Households and businesses keep their current power prices, while the state utility and the Treasury carry the extra tax.

Photo: Anass Sedrati / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Business: Morocco

Morocco’s Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a statement made public on 23 November 2026 that the higher value-added tax (VAT) on electricity will not raise the bills of households or companies. The state power and water utility, known as ONEE, absorbs the cost instead.

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The State has mobilised MAD 6.5 billion (about US$650 million) to cover that cost from 2024 to the end of 2026. For investors and firms in Morocco, the price of steady power therefore sits on a heavily indebted public utility and the Treasury, not on customers.

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Key Facts Who. Morocco’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and ONEE, the state power and water utility.

What. VAT on electricity reached the standard 20% rate, but consumer tariffs stay unchanged.

How much. The State mobilised MAD 6.5 billion (about US$650 million) for 2024 to 2026.

When. Statement made public on 23 November 2026; support runs to 31 December 2026.

As of. 26 November 2026, 12:15 GMT

Households and businesses keep their current power prices, while the state utility and the Treasury carry the extra tax.

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VAT is the sales tax added to most goods and services. Under the gradual VAT reform of the 2024 Finance Law, the rate on electricity rose step by step until it reached the standard 20% on 1 January 2026.

The ministry says this concerns only the tax regime and “causes no increase in the sale tariffs billed to citizens and companies”. It adds that these tariffs “remain governed by the regulations in force”.

In plain terms, the ministry says a higher VAT rate does not mean a higher electricity price for citizens and companies. It presents the move to the standard rate as part of harmonising the tax system.

The 2024 Finance Law, Morocco’s annual budget law, fixed the staging in advance. Electricity VAT stood at 14% before the reform, then rose to 16% in 2024, 18% in 2025 and 20% in 2026, a climb of six points in three years.

Who Pays for Flat Power Prices

To keep the tax change off bills, the government agreed that ONEE (Office National de l’Électricité et de l’Eau Potable) would bear the financial impact of the higher VAT. ONEE also carries the domestic consumption tax, called TIC, that applies to its fuel purchases.

The State mobilised financing of MAD 6.5 billion (about US$650 million at about MAD 10.0 per US$ on 26 November 2026) to cover the impact from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2026, under an agreement with ONEE. The ministry says the agreement “will be regularly updated” to mobilise the resources needed to continue the support.

The ministry did not say how the MAD 6.5 billion is split by year, or how much has been paid out so far. It also did not say whether the agreement will run beyond 31 December 2026.

The statement leaves open what share of the cost ONEE carries and what share the Treasury does. That split matters because the utility starts from a weak position.

Morocco’s Competition Council, the market regulator, put the debt of ONEE’s electricity branch at MAD 66.4 billion (about US$6.6 billion) in 2023, up from MAD 50.9 billion (about US$5.1 billion) in 2013. Its opinion A/1/24, dated 28 March 2024, is built on ONEE data and covers figures up to 2023.

The same opinion showed negative equity of MAD 28.8 billion (about US$2.9 billion) in that branch in 2023, and ONEE as a whole lost about MAD 20 billion (about US$2 billion) in 2022. The council urged a debt restructuring and a revision of pricing.

The result is a transfer of cost, not its removal. Households and businesses see flat prices, while the expense lands on the utility’s balance sheet and, through the agreement, on the State’s finances.

The Noor III solar tower at Ouarzazate, Morocco, lit at dusk in November 2018. Photo: Marc Lacoste / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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A New Tariff System Arrives in March 2027

The National Electricity Regulatory Authority (ANRE), the sector regulator, adjusted grid tariffs on 1 March 2026. The current regulation period ends on 28 February 2027.

ANRE has announced a full overhaul of the electricity tariff system to enter into force on 1 March 2027. It wants tariffs that are clear and predictable and that reflect real system costs.

The authority hired Deloitte Finance, an advisory firm, for technical assistance. New tariff levels are not published yet.

That date falls two months after the support agreement is due to end on 31 December 2026. How the State and ONEE cover the gap, and what the new tariffs will cost customers, is not yet public.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will my electricity bill in Morocco go up because of the VAT change?

The ministry says the change in the VAT rate does not mean an increase in the price paid by citizens and companies. Tariffs remain set by the regulations in force.

Who pays the extra tax on electricity?

ONEE, the state power and water utility, bears the impact under an agreement with the State. The State has mobilised financing to cover it.

What changes next for Moroccan power tariffs?

The regulator ANRE plans a full overhaul of the tariff system from 1 March 2027. New tariff levels have not been published.

Sources Ministry of Economy and Finance of Morocco, statement of 23 November 2026; 2024 Finance Law; Competition Council of Morocco, opinion A/1/24, 28 March 2024; National Electricity Regulatory Authority (ANRE), tariff decisions of 2026 and announcement of the tariff overhaul; exchange rate USD/MAD 10.015, 26 November 2026.

Connected Coverage Morocco news

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