Brazil Meat Giant JBS Joins a US Stock Index

MSCI, a US index provider whose benchmarks guide index funds, will add JBS, the Brazilian-founded meat group listed in New York, to its MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index (about 750 large and mid-sized US companies) at the close of business on Monday 30 November 2026. MSCI announced the change in its US equity index review on Wednesday 11 November.

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What Happened

The review uses prices fixed on 20 October 2026, the date MSCI sets for choosing members. Ten companies join the Prime Market 750 Index and eight leave it, MSCI says.

MSCI says results may change if corporate events occur before the effective date. JBS appears in the additions to the Prime Market 750 and Investable Market 2500 indexes only.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is JBS joining an MSCI small cap index?

No. MSCI’s 11 November list places JBS in the Prime Market 750 and Investable Market 2500 indexes, not the Small Cap 1750 Index.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Sources: MSCI US Equity Indexes review announcement, 11 November 2026.