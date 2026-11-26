Key Facts Ibovespa: Brazil’s main stock index rose 1.58% to 166,685, ending a four-session slide.

Brazil’s main stock index rose 1.58% to 166,685, ending a four-session slide. Real: the US dollar fell 1.39% to 5.8245 reais, its third straight daily fall.

the US dollar fell 1.39% to 5.8245 reais, its third straight daily fall. Banks led: Bradesco rose 4.2% and Banco do Brasil 3.6%, two large banks; miner Vale gained 3.1%.

Bradesco rose 4.2% and Banco do Brasil 3.6%, two large banks; miner Vale gained 3.1%. Still down: the index is 20.3% below its 9 October peak of 209,067.

the index is 20.3% below its 9 October peak of 209,067. Region: the real was the only major Latin American currency in our scan to gain.

Today’s Focus Brazil’s stock market bounced on Wednesday 25 November: the Ibovespa, the benchmark index of the biggest companies on the São Paulo exchange (B3), rose 1.58% to 166,685. It ended a four-session slide. The real, Brazil’s currency, strengthened too, as the US dollar fell 1.39% to 5.8245 reais. It was the third straight daily fall for the dollar. The cause is not confirmed. No single headline explains the day, and the broad dollar index slipped only 0.11%, so the real’s gain was mostly Brazilian. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The bounce is real but small. The Ibovespa is still 20.3% below its 9 October peak of 209,067 and is down 5.62% over 20 sessions. What matters today. Brazil’s banks, shares and currency rose together without a confirmed trigger.

Brazil’s Ibovespa and the day on B3.

01 The session in one read

Brazilian markets rose together on Wednesday 25 November. The Ibovespa gained 1.58% to 166,685 (B3 close, RT), while the US dollar fell 1.39% to 5.8245 reais (RT, 25 November close).

No official trigger was confirmed, so we treat the bank rally as sentiment rather than news. A lower dollar means the real is worth more, which helps importers and travellers and squeezes exporters.

The bounce lifts the index off a four-day slide, but it does not repair the damage. The Ibovespa is still 20.3% below its 9 October peak of 209,067.

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Assessment — A relief rebound, not yet a turn MEDIUM Our reading is that this was a relief rally rather than a change in fundamentals: banks surged on no confirmed news while Wall Street fell and the VIX, a gauge of expected swings in US stocks, rose 7.32% to 28.29. Such rallies last only when hope turns into policy, so the variable to watch is whether Brazil’s government sets out spending rules that back the real.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Ibovespa 166,685 +1.58% Brazil’s main stock index; first rise after a four-day slide Session range — — High and low not in our scan US dollar in reais 5.8245 −1.39% Third straight daily fall for the dollar Ibovespa vs 12-month high 209,067 (9 Oct) −20.3% Still deep below the peak Ibovespa vs 12-month low 154,770 (November 2025) +7.7% A cushion above the floor Dollar vs 12-month high 5.95 (20 Nov) −2.1% Pulled back from the peak Key level to watch 170,000 / 154,770 — Round-number ceiling and 12-month floor

The table tells a story of recovery from a low base. The index sits 7.7% above its 12-month low of 154,770, set in November 2025, but 20.3% below its 9 October high.

The currency tells a similar tale. The dollar at 5.8245 reais is 2.1% below its 12-month high of 5.95 from 20 November, yet it remains 19.1% above its 12-month low of 4.89, reached on 11 May.

