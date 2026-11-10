Luo Elders Back Nairobi Governor for 2027

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has been given a Luo cultural name and the blessing of the Luo Council of Elders for his 2027 re-election bid. The elders, traditional leaders of the Luo community of western Kenya, welcomed him at a funeral in Kisumu and urged Luo voters to back him.

They named him Ochieng Ondugi Randa, a symbolic welcome and not a legal adoption. The ceremony was reported on 10 November 2026, barely a week after Sakaja joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What The Luo Council of Elders gave Governor Sakaja the name Ochieng Ondugi Randa and urged support.

Where Kisumu, at the burial of the wife of Otieno Kajwang’, a late former Homa Bay senator.

Who Ker Randa, who heads the elders, said: “If you loved Baba Raila, vote for Ochieng Sakaja.”

Why Sakaja moved to ODM about a week earlier, leaving President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance.

Next Kenya holds its general election on 10 August 2027.

A symbolic name, a funeral and a party switch: Nairobi’s governor is gaining the Luo elders’ blessing nine months before Kenya votes.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Nairobi (Kenya) Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

What Happened in Kisumu

Sakaja travelled to Kisumu, the Lake Victoria port city in western Kenya, with members of his county cabinet and Nairobi county assembly members. There the elders, led by Ker Randa (Ker is the Luo title for the council’s head), conferred the name Ochieng Ondugi Randa on him.

Randa said: “If you loved Baba Raila, vote for Ochieng Sakaja, because Baba Raila was with him.” Baba Raila, meaning “Father Raila”, is how many Luo refer to the late former prime minister Raila Odinga, the community’s best-known political leader.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Biya, 93, sets Cameroon's vote for 7 February” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Sakaja described his party switch as “just changing rooms in the same house”, because, he argued, ODM and UDA both sit in Ruto’s broad-based government, a power-sharing arrangement between his UDA and ODM. UDA, the United Democratic Alliance, is Ruto’s party and the one on whose ticket Sakaja was elected governor in 2022.

Nairobi’s city centre at dusk, in a file photo.

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Why the Luo Vote Matters in Nairobi

Nairobi is Kenya’s capital and largest city, and its governor runs the county government there. The elders urged Luo voters to back Sakaja, including those in Nairobi.

ODM grew out of the 2005 referendum campaign, and Raila Odinga, who led the “No” campaign, died on 15 October 2025. Sakaja is now seeking the backing of the Luo community in Nairobi.

What Is Not Known

The date of the ceremony and the venue of the funeral have not been published. How far the elders speak for all Luo voters in Nairobi is also not known.

Sakaja has said he will seek re-election on the ODM ticket, but we found no party decision confirming his nomination for the Nairobi governor race. That decision will shape how much the elders’ endorsement is worth.

What It Means for You

For readers following Kenya, the episode shows how identity and party moves are shaping alliances nine months before the general election. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Kenya’s election authority, shows 10 August 2027 on its website as the election date.

Nothing in the ceremony changes how Nairobi is run today. Sakaja remains the city’s governor.

Related reading: who holds power in Kenya and a court ruling on Nairobi towers.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does “adopted” by Luo elders mean?

It is a symbolic cultural welcome into the Luo community, not a legal adoption. The elders gave Governor Sakaja the name Ochieng Ondugi Randa.

Who are the Luo Council of Elders?

They are traditional leaders of the Luo community of western Kenya, led by a figure with the title Ker. Ker Randa led the elders at the Kisumu ceremony.

Did Sakaja change parties?

Yes. He joined the Orange Democratic Movement about a week before the ceremony, having been elected governor on a UDA ticket.

When is Kenya’s next general election?

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission shows 10 August 2027 as the election date on its website. That day is a Tuesday.

Sources: Public remarks by the Luo Council of Elders and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at the Kisumu ceremony, reported 10 November 2026; Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, 10 August 2027 general election countdown.