Extra World Bank funding backs grid batteries in Ivory Coast. The cabinet has not said what they cost, who builds them or when work starts.

ELECTRICITY: IVORY COAST

Ivory Coast’s government has ratified EUR 5.2 million (about US$5.7 million) of extra World Bank funding for a regional power project that includes a 205 MWh battery system for its grid. The Council of Ministers, the cabinet chaired by President Alassane Ouattara, adopted the decree on Wednesday 25 November 2026 at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan.

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The lender is the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s lending arm for poorer countries, under agreement no. 81180-CI of 18 July 2026. The Presidency’s communiqué puts the sum at CFA 3,410,976,400 (about US$5.7 million), counted in the CFA franc, a currency tied to the euro at 655.957 per euro.

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Key Facts Who. Ivory Coast’s cabinet ratified extra funding from the World Bank’s lending arm.

What. A 205 MWh grid battery system; MWh measures stored energy.

Where. Northern towns Korhogo, Boundiali and Odienné: 105 MWh planned.

Why. Steadier grid frequency and more renewable power on the regional exchange.

As of. 26 November 2026, 11:58 GMT.

Extra World Bank funding backs grid batteries in Ivory Coast. The cabinet has not said what they cost, who builds them or when work starts.

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The money is additional financing for what the communiqué calls the Regional Electricity Access Project and BEST, where BEST stands for Battery Energy Storage Technology in World Bank and ECOWAS project documents. The communiqué says the aims are wider access to the grid, a steadier power system and easier integration of renewable energy into the West African power exchange system.

The 205 MWh figure counts energy the batteries can hold, not how fast they deliver it.

The Plateau business district of Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s largest city, seen with the port and the lagoon. File photo.

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The system is meant to control the grid’s frequency, the steady rhythm of the alternating current on the network. It would connect to the 225 kV (kilovolt) busbars, the main connection points, of the substations concerned.

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For three northern towns, Korhogo, Boundiali and Odienné, the communiqué plans equipment of 105 MWh, plus protection works. These include flood walls, dykes, protective embankments, fences and fire-protection systems.

The distribution concessionaire Compagnie ivoirienne d’électricité (CIE) said on Monday 23 November 2026 that an incident on the high-voltage network disrupted supply in parts of Abidjan and inland towns, an outage covered on 24 November. The communiqué does not link the loan to that incident, and CIE gave no cause or restoration time.

CIE had said on 27 February 2026 that cuts in Greater Abidjan came mainly from seasonal pressure on parts of the distribution network, meaning the local lines. It added that the national network was not saturated.

The same Council raised the concession for the Bingué-Bougou solar plant near Korhogo from 25 MWc to 50 MWc and approved the convention, signed in July 2026, for a 52 MWc plant at Tengréla. MWc means megawatt-peak, the output of panels in full sun.

The communiqué does not give the cost of the battery system, the supplier, the schedule, the split of the 205 MWh beyond the 105 MWh in the north, or the loan’s interest and maturity. It does not say whether the 105 MWh in the north is new or part of earlier plans, or where the rest of the 205 MWh would go; it names no critic, and it sets no start or completion date.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the battery system do?

It stores electricity and helps keep the grid’s frequency steady, according to the communiqué. It is also meant to help renewable energy join the regional power exchange.

Who is lending the money?

The International Development Association, the World Bank’s lending arm for poorer countries, is the lender. The Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, the official name of Ivory Coast, is the borrower.

Is the project fully costed in public?

Not yet: the communiqué gives the amount of the extra funding but not the price of the system. It also gives no supplier or timetable.

Sources Communiqué of the Council of Ministers, 25 November 2026, Presidency of Côte d’Ivoire (https://www.presidence.ci/communiques-ministres/communique-du-conseil-des-ministres-du-mercredi-25-novembre-2026/); Compagnie ivoirienne d’électricité (CIE) statements of 23 November 2026 and 27 February 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error