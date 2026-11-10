Ivory Coast Panel Backs Candidate Signatures

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IVORY COAST · POLITICS

Ivory Coast moved on Monday 9 November 2026 to turn a contested rule on presidential candidates into law, just over a year after its last presidential election. A Senate committee meeting in Yamoussoukro, the political capital, backed a bill that confirms a government order with the force of law, issued in May 2025, on how candidates must show voter support.

Under Article 51 of the Electoral Code, the law governing elections, each candidate must collect signatures from voters equal to 1% of the local electorate in at least half of the country’s regions. The government calls the change a technical fix, while the ADCI party’s leader calls it a new barrier.

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Key Facts What A Senate committee backed the bill confirming the May 2025 order on candidate signatures.

When Monday 9 November 2026, in Yamoussoukro; the Assembly’s committee did the same on 23 April 2026.

The rule Candidates need signatures from 1% of local voters in at least half of the regions.

Government It says the change stops the requirement rising from 17 to 23 areas.

Critics The ADCI party calls it a barrier; no full Senate vote is reported.

What the Committee Decided

The Senate’s committee on general and institutional affairs and local authorities adopted the bill on Monday 9 November 2026. General Vagondo Diomandé, the interior minister, presented it for the government.

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The bill ratifies Ordinance No. 2025-290 of 7 May 2025, which the Council of Ministers (the cabinet) adopted on the proposal of the Independent Electoral Commission, known as the CEI. The order was meant for the presidential election of Saturday 25 October 2025, and the National Assembly’s committee passed the same bill unanimously on Thursday 23 April 2026.

The Plateau business district and the Ebrié Lagoon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s largest city, in an undated panorama. Photo: Zenman, stitched by Marku1 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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What Article 51 Requires

Presidential sponsorship means that a candidate must prove public backing with signed lists of voters before the vote. In 2020 that meant collecting signatures in 17 areas.

In 2021 the state created 12 new autonomous districts, a top tier of local government, raising the total to 14. The government says counting them all would have lifted the requirement from 17 to 23 areas, so the order limits it to the 31 regions plus the districts of Abidjan and Yamoussoukro.

Why the Opposition Objects

The Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI), a long-established opposition party, criticised the method in April 2026, saying that handling electoral rules by government order weakens the role of Parliament. It still voted for the bill in the Assembly committee.

This week Assalé Tiémoko, a 2025 presidential hopeful who leads a party called ADCI, argued that the criteria have become cumulative and that Abidjan, with nearly three million voters, is now a mandatory stop. He estimates that collecting signatures would cost 60 million to 100 million CFA francs (about US$100,000 to US$170,000) instead of about 25 million (about US$43,000), not counting the 50 million CFA franc deposit, at about 587 CFA francs to the dollar.

Why It Matters Abroad

Ivory Coast is the world’s largest cocoa producer and a leading economy in French-speaking West Africa. Rules on who can stand for president shape how investors read its political risk.

The bill does not touch trade, taxes or visas. It concerns how future candidates qualify for the ballot.

What It Means for You

For investors in Ivorian assets, this is a political signal rather than a market event. The next steps to watch are the full Senate vote and any legal challenge.

Travellers and companies in Ivory Coast need not change plans because of this bill. Anyone following the country’s politics should note that the two sides read the same rule differently.

What Is Not Known

No date has been reported for a full Senate vote, and reports so far describe only the committee step. The two sides disagree on whether Abidjan and Yamoussoukro are mandatory stops or count as two of the areas.

It is not known which parties plan to field candidates under the rule. Nor is it known whether anyone will challenge it again in court.

More: Ivory Coast news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: Who runs Ivory Coast’s economy, Ivory Coast geopolitics explained and Ivory Coast Senate committee weighs energy bills.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Article 51 of Ivory Coast’s Electoral Code?

It sets the rule on presidential sponsorship. Each candidate needs signatures from 1% of local voters in at least half of the regions, though critics dispute how the two big districts count.

What Did the Senate Committee Do?

On 9 November 2026 it backed a bill that ratifies a government order of 7 May 2025 amending Article 51. A full Senate vote has not been reported.

Why Do Critics Object?

The PDCI, an opposition party, says electoral rules should not be set by government order, although it voted for the bill in committee. ADCI leader Assalé Tiémoko says the rule raises costs and favours big parties.

What Does the Government Say?

It says the change is a technical adjustment. It argues that without it the requirement would have risen from 17 to 23 areas after new districts were created.

Sources: Council of Ministers of Côte d’Ivoire, Ordinance No. 2025-290 of 7 May 2025; Senate of Côte d’Ivoire, committee session of 9 November 2026; National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire, committee session of 23 April 2026; statements by the PDCI parliamentary group and the ADCI president. The official texts were not available online at the time of writing.

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