Brazil’s police chief says prosecutors can use everything gathered on Supreme Court justices in the Banco Master case, including what the police left out of their reports. The prosecutors now decide whether any step follows.

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court in Brasília. No court has made any finding against any justice in this matter (Photo: Falcão Alado, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics · Brazil

Andrei Rodrigues, director-general of Brazil’s Federal Police (PF), said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that prosecutors may use all evidence held on Supreme Court justices in the investigations into Banco Master, a private bank that went into liquidation. That includes material the PF left out of the reports it handed to Edson Fachin, president of the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

The Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR), the federal prosecution authority, received four of those reports last week. Daniel Vorcaro, the former owner of Banco Master, is the banker whose phones hold the material.

Key Facts Who. Andrei Rodrigues, director-general of the Federal Police (PF), spoke on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

What. Prosecutors may use all evidence on Supreme Court justices, including material left out of PF reports.

Next. The Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR) has up to 15 days from the referral.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting platform, prices Justice Alexandre de Moraes leaving the court at 2.5% (26 November, 00:52 ET).

As of. 26 November 2026, 05:52 GMT.

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Brazil’s police chief says prosecutors can use everything gathered on Supreme Court justices in the Banco Master case, including what the police left out of their reports. The prosecutors now decide whether any step follows.

The reports exist because Fachin asked the PF for every mention of a justice found on the banker’s phones. He wanted a strictly descriptive account, with the context of each mention.

Last week the STF said in a note that Fachin sent the PGR four reports with mentions of Justices Alexandre de Moraes, Kassio Nunes Marques, Dias Toffoli and André Mendonça. The PGR was asked to examine them and weigh any measures within up to 15 days.

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The reports are descriptive and do not accuse any justice of a crime. The PGR now decides whether any step follows.

Rodrigues said that the STF and the PGR already hold the material needed to act. He described his reports as the strict fulfilment of a specific determination by Fachin, which adds to the evidence already in the STF and the PGR.

Headquarters of Brazil’s Prosecutor-General’s Office in Brasília. File photo.

The PF said in a note that the reports stayed within the limits of Fachin’s request. It argued that sticking to those limits is not the same as omitting information.

Rodrigues named at least one item left out of the reports: data on Banco Master’s contract with Viviane Barci de Moraes, a lawyer and the wife of Justice Moraes. The law firm of Moraes’s wife describes the contract differently.

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In March 2026 it said it had provided legal consultancy to the bank from February 2024 to November 2025. The practical effect of Rodrigues’s statement is to widen what prosecutors may draw on.

They are no longer tied to the text of the reports. The next test is the PGR’s answer within that window.

It is not known whether it will ask for an inquiry against any justice. It is not known what else the PF left out beyond the contract.

The reports themselves remain under seal for now.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s police chief say about the evidence?

Andrei Rodrigues said prosecutors can use all evidence on Supreme Court justices in the Banco Master case. That includes material the police left out of their reports to the court’s president.

Does this mean a justice will be investigated?

Not by itself. The reports are descriptive, and the PGR weighs any measures.

Has any justice been accused of wrongdoing?

The reports are descriptive and do not charge anyone. The law firm of Moraes’s wife has said its work for the bank was legal consultancy.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: Federal Police statements of 25 November; STF note on the PF reports; Supremo Tribunal Federal · Polícia Federal · Procuradoria-Geral da República

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