Mexico is off the first list of proposed tariffs, but the US has made no determination and set no timetable.

Mexico's Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, pictured in July 2025 (Photo: EneasMx, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Trade: Mexico

The United States on Wednesday 25 November 2026 proposed new tariffs on 14 trading partners but made no finding on Mexico, whose case is still open. The US Trade Representative (USTR), the White House office that runs trade policy, said Mexico and Norway are the only two of 16 investigated economies without a determination.

For Mexico, one of the biggest US trading partners, this leaves the country off the first list for now. The USTR gave no date for a decision.

Key Facts Who. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer; 14 economies including China, the EU, Japan, India and Vietnam.

What. Proposed extra tariffs of up to 35%; no determination yet on Mexico or Norway.

Next. Comments and hearing requests are due 5 January 2027; hearings start 25 January 2027.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 14:00 GMT.

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Mexico is off the first list of proposed tariffs, but the US has made no determination and set no timetable.

Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s economy secretary. (File photo)

The decision closes an eight-month investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a US trade law that lets Washington answer foreign trade practices it deems unfair. The USTR opened the cases on 11 March 2026 into 16 economies and said it received testimony from nearly 140 witnesses and 1,070 comments.

“For decades, many of our trading partners have adopted industrial strategies built on targeting manufacturing, wage and labor suppression, financial and other support, non-market economy inputs, and other market distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favor,” Greer said. Non-market inputs are materials and components supplied by economies where the state, not the market, sets prices.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He said President Trump is proposing action to end what the USTR calls structural excess capacity, meaning production far beyond what markets demand. The USTR found that the practices of the 14 economies are unreasonable and burden US commerce.

China faces the highest proposal, tariffs of up to 20% on most goods and up to 10% on goods listed in an annex, a list attached to the official notice. The European Union faces a rate of 15%, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland up to 15%, and India up to 25%.

Singapore faces up to 20%, which the USTR says it would consider cutting to 10% if a trade agreement is reached. Vietnam faces up to 35%, or 20% under a deal, while Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and Bangladesh face up to 18%.

Each rate is “net of” existing Section 301 tariffs, meaning those duties are deducted so the new tariff only tops up to the stated level. For the EU, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland it is also net of normal import duties, and the USTR says the proposals take account of existing trade agreements and talks.

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Mexico and Norway were the only two investigated economies left out. The USTR said it “has not made determinations with respect to Mexico or Norway at this time” and gave no reason or date.

The release does not say why Mexico was left out or whether talks with Mexico City are under way. The Mexican government’s response is not yet known.

For US importers, the practical question is whether Mexican goods will join the list. Companies that buy Mexican parts or finished goods face the same uncertainty over costs, and the USTR has not said which products would be affected.

The public process has dates. Interested parties must send written comments and requests to appear by 5 January 2027, and the USTR will hold hearings on 25 January 2027, continuing as needed.

The proposals are not final, and the USTR can change rates after the comment period. Rates quoted here are the ceilings the USTR floated, not tariffs now in force.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Mexico left out of the proposal?

The USTR has made no determination on Mexico or Norway and gave no reason. Their cases remain under review.

Are the proposed tariffs in force?

No. They are proposals open to public comment until 5 January 2027, with hearings from 25 January 2027.

More: Mexico news

Related coverage: Mexico Awaits US Tariffs on Excess Capacity

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Sources Office of the US Trade Representative, press release “USTR Makes Determinations and Proposes Actions in 14 Section 301 Investigations Relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors”, 25 November 2026 (ustr.gov); USTR initiation notice of 11 March 2026.

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