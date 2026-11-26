Obi told his crowd to guard their votes, while police and the party trade versions of who was behind the shots.

NIGERIA · POLITICS

Gunmen in a Toyota pickup opened fire on supporters of Nigerian opposition presidential candidate Peter Obi in Benin City on Wednesday 25 November 2026, and one man was shot in the thighs. Police say three gunmen fled, and Obi’s party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), blames the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The shooting came two days after gunfire at a campaign tour in neighbouring Delta State, where police say six people died. For US readers, the pattern matters because Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, and violence at rallies shapes how credible the 2027 vote looks to investors and observers.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, and running mate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

What Gunmen shot one supporter near a rally in Benin City, Edo State; police hunt the attackers.

When Wednesday 25 November 2026; the campaign moves to Abia State on Friday.

Prediction markets Polymarket gives President Bola Tinubu 69% and Peter Obi 25.5% to win the presidency (26 November, 6:57 a.m. ET).

As of 26 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Obi told his crowd to guard their votes, while police and the party trade versions of who was behind the shots.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Nigeria politics Email address Follow

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The shooting happened on Airport Road, near the gate of Benin airport, as NDC supporters moved to receive Obi, according to the Edo State Police Command. Its spokesperson, Ikoedem, said three gunmen opened fire on people at the scene and then fled.

Police named the wounded man as Aimionkhale Micheal, who was rushed to hospital and is receiving treatment. Police Commissioner Patrick Daaor visited the scene and the hospital and ordered extra officers to guard the rally venue and the hospital.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Why the ships are heading back to Egypt” Get the brief

The commissioner also told the state’s Criminal Investigation Department to work with eyewitnesses and trace the attackers. No arrest had been announced by Thursday morning.

The NDC gave a bigger and angrier account. It said several supporters were hurt and campaign vehicles were damaged, and it accused the APC of planning the attack as the fulfilment of a threat it says Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo made against Obi in July 2025.

Police have not backed the claim that the APC was behind the attack. No evidence for it has been made public.

The APC is the party of President Bola Tinubu. The NDC is a newer opposition party that has put Obi at the top of its ticket with Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, as his running mate.

Benin City has seen this before. In February 2026, gunmen attacked the office of the African Democratic Congress and a party leader’s home in Benin City while Obi, then with that party, was in town; the Edo government blamed infighting inside the party, and the party blamed the APC.

Obi did not cancel his visit. At a town hall in Benin he told supporters: “Stay at the polling unit until your vote is counted,” and added: “We don’t want them to rig us out.”

He said the 2023 election, in which he also ran, must not be repeated. He criticised Tinubu’s economic record and said a government led by him would shift the economy from consumption to production and fight corruption.

Obi also met the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, the traditional ruler of the Edo people, and said calls for separate states, including the Biafra separatist cause in the south-east, grow out of bad governance. His campaign with Kwankwaso is due in Abia State on Friday 27 November 2026, where they plan to meet traders and manufacturers in the city of Aba.

The violence is spreading across the campaign. On Monday 23 November 2026, a shooting at the tour of Ovie Omo-Agege, the NDC’s Senate candidate for Delta Central, left six people dead according to police and four according to his campaign, while a local council chairman, whom the campaign accuses of leading the attackers, said three of his own supporters were killed.

The Delta State government imposed a curfew after that attack. Taken together, the two incidents give the police a test of whether they can protect opposition events in the 2027 race.

Traders on Polymarket, a prediction market where people bet real money on outcomes, still see Tinubu as the clear favourite. That is a bet on the result, not a measure of the violence, and it does not say how voters will react.

It is not known who fired in Benin or why. Police have named no suspect and no motive.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, the market “Nigerian Presidential Election Winner” (about US$165,000 traded) priced Bola Tinubu at 69.0% and Peter Obi at 25.5%, with Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, at 3.5% (26 November 2026, 6:57 a.m. ET). These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Peter Obi?

He is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress and a former governor of Anambra State. He ran for president in 2023 and is running again.

Is It Known Who Attacked the Rally?

No. Police are hunting the gunmen but have named no suspect or motive, and the NDC’s claim against the APC is unproven.

Sources: Edo State Police Command, statement by spokesperson Ikoedem, 25 November 2026; Nigeria Democratic Congress, statement on the Benin City attack, 25 November 2026; Polymarket, Nigerian Presidential Election Winner market, 26 November 2026; Nigeria Police Force, statement on the Delta State shooting, 23 November 2026; campaign statements of Peter Obi at the Benin City town hall, 25 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error