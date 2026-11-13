Kenya Flash Floods Cut Roads in Rift Valley

The Keiyo escarpment above the Rift Valley in Elgeyo Marakwet County, Kenya. File photo, 2017: Shadychiri, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Heavy rain caused flash floods in at least two Kenyan counties on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 November 2026, cutting off roads in places and damaging homes, according to local reports. In Elgeyo Marakwet County, in the Rift Valley, the highland region west of Nairobi, the Embobut River burst its banks on Thursday and cut off the Soko Bora area.

The Kenya Meteorological Department, the national weather service, warned on Thursday that more heavy rain was possible across western and central Kenya, including Nairobi. The reports we found mentioned no deaths or injuries, but we could not confirm the full extent of the damage.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Kenya 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Key Facts Where Elgeyo Marakwet County in the Rift Valley, and at least one other county.

Elgeyo Marakwet County in the Rift Valley, and at least one other county. When Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 November 2026.

Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 November 2026. Reported damage A river burst its banks, roads were cut off and homes were damaged; none confirmed independently.

A river burst its banks, roads were cut off and homes were damaged; none confirmed independently. Forecast More than 50 millimetres (about 2 inches) of rain was possible in places until 9am Friday 13 November.

What Happened in Elgeyo Marakwet

On Thursday 12 November the Embobut River burst its banks in the Soko Bora area, a locality in Elgeyo Marakwet County, and the area was cut off, according to local reports. Residents were warned to stay away from riverbanks, and the Sokobora Bridge was reported flooded.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Local reports said flash floods hit at least two counties after heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday. They described roads left impassable, homes damaged and rivers overflowing, but gave no casualty figures.

In Plain English Elgeyo Marakwet is a highland county in Kenya’s Rift Valley, the high region west of Nairobi, and Kenya has 47 counties in all. Flash floods happen when rivers rise within hours of heavy rain, so roads and bridges can fail before warnings reach villages.

Farmland and homes in the Rift Valley seen from Iten, western Kenya, in 2016. File photo: Appleslerp, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Nairobi (Kenya) Email address Follow

What the Weather Service Warned

The Kenya Meteorological Department said in an update issued on Thursday 12 November that more than 50 millimetres (about 2 inches) of rain was possible in some places within 24 hours, with isolated thunderstorms. The warning ran until 9am on Friday 13 November and named Nairobi, Western Kenya, the Rift Valley, central Kenya and the Lake Victoria Basin, the area around Lake Victoria.

The standard safety advice is to avoid crossing flooded roads and rivers. Kenya’s short rains, the wet season that normally runs from October to December, are under way, so further storms are possible.

What It Means for Travellers and US Readers

Anyone planning road trips in western Kenya in the coming days should expect delays near flooded rivers. A single flooded crossing can close a road for hours, so local advice matters more than a map.

Nairobi is named in the warning, so heavy downpours could slow city traffic. Our guide to booking the Nairobi to Mombasa train covers one common way to travel, and floods are a regional problem, as our story on Uganda’s US$4.8 million for Kampala flood traders shows.

What Is Not Known

Whether anyone died or was injured, since the reports so far give no casualty figures.

How many homes, farms and roads were damaged in Elgeyo Marakwet and elsewhere, and how many families need shelter.

When the Soko Bora road will reopen and which other areas were hit.

How much rain actually fell, as the 50-millimetre figure is a forecast, not a measurement.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Kenya floods happen?

Local reports describe flash floods in at least two counties on 11 and 12 November 2026, including Elgeyo Marakwet, where the Embobut River burst its banks near Soko Bora. We have not confirmed the damage independently.

Were people killed in the floods?

The reports we found gave no casualty figures, and the full toll is not known. Any death toll should be treated as unconfirmed until officials publish it.

What did Kenya’s weather service warn?

The Kenya Meteorological Department said more than 50 millimetres of rain was possible in some places until 9am on 13 November, with isolated thunderstorms. It named Nairobi, Western Kenya, the Rift Valley, central Kenya and the Lake Victoria Basin.

What should travellers do?

Avoid crossing flooded roads and rivers and follow official weather updates. Check road conditions locally before long drives in western Kenya.

Sources: Kenya Meteorological Department weather warning issued 12 November 2026 (agency site: meteo.go.ke); local reports from Elgeyo Marakwet County, 12 and 13 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error