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A lower dollar means the real is worth more. That helps anyone who imports, travels abroad or owes dollars, and it squeezes exporters who are paid in dollars.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,684.61 +1.58% L 164,042day rangeH 167,105 +6.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing 12 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.82 -1.41% EUR / BRL 6.39 -1.07% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.63 -0.84% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +8.11% AZZA3 Mining +3.97% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Utilities +3.69% ENEV3 Financials +2.82% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Energy +1.76% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials +0.87% WEGE3, RENT3 Materials -1.32% SUZB3 Consumer Staples -1.80% ABEV3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,684.61 +1.58% Ibovespa166,684.61 +1.58% Mexico 69,438.37 +0.20% S&P/BMV IPC69,438.37 +0.20% Chile 10,416.21 +0.82% S&P IPSA10,416.21 +0.82% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% +6.91% 164,089.81 167,105 164,042 — USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% +8.25% 5.91 5.82 5.82 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.36 +2.00% +28.13% 40.55 41.51 40.41 64,224,600 VALE3 56.90 +3.10% -13.26% 55.19 57.30 54.61 37,912,900 ITUB4 40.01 +0.68% +3.26% 39.74 40.49 39.27 31,775,400 BBDC4 14.19 +4.19% -25.12% 13.62 14.23 13.61 60,021,200 BBAS3 14.69 +3.60% -33.14% 14.18 14.79 14.06 45,676,300 B3SA3 14.58 +2.82% +2.89% 14.18 14.65 14.19 34,557,700 ABEV3 15.81 -1.80% +15.07% 16.10 16.22 15.81 44,747,900 WEGE3 49.65 -1.10% +15.57% 50.20 50.36 48.57 11,550,900 PRIO3 60.50 +1.51% +61.25% 59.60 61.11 59.33 7,583,300 SUZB3 55.40 -1.32% +15.90% 56.14 56.14 55.24 6,803,800 RENT3 29.32 +2.84% -32.61% 28.51 29.34 28.55 7,889,800 AZZA3 15.33 +8.11% -46.19% 14.18 15.34 14.20 5,722,000 CSNA3 3.45 +6.48% -58.48% 3.24 3.48 3.25 30,141,700 GGBR4 25.86 +2.33% +37.85% 25.27 26.22 24.81 15,153,700 ENEV3 27.53 +3.69% +41.83% 26.55 27.85 26.57 26,225,500 Largest moves today AZZA3 15.33 +8.11% CSNA3 3.45 +6.48% BBDC4 14.19 +4.19% ENEV3 27.53 +3.69% BBAS3 14.69 +3.60% VALE3 56.90 +3.10% RENT3 29.32 +2.84% B3SA3 14.58 +2.82% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.58%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Consumer Staples lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Brazil’s Real Rallies as Dollar Drops 1.5% Read →

03 Why it moved — banks, miners and the real rose together

The biggest movers, with medium confidence in this reading, were banks rebounding after a four-day slide. Bradesco rose 4.2% on US$146m of turnover and Banco do Brasil rose 3.6% on US$115m (RT, 25 November), while the real gained as the dollar fell 1.39%.

The second cause, with medium confidence, is that pessimism had run ahead of events. The Ibovespa was down 5.62% over 20 sessions and the dollar was up 8.87% over the same period (RT), so any calm day invited buyers.

The third cause, with medium-to-low confidence, is commodities. An oil fund rose 3.29%, Vale, the iron-ore miner, gained 3.1% and Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, gained 2.0% (RT).

US government data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA, eia.gov) put commercial crude stocks at 418.9 million barrels in the week to 20 November, up 1.1 million. That mildly bearish figure did not stop oil rising.

Cross-asset check (RT, 25 November close): the S&P 500 fell 0.25%, the VIX rose 7.32% to 28.29, the US 10-year Treasury yield eased 7 basis points to 4.86% and the dollar index slipped 0.11% to 103.70. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point, and with global signals this mixed, Wednesday was a Brazilian story.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Bradesco (BBDC4) US$146m turnover +4.2% Biggest blue-chip gain Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) US$115m turnover +3.6% State-controlled bank; sensitive to fiscal mood Itaú (ITUB4) US$218m turnover +0.7% Largest private bank, a calmer rise Petrobras (PETR4) US$456m turnover +2.0% Most traded name of the day Vale (VALE3) US$370m turnover +3.1% Iron-ore miner Sabesp (SBSP3) US$161m turnover +2.2% São Paulo water utility Vibra (VBBR3) US$88m turnover +4.0% Fuel distributor WEG (WEGE3) US$98m turnover −1.1% Motor and equipment maker; earns heavily abroad Natura (NATU3) — +10.6% Cosmetics group; best domestic large mover Suzano (SUZB3) — −1.3% Pulp exporter, paid in dollars IVVB11 (cross-listed tracker) — −1.6% B3-listed fund tracking the S&P 500; mirrors Wall Street and the real

Banks were the engine. Bradesco’s 4.2% gain on US$146m of turnover was the sharpest among the heavily traded names, and Banco do Brasil’s 3.6% was close behind.

