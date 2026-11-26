Brazil is paying to keep diesel cheap one month at a time, and each renewal sharpens the question of how the aid ends. The government says it wants to slow it down.

A Petrobras plant with a gas storage sphere and a processing tower in Brazil, undated. Photo: Deltafrut, Creative Commons, Wikimedia Commons.

Economy: Brazil

Brazil plans to extend its R$2.12-per-litre (about US$0.36) diesel subsidy for another 30 days, Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti said on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The renewal could cost R$8 billion to R$10.5 billion (about US$1.4 billion to US$1.8 billion), and the ministerial order that makes it official had not yet been issued.

The subsidy is a payment on each litre of diesel sold by producers and importers, set by the Finance Ministry to hold down pump prices. The current term was due to end on Thursday 26 November 2026.

Key Facts Who. Planning Minister Bruno Moretti and Finance Ministry executive secretary Rogério Ceron.

What. A 30-day diesel subsidy renewal; the formal ministerial order (portaria) is still to come.

Law. A 24 November law lets capped diesel-aid spending sit outside Brazil’s 2026 fiscal target.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Thursday 26 November 2026, 06:10 GMT

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Brazil is paying to keep diesel cheap one month at a time, and each renewal sharpens the question of how the aid ends. The government says it wants to slow it down.

Moretti gave the numbers on Wednesday 25 November 2026 at a ministries’ press conference on the fifth bimonthly report, the government’s two-monthly check of revenue and spending. Fuel-price containment has cost about R$75 billion (about US$12.7 billion) this year: R$64 billion to R$65 billion in subsidies and about R$10 billion in lost tax revenue.

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With the renewal, the total could reach about R$85 billion (about US$14.4 billion) if spending hits the top of the estimate. All dollar figures in this article use the central bank’s PTAX reference rate of R$5.8825 per US$ on 25 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Moretti put the cost “in the range between R$8 billion and R$10.5 billion”. In practice, he said, actual spending has run “a bit below” that.

The ministries’ own memo for Provisional Measure 1,391, the presidential decree of 11 September 2026, priced each ten centavos per litre at R$492.08 million a month. At the full rate that is about R$10.4 billion a month (about US$1.77 billion), in line with the top of the range.

The Petrobras P-51 oil platform off the coast of Brazil, file photo, undated. (Photo: Divulgação Petrobras / Agência Brasil, CC BY 3.0 BR, via Wikimedia Commons)

The last renewal, Portaria MF 3,181 of Tuesday 27 October 2026, also ran 30 days and cited tight fuel markets and Russian export limits. On Friday 13 November 2026 the ministry let an extra R$1.40 per litre (about US$0.24) for imported diesel lapse, though imports supply over 25% of Brazil’s diesel.

Rogério Ceron, executive secretary of the Finance Ministry, defended the policy at the same press conference. Without the subsidies, he said, consumer inflation would be at least 1 percentage point higher.

Diesel powers the trucks that carry grain, fuel and goods across Brazil. At the pump, ANP, the national oil regulator, put S10 diesel, the low-sulphur grade, at R$7.26 a litre (about US$1.23) on average in mid-November, down 0.41%.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed Complementary Law 239, a law that sets rules under the constitution, on Tuesday 24 November 2026. Its Article 13 lets up to R$10.5 billion (about US$1.8 billion) of diesel-subsidy spending sit outside the 2026 primary-result target, the budget balance before interest.

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That exclusion is why the renewal matters for the deficit forecast in the same budget report. Each month of aid widens the gap, and the government expects higher oil royalties and the crude export tax, which runs to 31 December 2026, to offset part of it.

Moretti said the government plans to reduce the aid gradually as world oil prices ease. The ministry’s 13 November decision on imported diesel was a first step in that direction.

For US investors, this is an oil and fiscal story: Petrobras, Brazil’s largest oil producer, has shares that trade in New York under the ticker PBR. Brazil’s fiscal path also moves Brazilian bonds and the real, the currency, which US funds hold.

The next dated step is the portaria, which the Finance Ministry has not said when it will issue. The ministers gave no end date for the aid, so how it ends in 2027 is still open.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the diesel subsidy do?

The government pays producers and importers a set amount on each litre sold, so pump prices rise less. Officials say the aim is to avoid a price shock.

Is the renewal official yet?

Not yet. A Finance Ministry order, called a portaria, still has to be issued.

Why should US readers care?

Fuel costs feed into Brazil’s inflation, budget and currency. Those are the forces that move Brazilian bonds and Petrobras shares in New York.

More: Brazil news

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