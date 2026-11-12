Brazil Meat Giant JBS Joins a US Stock Index
MSCI, a US index provider whose benchmarks guide index funds, will add JBS, the Brazilian-founded meat group listed in New York, to its MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index (about 750 large and mid-sized US companies) at the close of business on Monday 30 November 2026. MSCI announced the change in its US equity index review on Wednesday 11 November.
Key Facts
•Index. JBS (Class A shares) joins MSCI’s US Prime Market 750 and Investable Market 2500 (a broader 2,500-stock) indexes.
•Not small cap. JBS is not among the 66 additions to the US Small Cap 1750 Index of smaller companies.
•Effective. Close of business on Monday 30 November 2026, unless MSCI updates its results.
What Happened
The review uses prices fixed on 20 October 2026, the date MSCI sets for choosing members. Ten companies join the Prime Market 750 Index and eight leave it, MSCI says.
MSCI says results may change if corporate events occur before the effective date. JBS appears in the additions to the Prime Market 750 and Investable Market 2500 indexes only.
Live Company IntelligenceJBS N.V. — the full investor dossier
Frequently Asked Questions
Is JBS joining an MSCI small cap index?
No. MSCI’s 11 November list places JBS in the Prime Market 750 and Investable Market 2500 indexes, not the Small Cap 1750 Index.
Sources: MSCI US Equity Indexes review announcement, 11 November 2026.
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