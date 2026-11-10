Kenya Minister Faces Graft Case Revival Push

File photo. The Judiciary building in central Nairobi, Kenya, undated. Photo: K.Gituma, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

KENYA · ANTI-CORRUPTION

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives, Wycliffe Oparanya, is facing a fresh push to reopen a corruption case against him. On Tuesday 10 November 2026, three civil-society groups asked the state Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to act on a High Court judgment that voided the decision to drop his prosecution.

The case matters beyond Nairobi because it tests whether Kenya’s prosecutors can drop graft cases against sitting ministers without involving the anti-corruption agency. A Cabinet Secretary is a government minister, and the High Court is one of Kenya’s senior courts.

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Key Facts What happened Rights groups petitioned Kenya’s anti-corruption commission, EACC, on 10 November 2026 to revisit Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya’s graft case.

The allegation Oparanya is alleged to have received over 56.7 million Kenyan shillings (about US$437,000) from private firms while governor of Kakamega County.

The ruling The High Court voided prosecutors’ 2024 decision to drop the charges, and the groups cite a 2 October 2026 judgment.

The catch The groups say the prosecution service has filed a notice of appeal, a formal step to challenge the judgment.

What next EACC says it will carefully review the petition and has not said whether it will reopen its investigation.

What the Groups Asked For

The petitions were handed in on Tuesday 10 November 2026 at the Integrity Centre in Nairobi, the headquarters of EACC, the state agency that investigates graft. They come from the National Integrity Alliance, a civil-society coalition led by Transparency International Kenya (the Kenyan chapter of the global anti-corruption group), the Institute for Social Accountability and the Kenya Human Rights Commission, a rights watchdog.

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Sheila Masinde, executive director of Transparency International Kenya, said the court had declared the earlier prosecutorial decision unconstitutional and void. David Malombe, executive director of the Kenya Human Rights Commission, asked the agency to investigate and independently verify what the groups call fresh evidence.

The coalition wants the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, or ODPP, Kenya’s state prosecution service, to carry out the judgment and send the evidence to EACC. It says prosecutors should consider charges if the new investigation finds enough evidence.

The Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, Kenya, in April 2010 (file photo).

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How the Case Reached This Point

Oparanya served as governor of Kakamega County in western Kenya before he joined President William Ruto’s Cabinet as Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Secretary. EACC’s published summary says it alleged he received over 56.7 million Kenyan shillings from private companies during his time as governor, and that part of the money bought property in Nairobi’s Karen suburb.

EACC had recommended charges including conflict of interest, abuse of office and money laundering, and prosecutors first agreed. In a letter dated 8 July 2024, shortly after his Cabinet nomination, the ODPP reversed that decision.

On 16 September 2025, High Court judge Benjamin Musyoki quashed the reversal and called it irregular. He found that prosecutors had weighed new evidence without sending it to EACC for investigation, which overstepped their constitutional mandate, but he declined to cancel Oparanya’s Cabinet appointment.

The Second Judgment

The groups say the court later held a fresh hearing and delivered a new judgment on 2 October 2026. That judgment is the one they now ask EACC and the prosecution service to act on.

The groups also say the ODPP has filed a notice of appeal, a formal notice that it will challenge the judgment. They say that step should not delay action.

What It Means for You

For investors, Kenya is one of Africa’s larger economies, so how it handles cases against senior officials shapes the risk of doing business there. The groups’ petition is one test of whether prosecutors and the courts can check political power.

Related coverage includes the case of Ferdinand Waititu, a former Kiambu County governor, an EACC lands case and our report on illicit financial flows in Kenya. Each one covers a different part of Kenya’s anti-corruption system.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether EACC will reopen its investigation, because it said only that it will review the petition. EACC’s spokesperson said the commission had met its statutory duty and that the justice process involves several independent institutions.

It is also not known how the appeal will proceed. Oparanya has not been charged, and no conviction is before any court.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Wycliffe Oparanya?

Oparanya is Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development. He was previously governor of Kakamega County.

What is Oparanya accused of?

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission alleges he received over 56.7 million Kenyan shillings (about US$437,000) from private companies while governor. He has not been charged or convicted.

What did the High Court decide?

The High Court voided the prosecutors’ decision to review and drop the charges, ruling it unconstitutional. It did not cancel his Cabinet appointment.

What does the petition ask for?

The groups want the anti-corruption commission to investigate the new evidence and send its findings to prosecutors. They also want prosecutors to carry out the court’s judgment.

Sources: Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission of Kenya, summary of the High Court ruling, September 2025; High Court of Kenya, ruling of Justice Benjamin Musyoki, 16 Sep 2025; National Integrity Alliance petitions led by Transparency International Kenya, 10 Nov 2026 (statements by Sheila Masinde, David Malombe and EACC spokesperson Stephen Karuga); the 2 Oct 2026 judgment is dated as stated by the petitioners and was not itself reviewed; exchange rate of 129.86 Kenyan shillings per US$1, 10 Nov 2026.

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