A Kenya Police traffic officer walks past a minibus on a busy road (Photo: Tmaokisa, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Gunmen attacked Lomut Police Station in West Pokot County, north-west Kenya, on Monday night and shot an officer twice. The same night, suspected militia attacked Kibish Police Station in Turkana County.

Both are remote counties in Kenya’s north-west. Police have not named the attackers, and no official statement had been issued by Tuesday morning.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Lomut. Gunmen shot an officer twice at Lomut Police Station in West Pokot at about 9 p.m. Monday.

Kibish. Suspected militia attacked Kibish Police Station in Turkana County around 8:30 p.m., and officers repulsed them.

Condition. The officer was in critical condition at a hospital in Kapenguria, West Pokot’s county town.

Unknown. Police have not said who the attackers were or whether the two attacks are linked.

As of. Tuesday 17 November 2026, 11:00 a.m. GMT.

Two police stations in north-west Kenya came under attack on the same night. The attackers, their motives and any link between the raids remain unknown.

Big Picture

West Pokot and Turkana are remote counties of Kenya’s north-west that have long been affected by cattle raiding and banditry. We offer no statistics here, and we found no reliable count of how often police stations have been targeted.

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The most recent earlier incident we can confirm is a confrontation in Kibish on 3 November 2026. Suspected warriors crossed into Kenya, and a police reservist, a volunteer auxiliary officer, was injured at the Nangusilngatuny watering point.

Kibish lies in Turkana County, in the far north-west of Kenya, close to the border with Ethiopia. Nobody has been named for the Lomut attack.

Lake Turkana in northern Kenya, file photo, not from the scene of the attacks.

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What We Know

At about 9 p.m. East Africa Time on Monday 16 November 2026, gunshots were reported at Lomut Police Station in Pokot Central Sub-County, West Pokot. An officer who was in the report office was shot twice after stepping outside.

Preliminary information says one bullet struck the left lower arm and the other the stomach, causing bruising. The officer was taken to a hospital in Kapenguria in critical condition.

Two spent cartridges were found at the doorstep of the report office. The station and nearby Lomut Market Centre had been without power for two consecutive days, leaving the building dark.

Reports say the darkness made it hard to identify the attackers. Police have not said whether anything was taken.

Around 8:30 p.m. the same night, suspected militia fighters attacked Kibish Police Station, which also serves as the Turkana North Sub-County headquarters. Police said the attackers came in two groups, one from the north and one from the south-west.

One group reportedly reached the compound through a waterway. Officers returned fire in an exchange of about one and a half hours and repulsed them, with no officer injuries reported.

What Is Not Known

Nobody has said who shot the officer at Lomut or why. The National Police Service, Kenya’s national police force, had issued no details by Tuesday morning.

There is no evidence that the Lomut and Kibish attacks are linked. They took place in different counties, and police have not said whether they are connected.

The officer’s condition since reaching hospital is not known. We also have no word of any arrests.

What It Means for You

Residents of Lomut, Kibish and nearby areas are the people most directly affected, along with the officers who work in these stations. A police station is where residents report crime, and the Lomut station had been without power for two days.

Travellers to Kenya’s north-west should follow official advice and check local conditions before moving. We have seen no report that visitors were involved.

For readers outside Kenya, this is a local security story, and we see no direct effect on markets or trade. We will say so if that changes.

What to Watch

The first thing to watch is a statement from the National Police Service on the attackers and the officer’s condition. No police update has been announced, and we have no date for one.

The second is whether further attacks follow in Kibish or West Pokot. Another clash would add to the incidents in Kibish this month.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Lomut Police Station?

Gunmen shot an officer twice at about 9 p.m. on Monday 16 November 2026, and the officer was taken to hospital in critical condition. The attackers have not been identified.

What happened at Kibish Police Station?

Suspected militia fighters attacked around 8:30 p.m. in two groups, and officers returned fire for about one and a half hours. Police said the attackers were repulsed, and no officer injuries were reported.

Are the two attacks linked?

There is no evidence of a link so far. They happened in different counties on the same night, and police have not said whether they are connected.

Is it safe to travel to north-west Kenya?

We cannot give a safety rating. Travellers should follow official advice and check local conditions, because West Pokot and Turkana are remote counties long affected by cattle raiding and banditry.

More from this country: Kenya appeals court keeps police hiring power. Read also National Police Service Commission of Kenya, the body that oversees police recruitment.

Sources: National Police Service, https://www.kenyapolice.go.ke (no statement published when we checked); Rio Times reporting of 17 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error