abdi’s family. A rights coalition’s statement of 10 November could not be located.