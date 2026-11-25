US Proposes 10% Tariff on Brazilian Jets
The proposal ends Brazil’s exemption for finished aircraft and adds sugar duties meant to pressure Brazil’s government. Washington says it still wants a deal, and the first formal test is a hearing on 14 January 2027.
Trade: Brazil
Washington has told Brazil, whose economy is Latin America’s largest, that the one big export it spared from American tariffs may not stay spared. On Wednesday 25 November 2026 the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), the White House’s trade office, proposed a 10% tariff on finished Brazilian aircraft and higher duties on sugar.
Shares of Embraer, the Brazilian maker of regional jets, fell as much as 9% on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange in São Paulo, and were down about 6% near R$101 (about US$17) in early trading. The plan is a proposal, not yet a rule, and the public can comment until 30 December.
Key Facts
- What. USTR, the US trade office, proposes a 10% tariff on Brazilian aircraft and higher sugar duties.
- When. Comments are due 30 December 2026; a public hearing follows on 14 January 2027.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting site, rates a Brazil-US trade deal before 2027 at 6.3% (9:04 a.m. ET).
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 25 November 2026, 14:15 GMT
The proposal ends Brazil’s exemption for finished aircraft and adds sugar duties meant to pressure Brazil’s government. Washington says it still wants a deal, and the first formal test is a hearing on 14 January 2027.
The move is the latest step in a dispute that is more than a year old. The US opened a Section 301 investigation, a trade-law probe of unfair foreign practices, into Brazil on 15 July 2025, and imposed a 25% tariff on certain Brazilian goods in July 2026 that exempted finished aircraft.
“After over a year of talking, Brazil has made no meaningful progress toward addressing the harmful trade practices,” USTR chief Jamieson Greer said on 25 November. The new duties are meant to “help bring Brazil to the table,” he added, and the United States “remains open to continuing negotiations.”
Aircraft come first. Finished aircraft are Brazil’s fourth-largest export to the United States, USTR said, and the agency is now considering a 10% duty on their value.
The release sets no start date and says only that USTR is “considering” the change. USTR says the move would give it “greater leverage” over Brasília, the seat of Brazil’s government.
Sugar is the second target. USTR would add a specific duty on sugar from Brazil.
It would also raise the duty, for every supplier, on raw and refined sugar sold above the low-tariff import quota. Brazil is the world’s leading sugar producer and exporter, USTR said, and the wider duty stops Brazilian exporters from backfilling the markets of other sugar-producing countries.
The press release gives no rates. The US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s emergency-law global tariffs in February 2026.
Brazil also faces a separate 12.5% Section 301 tariff over alleged forced labour, which Brasília has challenged at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in a case registered as DS646.USTR found Brazil’s practices actionable on 1 June 2026 and heard 77 witnesses on 6 and 7 July before imposing the 25% tariff. It says Brazil has since taken legal steps to retaliate against the United States.
Brazil took both tariffs to the WTO in July 2026 with a request for dispute consultations, the first step of a trade case. The WTO circulated the request to its members on 30 July.
Embraer’s shares had closed between R$106.96 and R$110.15 (about US$18 to US$19) on every trading day since 18 November, ending Tuesday at R$107.50. They then fell as much as 9% on Wednesday, and we convert at 5.90 reais per US dollar.“This commercial dependence is a two-way street,” said Fábio Murad, managing partner at Wiser Avaliações, a Brazilian valuation firm.
The tariff “can also raise the operating and fleet-renewal costs of North American airlines themselves,” he said, which gives both sides a reason to bargain. Murad argued that the share drop reflects a repricing of trade and geopolitical risk more than proven damage to Embraer’s business.
He pointed to its US production base and its strong place in American regional aviation, where few rivals exist. For US readers the cost lands at home, because an importer pays a tariff at the border.
Regional airlines that buy Embraer jets and any US buyer of out-of-quota sugar would carry the bill unless a deal or an exception comes first. We found no formal Brazilian government response when this story was filed.
The press release leaves the sugar rates and any effective date open. Anyone who wants to testify must apply to USTR by Monday 7 December 2026, and written comments are due Wednesday 30 December.
The hearing on Thursday 14 January 2027 would confirm or soften the plan, and USTR has not said when it will decide.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, rates a Brazil–US trade deal before 2027 at 6.3%, with US$419,584 traded on its question about which countries Trump will sign deals with. These are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does the 10% aircraft tariff take effect now?
No, USTR is only proposing it and has set no start date. Public comments and a hearing come first.
Who would pay the sugar duty?
The higher duty on sugar above the quota would cover every supplier, so US importers would pay it, and Brazilian sugar would face an extra specific duty.
Sources
Published Wednesday 25 November 2026, 9:15 a.m. ET · Source: USTR press release of 25 November 2026; B3 exchange trading data; Polymarket market data; statements by Wiser Avaliações
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