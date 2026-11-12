Brazil Meat Giant JBS Joins a US Stock Index

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.08% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,288▲ 0.40% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP61.03▲ 1.04% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.19▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.37 ▲ 0.96% WTI 86.19 ▲ 0.17% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▲ 0.47% GOLD 3,987 ▼ 1.06% SILVER 51.34 ▲ 0.46% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.08% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▲ 0.40% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.90 ▲ 0.83% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 902.19 ▲ 0.19% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.37 ▲ 0.96% WTI 86.19 ▲ 0.17% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▲ 0.47% GOLD 3,987 ▼ 1.06% SILVER 51.34 ▲ 0.46% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Brazil Business

Brazil Meat Giant JBS Joins a US Stock Index

By · · 1 min read
The Palácio Colinas de Boé, the parliament building of Guinea-Bissau, in Bissau
File photo, undated. The Palácio Colinas de Boé in Bissau, seat of Guinea-Bissau's National People's Assembly. Photo: Jcornelius, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

MSCI, a US index provider whose benchmarks guide index funds, will add JBS, the Brazilian-founded meat group listed in New York, to its MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index (about 750 large and mid-sized US companies) at the close of business on Monday 30 November 2026. MSCI announced the change in its US equity index review on Wednesday 11 November.

Key Facts

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Index. JBS (Class A shares) joins MSCI’s US Prime Market 750 and Investable Market 2500 (a broader 2,500-stock) indexes.

Not small cap. JBS is not among the 66 additions to the US Small Cap 1750 Index of smaller companies.

Effective. Close of business on Monday 30 November 2026, unless MSCI updates its results.

What Happened

The review uses prices fixed on 20 October 2026, the date MSCI sets for choosing members. Ten companies join the Prime Market 750 Index and eight leave it, MSCI says.

MSCI says results may change if corporate events occur before the effective date. JBS appears in the additions to the Prime Market 750 and Investable Market 2500 indexes only.

Live Company IntelligenceJBS N.V. — the full investor dossierCompany overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is JBS joining an MSCI small cap index?

No. MSCI’s 11 November list places JBS in the Prime Market 750 and Investable Market 2500 indexes, not the Small Cap 1750 Index.

Sources: MSCI US Equity Indexes review announcement, 11 November 2026.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Brazil stocks index inclusion index review JBS meat industry MSCI MSCI US Prime Market 750 NYSE

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