Itaú, Brazil’s largest private bank, rose only 0.7% on US$218m. That gap suggests the rally was uneven across the sector.

Petrobras and Vale did the heavy lifting by volume, with US$456m and US$370m traded.

Exporters were the casualties of a stronger real. WEG fell 1.1% and Suzano fell 1.3%, since a weaker dollar shrinks the reais they earn from foreign sales.

Funds such as IVVB11, NASD11 and SPXI11, which track US indexes and trade on B3, fell between 1.6% and 2.2%. They are not Brazilian companies, and their moves mostly reflect Wall Street and the real.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change IPC Mexico +0.20% IPSA Chile +0.82%

Latin America was split. Chile’s IPSA rose 0.82% and Mexico’s IPC 0.20% (RT, 25 November close); we print no close for Argentina or Colombia because our sources disagree.

Brazil’s real stood out. The dollar rose against the Mexican peso (+0.84%), the Chilean peso (+0.53%) and the Argentine peso (+0.66%) (RT), so the real was the one major currency in our scan to gain.

For investors, that is the lens: money that flowed into Brazilian banks and reais on Wednesday did not flow to its neighbours’ currencies. For a traveller or an importer in São Paulo, a dollar at 5.8245 reais is a little cheaper than the 5.95 peak of 20 November.

06 The technical picture

Start with the chart’s big shape: a downtrend with a bounce. The Ibovespa is down 5.62% over 20 sessions, down 4.8% over 60 sessions and 20.3% below its 9 October peak, so Wednesday looks like a pause inside a continuing slide.

Support is the 12-month low of 154,770, 7.1% below the close. Resistance is the round 170,000, then the 12-month high of 209,067.

For the dollar, the ceiling is 5.95, its 12-month high from 20 November, followed by the round 6.00. The dollar is up 14.4% over 60 sessions, so one soft week does not undo the trend.

RT base rate, not a forecast: the Ibovespa fell 5.6% in 20 sessions, and in 77 earlier cases since 2007 with a drop at least that large it was higher 20 sessions later in 40 of them (52%). The median change was +0.5% and the worst was −29.1%; history is not a forecast.

The dollar has also run hard: it rose 8.9% in 20 sessions, and in 26 earlier cases of a rise this large it was higher 20 sessions later in 12 (46%), with a median of −1.0%. In plain words, after moves like these the odds were roughly a coin toss.

07 What to watch

Fiscal signals: Any government statement on spending rules, since Wednesday’s rally rests on mood rather than news.

Any government statement on spending rules, since Wednesday’s rally rests on mood rather than news. Mid-month inflation: due Thursday 26 November at 12:00 Lisbon time; the RT economic calendar shows consensus of 4.78% a year against 4.62% before.

due Thursday 26 November at 12:00 Lisbon time; the RT economic calendar shows consensus of 4.78% a year against 4.62% before. 170,000 on the Ibovespa: A close above this round number would suggest the downtrend is easing; 154,770 is the floor.

A close above this round number would suggest the downtrend is easing; 154,770 is the floor. 5.95 and 6.00 per dollar: A move back above 5.95 would show Wednesday’s real strength was a one-day relief.

Background: Brazil Stocks Fall 0.43% as Vale Slides.

Background: Brazil Stocks Fall 0.95% as Oil Slides.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Ibovespa?

The Ibovespa is the main stock index of Brazil, tracking the most traded companies on the B3 exchange in São Paulo. On Wednesday it rose 1.58% to 166,685.

Why did the Brazilian real strengthen?

The dollar fell 1.39% to 5.8245 reais (RT, 25 November close). No single trigger is confirmed, and the real was the only major currency in our regional scan to gain.

Is this the start of a recovery?

It is too early to say. The Ibovespa is still 20.3% below its 9 October peak, and in our own history the index was higher 20 sessions after similar falls in 40 of 77 cases (52%); this is not a forecast.

Did other Latin American currencies gain too?

No. The dollar rose against the Mexican peso (0.84%), the Chilean peso (0.53%) and the Argentine peso (0.66%) (RT, 25 November close).

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from B3

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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