A farmers’ union says cocoa held by some co-operatives was never bought and wants proof of who was paid. The regulator says it took almost all the beans it planned to buy.

Cocoa pods ripening on a tree in Ivory Coast (Photo: Numerik-3325, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

COCOA: IVORY COAST

A farmers’ union in Ivory Coast rejected the state regulator’s account of a cocoa buyout at a press conference in Abidjan on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The union, SYNAP-CI (a national farmers’ union), says the books of the Conseil du Café-Cacao (CCC, the state cocoa regulator) do not match what its members met at the port.

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It demanded copies of the cheques the CCC paid and asked that the list of paid co-operatives (farmer-owned groups that sell beans together) stay public. Ivory Coast grows more cocoa than any other country, according to the International Cocoa Organization (an intergovernmental body of producing and consuming countries), so chocolate makers and traders in the United States watch how it handles surplus beans.

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Key Facts Who. SYNAP-CI, a farmers’ union, disputes the state cocoa regulator’s tally of its buyout.

What. It demands copies of the cheques paid and a continued public list of co-operatives.

Where. Abidjan, Ivory Coast; the regulator says it removed 96,235 of 100,000 tonnes.

When. Wednesday 25 November 2026; no regulator reply has been published yet.

As of. 26 November 2026, 11:58 GMT.

A farmers’ union says cocoa held by some co-operatives was never bought and wants proof of who was paid. The regulator says it took almost all the beans it planned to buy.

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The CCC set out its tally in a note dated Friday 20 November 2026 and published on Monday 23 November. The note, signed by director general Koné Brahima Yves, says sales slowed in December 2025 and an inventory on 14 to 18 January 2026 counted 123,000 tonnes held by co-operatives.

The government then authorised the CCC to remove 100,000 tonnes, and by 11 February 2026 the CCC had taken 35,011 tonnes, the note says. The OIA-CC (Organisation interprofessionnelle agricole de la filière café-cacao, the farm sector’s umbrella body) proposed the rest: 61,224 tonnes were unloaded and 3,765 were refused over irregularities in the bean grading.

Cocoa pods on a farm in Soubré, in western Ivory Coast. File photo. Photo: Milequem Diarassouba / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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The note puts the total at 96,235 tonnes of the 100,000 authorised, and says more than CFA 269 billion (about US$450 million) was spent from a government envelope of CFA 280 billion (about US$468 million). CFA is the West African franc, tied to the euro, and we convert at CFA 598 per US$, from EUR 1 = US$1.0972 (market-data provider RT, 26 November 2026) and the fixed peg of CFA 655.957 per euro.

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The CCC announced the end of the operation on Wednesday 5 August 2026 after a detailed tally. It says the list of beneficiary co-operatives is open at its 13 regional delegations and online.

SYNAP-CI, led by national president Koné Moussa, told the press conference it counted 8,954.382 tonnes held by co-operatives that were not bought. Those co-operatives reached the port but could not unload, and the union wrote to the CCC director general on Monday 13 April 2026 asking for help.

Nine of those co-operatives were among the 78 authorised to benefit, the union said. Koné Moussa also said the CCC credits SYNAP-CI with about 950 tonnes and that its calculation does not match reality.

“Le rapport du DG confirme la gestion inefficace de la filière”, the union said, meaning the director general’s report confirms inefficient management of the sector. “Nous interpellons le DG afin qu’il fournisse les chèques remis au SYNAPCI” means “We call on the director general to provide the cheques handed to SYNAP-CI.”

The union began a strike on Wednesday 16 September 2026 over the management of domestic coffee and cocoa marketing. It also demanded the departure of the CCC director general.

On 25 November SYNAP-CI asked the president of the OIA-CC to convene an emergency meeting on the CCC report. “Si l’OIA n’agit pas, nous allons prendre nos responsabilités” means “If the OIA does not act, we will take our responsibilities”, with no action named.

SYNARFA-CI, a second farmers’ union, said on Thursday 6 August 2026 that the CCC’s communiqué left many grey areas and carried no named signature. Its president Vamara Bakayoko repeated the call for an independent audit.

Some union demands and headlines have used a figure of CFA 291 billion (about US$487 million), and its origin is not explained in the CCC note. The CCC note of 20 November speaks of an envelope of CFA 280 billion (about US$468 million), a gap of CFA 11 billion (about US$18 million) that no document we found explains.

The scale matters: if the union’s 8,954 tonnes are real, they equal about 9% of the 96,235 tonnes the CCC says it removed. The count is the union’s own, and the CCC has not confirmed it.

The CCC’s strongest answer is its own note: it says 3,765 tonnes were refused over grading irregularities and the list is open at its 13 delegations. No CCC reply had been published when we checked on 26 November 2026, and we do not know whether the 8,954 tonnes were unloaded.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SYNAP-CI asking for?

It wants copies of the cheques the regulator paid and a continued public list of the co-operatives that benefited.

Why does this matter outside Ivory Coast?

The country is the world’s largest cocoa producer, so how its state handles surplus beans bears on chocolate makers and traders in the United States.

Has the regulator answered the union?

Not yet in public, so the note of 20 November remains its account of the buyout.

Sources Conseil du Café-Cacao (CCC) note of 20 November 2026, published 23 November 2026, with its recap table; CCC communiqué of 5 August 2026; SYNAP-CI press conference, Abidjan, 25 November 2026; SYNARFA-CI statement, 6 August 2026; International Cocoa Organization; RT market-data provider, euro rate of 26 November 2026 (CFA 598 per US$ via the euro peg).

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