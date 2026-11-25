A violent collision on a rural road in south-east Ivory Coast killed seven people, and the national figures suggest it is far from the only one.

Photo: Romain Seaf / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Society: Ivory Coast

A heavy goods truck of the porte-char type (a transporter for heavy loads) and a massa (a minibus used as shared public transport) collided on the road between Adzopé and Akoupé, in the Mé region of south-east Ivory Coast, on the afternoon of Thursday 19 November 2026. The Office National de la Protection Civile (ONPC), the national civil-protection service, counted seven dead among 19 victims.

The provisional toll, compiled by the civil firefighters of the Mé region, includes a baby of three months among the dead. For readers abroad, the crash shows what is at stake on country roads, where shared minibuses such as the massa are widespread.

Key Facts Who. Seven people died among 19 victims, including a baby of three months.

What. A heavy-load truck and a shared minibus collided; the cause is not established.

Where. Road between Adzopé and Akoupé, near Bouapé and Agbahou, Mé region.

When. Afternoon of Thursday 19 November 2026.

As of. 25 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

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A violent collision on a rural road in south-east Ivory Coast killed seven people, and the national figures suggest it is far from the only one.

The collision happened near the villages of Bouapé and Agbahou, and rescue teams were still at the scene when the first toll was given. ONPC’s first toll named no cause and no one at fault.

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No cause has been given. We found no announcement of a judicial inquiry, arrests or new measures for this road.

This part of the Mé region has seen a deadly collision before, only two months earlier. ONPC said on Wednesday 16 September 2026 that doctors had certified eight deaths, four of them pupils, after a tanker truck and a minicar collided on Tuesday 15 September 2026 on the Adzopé-Abidjan road at the village of Yakassé-Mé.

A public water bus on the Ébrié Lagoon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s largest city. File photo. Photo: Hussein Abdallah, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

On 16 September 2026 the account of that crash said civil firefighters evacuated two girls, aged 13 and 16, in a critical state to the regional hospital in Adzopé. That crash and the one on 19 November both involved a heavy vehicle and a smaller passenger vehicle.

The national figures show why such crashes draw attention. Lt Col Serge Dodora, commander of the GSSR, the national road-safety police and gendarmerie group, said on 12 June 2026 that Ivory Coast records close to 12,000 road crashes a year, about 1,200 deaths and more than 20,000 injured.

Oumar Sacko, director-general of land transport and traffic (DGTTC), said in Abidjan on 15 August 2026 that the road-safety strategy launched in 2021 aimed to cut deaths by 25%, from 1,600 to 1,200 a year. Sacko said the toll, at 1,300, was still above that target and called for a quick correction.

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Enforcement has had some effect in the capital. The Abidjan police prefecture reported on 22 April 2026 that its Zero Tolerance operation, with active repression from 2 March 2026, cut crashes by 12%, from 6,318 between 15 December 2025 and 15 February 2026 to 5,591 between 16 February and 15 April 2026.

In that 22 April 2026 report the prefecture also counted deaths falling from 43 to 30 over the same periods. It ranks shared minibuses, known locally as gbaka, last among the vehicles involved in crashes.

Road deaths of about 1,200 a year, the GSSR figure of 12 June 2026, mean that overland trips carry real risk for visitors and workers in Ivory Coast. The massa is widespread in the Mé region, so a crash on the Adzopé-Akoupé road reaches ordinary passengers, not only freight drivers.

Neither a final toll nor a cause has been published. No date has been announced for either.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on the Adzopé-Akoupé road?

A heavy goods truck and a shared minibus collided in the afternoon of 19 November 2026. ONPC’s provisional toll lists dead and injured, and the cause has not been established.

Has anyone been blamed for the crash?

No fault has been announced, and we found no report of an inquiry or arrests. ONPC’s first toll named no cause and no one at fault.

Are road crashes common in Ivory Coast?

Yes, officials describe them as a steady national problem. The road-safety target set in 2021 was not met, according to the transport directorate.

Sources Published Wednesday 25 November 2026 · Source: ONPC provisional toll for the crash of 19 November 2026 and statement of 16 September 2026; DGTTC statement of 15 August 2026; GSSR statement of 12 June 2026; Abidjan police prefecture report of 22 April 2026

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