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KENYA · SPORT

Key Facts The sport Kenyan junior golfers play a three-day, 56-player tournament at Nyeri Golf Club.

The leader Shawn Malesi of Royal Nairobi Golf Club shot 70, two under par, after round one.

The gap Hetansh Shah of Sigona Golf Club is two shots back on 72, level with par.

The sponsor NCBA, a Kenyan bank, funds junior golf with 12 million shillings (about US$92,000) in 2026.

What is next Rounds two and three decide the winner; the bank’s series finale is on 27 November.

A young Kenyan golfer has opened a two-shot lead at a junior tournament in Nyeri, in Kenya’s highlands. Shawn Malesi of Royal Nairobi Golf Club, a Nairobi club, shot a two-under-par 70 in round one at Nyeri Golf Club.

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For US readers, this is a look at where a Kenyan bank puts its sponsorship money and how the next generation of African golfers is being built. The event is the second edition of the NCBA Mt Kenya Junior Open, one stop in a national junior series.

What Happened

Round one finished with Malesi on 70, two under par, the only player among the top five under par. Hetansh Shah of Sigona Golf Club, a Kenyan club, followed on 72, which is level with par.

Yuvraj Singh Rajput, also of Sigona, shot 74, two over par. Justin Ngeera of VetLab Sports Club, another Kenyan club, had 76 and Fanuel Yebeltal of Royal Nairobi had 77.

In the girls’ competition, Maryam Mwakitawa of Sigona Golf Club led on 79, seven over par. Rohini Shah of VetLab Sports Club was second on 82.

The tournament has 56 junior players and runs for three days. It is ranked by the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the global list that tracks the best amateurs, and it counts toward the Order of Merit, a season-long points table, of the Junior Golf Foundation, the body that runs junior golf in Kenya.

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In Plain English, Who Is Who

Par is the number of strokes a good golfer is expected to need on a course, so a score under par is a strong round. Level with par means an even score.

NCBA is a Kenyan bank, listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, that sponsors golf across East Africa. The Junior Golf Foundation organises the tournaments, and Baldev Singh, its regional representative for the Mount Kenya area, called the event an important step in strengthening junior golf in the region.

Why a Bank Backs Junior Golf

NCBA told the golf community at its 2026 launch on Thursday 15 January that it would spend more than 60 million shillings (about US$462,000) on golf this year. Of that, 12 million shillings (about US$92,000) goes to junior tournaments and 6 million shillings (about US$46,000) to the amateur championship series of the Kenya Golf Union, the national body for amateur golf.

The bank says its golf series covers 166 events in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, and that many of them are for juniors. The series finale is due on Friday 27 November 2026 at Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

Ranked events like this one give young players ranking points and regular competition. The Mt Kenya event is only in its second edition, so the format is still young.

All shilling amounts here are converted at about 130 shillings per US dollar. The bank has also changed hands: Nedbank, a South African bank, has taken a 66% stake in NCBA.

What It Means for You

If you follow golf, a ranked junior event like this shows how Kenya builds its next group of players before they reach college or the professional tours. The scores also feed a world ranking that anyone, including US scouts, can read.

If you hold shares in Kenyan or South African banks through US funds, the story shows that NCBA kept its sports sponsorship after Nedbank’s purchase. Visitors to Nairobi can ask Karen Country Club about the finale on 27 November.

What Is Not Known

We could not find published scores for rounds two and three. It is not known whether Malesi can hold his lead over the final two days.

The organisers have not said how many ranking points the winner will earn. The exact prize for the champion has also not been announced.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Read our reports on the NCBA Golf Park Open and the Manchester Salver in Eldoret.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Leads the NCBA Mt Kenya Junior Open?

Shawn Malesi of Royal Nairobi Golf Club leads after round one with a two-under-par 70. Hetansh Shah of Sigona Golf Club is second on 72.

Where Is the Tournament Played?

It is played at Nyeri Golf Club in the Kenyan highlands. The event has 56 junior players over three days.

Who Pays for Junior Golf in Kenya?

NCBA says it spends 12 million shillings (about US$92,000) on junior tournaments in 2026. The Junior Golf Foundation organises them.

How Many Rounds Does the Tournament Have?

It has three rounds over three days, and the lowest total score wins. Only round-one scores had been published when we wrote.

Sources: Junior Golf Foundation of Kenya, round-one results of the NCBA Mt Kenya Junior Open, 7 November 2026; NCBA Group, 2026 golf series announcement, 15 January 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error