Ivory Coast has approved 77 megawatt-peak of private solar in the north, while its grid operator says the real weak point is the distribution network.

Energy: Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast’s Council of Ministers, the cabinet, approved two private solar deals in the north on Wednesday 25 November 2026, according to the communiqué published by the Presidency. Together they add 77 megawatt-peak (MWc, panel output in full sun) of new capacity.

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One decree doubles the plant that the concession company Korhogo Solaire is building at Bingué-Bougou, from 25 to 50 MWc. The other endorses a new 52 MWc plant at Tengréla.

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Key Facts Who. Ivory Coast’s cabinet, with private companies Korhogo Solaire and Tengréla Solaire.

What. Two solar decrees: Bingué-Bougou grows from 25 to 50 MWc, Tengréla gets 52 MWc.

Where. Korhogo and Tengréla, northern Ivory Coast.

When. Cabinet meeting on Wednesday; no Tengréla start date published.

As of. 26 November 2026, 13:20 GMT.

Ivory Coast has approved 77 megawatt-peak of private solar in the north, while its grid operator says the real weak point is the distribution network.

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The Korhogo Solaire concession, a contract in which a private company builds and runs a plant for the state, was signed in November 2016. The communiqué of 25 November says it was part of a policy to promote private-sector participation and to guarantee security of electricity supply.

The new decree also confirms a change in the concessionaire’s shareholders. The communiqué names neither the new shareholders nor the cost of the project.

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The Tengréla convention was signed in July 2026 and covers the design, financing, construction, ownership, operation and transfer of the plant. The communiqué says it aims to consolidate the energy mix and keep electricity supply continuous.

Amadou Coulibaly, the Minister of Communication and government spokesman, said on 18 June 2025 that the Council of Ministers had declared a 30-hectare site for the Tengréla plant a matter of public utility. That status allows the land to be cleared for the project.

The government’s wider aim comes from the energy minister. Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly, Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, said in Abidjan on 5 August 2025: “La contribution des nouvelles centrales solaires passera de 42 MW dès 2026 à 925 MW en 2030.”

The Plateau business district of Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s largest city, beside the Ébrié Lagoon. File photo.

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In English, new solar plants would rise from 42 megawatts in 2026 to 925 megawatts in 2030, a goal he tied to the 2026-2030 emergency energy plan, the Plan d’Urgence Énergie. He spoke at the signing of the Tongon Solaire convention for a different plant, at M’Bengué in the Poro region of northern Ivory Coast.

At that signing in August 2025, the plant was due by the end of 2027, with an estimated cost of 33 billion FCFA (CFA francs, the West African currency; about US$55 million at roughly US$0.0017 per franc on 26 November 2026). Its administrator, Abdul Soukpafolo Koné, said it would supply nearly 30,000 households and produce about 90 gigawatt-hours (GWh, millions of kilowatt-hours) a year.

The minister also listed earlier solar conventions, signed since 2023, for Bondoukou, Ferkessédougou, Kong and Katiola. Once both new plants are built, Korhogo and Tengréla will total 102 MWc.

Power cuts in Greater Abidjan, the area around the country’s largest city, are the backdrop to these decrees. Noumory Sidibé, director-general of CI-Energies, the state company that runs the electricity sector, said on Ivorian television in late March 2026 that the outages were not caused by a production deficit.

Installed capacity, he said, covers national demand. He blamed a distribution network that is occasionally overloaded, made worse by an unusual heatwave.

Sidibé said the network is being run at the limit of its capacity. Demand rose 14% year on year in February 2026, an extra 300 megawatts, he added.

CI-Energies has announced a US$1.2 billion (700 billion FCFA) plan to reinforce the network. Sidibé said electrification reached 98% in 2025.

The grid operator’s own account cuts against reading the decrees as an outage remedy: by Sidibé’s account, the bottleneck is the wires, not the generators. The 77 MWc adds supply, but production is not what he says is short.

Under the concession model, the private companies finance, own and operate the plants. By Sidibé’s account, what residents and businesses in Abidjan feel depends on the network being reinforced as fast as demand grows.

More connections mean more demand on the same wires. Work on the supply side is already under way.

Minister Sangafowa-Coulibaly laid the first stone of the 50 MWc Bingué-Bougou plant on Saturday 24 October 2026, and Tongon Solaire was launched on Friday 23 October 2026. Tongon is now due by mid-2028 at the latest, six months after the end-2027 target of August 2025, and Tengréla has no published start or commissioning date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the new solar plants end power cuts in Abidjan?

Not by themselves. The grid operator says the outages come from an overloaded distribution network, not from a shortage of generation.

Who owns and runs the plants?

Private concession companies finance, build, own and operate them under conventions approved by the cabinet. The communiqué does not name the shareholders.

When will the plants start producing power?

Not for Tengréla: no start or commissioning date has been published. Work at Bingué-Bougou formally began in October.

Sources Communiqué of the Council of Ministers of 25 November 2026, Presidency of Côte d’Ivoire; statement of the Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, Abidjan, 5 August 2025; statement of the government spokesman on the Council of Ministers decision, 18 June 2025; ministerial ceremonies of 23 and 24 October 2026; CI-Energies director-general, March 2026; exchange rate of 26 November 2026.

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