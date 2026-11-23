The cocoa regulator’s books nearly balance against the tonnes it bought, but a producers’ association argues the fund was too small, and questions about the balance remain.

File photo, 2017. Workers bag dried cocoa beans in Soubre, in the south-west of Ivory Coast. (Photo: Abdallahbigboy, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

COCOA: IVORY COAST

Ivory Coast’s state cocoa regulator says it spent CFA 269.46 billion (US$448 million; CFA means the franc of the CFA zone, tied to the euro) buying surplus beans from farmers’ co-operatives, almost all of the CFA 280 billion (US$466 million) it set aside. The Conseil du Café-Cacao (CCC) set out the figures in a note dated 20 November, reported on Monday 23 November.

The note is signed by the CCC’s director general, Yves Brahima Koné, and says 96,235 tonnes were unloaded from the 2025-26 main crop, against a plan of 100,000. Ivory Coast grows more cocoa than any other country, according to the International Cocoa Organization, so how it handles a surplus matters to chocolate makers and cocoa traders in the United States.

Key Facts Who. Ivory Coast’s cocoa regulator, the Conseil du Café-Cacao (CCC), accounted for its buyout on 23 November.

Spent. CFA 269.46 billion (US$448 million) bought 96,235 of a planned 100,000 tonnes.

Open. CFA 10.54 billion (US$17.5 million) of the envelope has no stated use.

As of. 23 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

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The cocoa regulator’s books nearly balance against the tonnes it bought, but a producers’ association argues the fund was too small, and questions about the balance remain.

Purchases slowed in December 2025, the CCC says, and in mid-January 2026 it counted 123,000 tonnes of beans stored by co-operatives. State financing covered 100,000 tonnes, not the whole stock.

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On Tuesday 20 January, Agriculture Minister Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani told a press conference: “Un plan d’enlèvement des surplus du cacao va démarrer ces jours-ci”, meaning a plan to remove the cocoa surplus would start in the coming days. He said buying 100,000 tonnes, after counting about 23,000 already sold, would cost nearly CFA 280 billion (US$466 million), with beans bought at the official farm-gate price of CFA 2,800 per kilogram (US$4.66).

An opened cocoa pod, the fruit that holds the beans behind Ivory Coast's biggest export, photographed in November 2022 (exact location not confirmed). Photo: Blackaguila / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The minister cited a fall of nearly 30% in world cocoa prices as the backdrop. In a communiqué of Wednesday 5 August, the CCC said it acted after world cocoa prices fell by more than 70% and stocks piled up.

The same communiqué said the 100,000-tonne programme, run with the OIA-CC (Organisation interprofessionnelle agricole de la filière café-cacao, the farm sector’s umbrella body), was finished. The CCC added that buying the whole national crop was never planned, only beans “identified, inventoried and available in recognised warehouses”.

Of the 96,235 tonnes, the CCC took 35,011 directly, while the OIA-CC unloaded 61,224, including 955 for SYNAPCI, a national agricultural union. A further 3,765 tonnes offered by the OIA-CC were refused at unloading over irregularities in “grainage”, the check of bean characteristics, and were not counted.

Multiplied out, 96,235,000 kilograms at CFA 2,800 comes to CFA 269.458 billion (US$448 million), within CFA 1 million (about US$1,700) of the amount the CCC reports spent. The spending therefore matches the tonnes at the official price, and leaves CFA 10.54 billion (US$17.5 million) of the envelope.

Kanga Koffi, chairman of ANAPROCI (Association nationale des producteurs de café-cacao de Côte d’Ivoire, a producers’ association), said after the January announcement: “Pour 123 000 tonnes, le besoin réel avoisine plutôt 344 milliards de FCFA, sans même intégrer les marges des coopératives et des acheteurs.” In his reading, 123,000 tonnes would need about CFA 344 billion (US$572 million) before co-operative and buyer margins.

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The same arithmetic supports him: 123,000 tonnes at CFA 2,800 per kilogram comes to CFA 344.4 billion (about US$573 million). The January count of 123,000 tonnes was larger than the 100,000-tonne programme, so some beans were always going to stay outside it.

The note does not say what becomes of the CFA 10.54 billion balance or whether the 3,765 refused tonnes will be bought later. The list of beneficiary co-operatives can be consulted only at the CCC’s 13 regional delegations and its platforms.

No date has been confirmed for a next step. At 96,235 tonnes, the buyout reached 96.2% of its target.

Earlier Rio Times reporting covers the cocoa strike that passed 30 days in October and the Ivory Coast cocoa traceability cards. The neighbouring producer features in the Bank of Ghana warning on cocoa and food prices, and more is in our Africa coverage.

All US$ values here use 601.26 CFA francs per dollar, the market rate on 23 November 2026. The CFA franc is fixed to the euro.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the CCC spend the whole fund?

No. It reports spending most of the envelope and has not said what happens to the remainder.

Why does the buyout matter outside Ivory Coast?

Ivory Coast is the world’s largest cocoa producer, so its handling of surplus beans bears on chocolate makers and cocoa traders in the United States.

Was every farmer’s cocoa bought?

No. The programme covered only beans identified and held in recognised warehouses, and the ANAPROCI chairman argued that the funding fell short of the January stock.

Sources Conseil du Café-Cacao (CCC) note signed 20 November 2026 by director general Yves Brahima Koné; CCC communiqué of 5 August 2026; Agriculture Minister Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, press conference of 20 January 2026; ANAPROCI chairman Kanga Koffi, statement after the January 2026 announcement; market rate USD/XOF, 23 November 2026.

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