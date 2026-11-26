A year after soldiers took power, Guinea-Bissau has no new election date and a ban on political rallies.

Photo: Joehawkins / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

GUINEA-BISSAU · POLITICS

Guinea-Bissau marks one year since a military coup on Thursday 26 November 2026 with no new date for elections. The 12 month transition period set after the coup runs out today, Lusa, the Portuguese news agency, reported on 22 November 2026.

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Political parties keep pressing the transitional authorities for an electoral calendar, RFI, the French public radio, reported on 26 November 2026. The High Military Command, the junta that holds power, has not said when elections will be held.

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Key Facts Who. The High Military Command, the junta, and transitional president General Horta Inta-a.

What. No date is set for new presidential and legislative elections.

Suspended. The African Union, West African bloc ECOWAS and Portuguese-speaking bloc CPLP suspended Guinea-Bissau.

As of. 26 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

A year after soldiers took power, Guinea-Bissau has no new election date and a ban on political rallies.

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File photo, 2019. Vendors at the central market, also called Bandim Market, in Bissau. (Photo: Jcornelius, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The coup came on Wednesday 26 November 2025, three days after presidential and legislative elections held on Sunday 23 November 2025, Lusa reported. It struck the day before the National Election Commission (CNE), the body that counts the votes, was due to publish results.

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General Horta Inta-a, named by the High Military Command, became transitional president the next day. Ilídio Vieira Té, a former minister under ousted president Umaro Sissoco Embaló, is transitional prime minister, and a National Transition Council, a body the military created, replaced parliament, Lusa reported.

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The High Military Command justified the takeover with “an imminent danger of civil war”, Lusa reported on 22 November 2026. The opposition calls it a “staged coup”, Lusa reported the same day.

In January 2026 Inta-a decreed presidential and legislative elections for Sunday 6 December 2026, Lusa reported on 22 November 2026. On Thursday 8 October 2026 Prime Minister Vieira Té said there were “no conditions” to hold them on that date, and the CNE said the legal and operational conditions were missing, according to Lusa.

Lusa reported that the High Military Command announced on 6 November that restrictions on party activity would ease from Tuesday 24 November. RFI reported on 26 November 2026 that internal meetings and congresses are allowed while rallies and demonstrations stay banned.

Domingos Simões Pereira, leader of the PAIGC (the historic independence party), was detained on 10 July 2026 and freed 13 days later for 90 days of medical treatment in Portugal, Lusa reported on 22 November 2026. The PAIGC and Madem G15, a party founded by Embaló, also had their headquarters near the presidency closed by security forces, Lusa reported.

Before the August 2026 referendum, the National Transition Council gave the president more powers, cut the number of deputies and barred Guineans abroad from voting in presidential elections, Lusa reported on 22 November 2026. The opposition said the vote was marked by very high abstention.

In late September 2026 Embaló announced his return and his candidacy, but the High Military Command warned that security conditions for his return were not guaranteed, Lusa reported. In September Prime Minister Vieira Té said he leads a new party, the Partido Popular Guineense (Guinean People’s Party), and distanced himself from Embaló, according to the same report.

Guinea-Bissau has been suspended from the African Union, ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West African States) and the CPLP (Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries) since the coup, Lusa reported on 22 November 2026. The president’s new timetable has not been announced, according to the same report.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the anniversary matter?

The 12 month transition period set after the coup runs out with no new election date announced. Lusa reported on 22 November 2026 that no date had been set.

Who is pressing for elections?

Political parties, according to RFI, which does not name them. The junta has not given a date.

Sources Lusa, the Portuguese news agency, report of 22 November 2026; RFI, the French public radio, report of 26 November 2026

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