Miner Vale Rises 4.1% as Rio Tinto Gains 3.6% | Iron Ore, Nov 4

File photo, 2016. A Vale train carries iron ore on the Vitória a Minas railway beside the BR-381 highway in Timóteo, Minas Gerais. (Photo: HVL, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts Vale bounced, but from a 12-month low. Vale’s New York shares, our stand-in for iron ore, closed at US$11.43 on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, up 4.10% after touching their lowest close of the past year the day before.

Vale’s New York shares, our stand-in for iron ore, closed at US$11.43 on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, up 4.10% after touching their lowest close of the past year the day before. The wider fall is still deep. The shares are down 16.02% over 20 sessions and 35.9% below their 17.82 peak of April 20.

The shares are down 16.02% over 20 sessions and 35.9% below their 17.82 peak of April 20. Rio Tinto rose with Vale. Rio Tinto’s shares gained 3.60% to US$84.56, though they remain 24.5% below their 12-month high of 112.04 on May 13.

Rio Tinto’s shares gained 3.60% to US$84.56, though they remain 24.5% below their 12-month high of 112.04 on May 13. Brazil’s CSN Mineração jumped the most. The São Paulo-listed miner rose 13.67% to R$5.24 (about US$0.96), still 25.0% below its 10 September high of 6.99.

The São Paulo-listed miner rose 13.67% to R$5.24 (about US$0.96), still 25.0% below its 10 September high of 6.99. Markets helped. A weaker dollar, lower US bond yields and a 1.58% rise in the S&P 500 lifted risk appetite across the board.

A weaker dollar, lower US bond yields and a 1.58% rise in the S&P 500 lifted risk appetite across the board. The weak link is China. Chinese demand is still growing, but its factory and services surveys cooled slightly in October.

Today’s Focus Iron ore, the red rock that becomes steel, had a relief day on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Vale, Brazil’s giant and one of the world’s largest exporters, rose 4.10% in New York, and Rio Tinto gained 3.60%. The bounce followed the weakest close in a year for Vale’s shares on Tuesday. A broad rally in global markets, with the dollar and US borrowing costs both easing, gave battered miners room to recover. The underlying problem has not changed. China, which buys most of the world’s iron ore, shows cooling factory and services surveys, so mills have little reason to hurry back to the market. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. One good day does not repair a fall of more than a third from the April peak; only firmer Chinese steel demand can do that.

01 The session in one read

Think of a rubber ball held underwater: it pops up when released but sinks again unless something changes. That was Wednesday, November 4, 2026, for iron-ore miners.

Vale’s New York shares rose 4.10% and Rio Tinto’s 3.60%. Both came a day after Vale’s shares hit their lowest close in twelve months.

Traders who had bet on further falls bought shares back, and a strong day for global stocks gave them cover.

Assessment — A relief bounce, not a turn MEDIUM The move fits a rebound from an oversold low, helped by a friendly global backdrop, rather than a change in the iron-ore story. Chinese mills are still cautious, and supply is arriving from Australia and Brazil with new capacity building elsewhere. The variable to watch is whether Chinese mills begin restocking ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in February.

Iron Ore — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Vale’s shares closed at US$11.43, a proxy for the iron-ore price rather than the price itself. Rio Tinto, a diversified miner with a large iron-ore business in Western Australia, closed at US$84.56.

CSN Mineração, a Brazilian iron-ore exporter listed in São Paulo, was the standout at R$5.24 (about US$0.96) after a 13.67% jump. It recovered all of Tuesday’s 5.14% drop and more.

Asset Level Change Iron ore (Vale) US$11.43 +4.10% CSN Mineração R$5.24 +13.67% Rio Tinto US$84.56 +3.60%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-04. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,191.45 -0.82% L 166,190 day range H 168,994 +8.41% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 +0.83% USD / MXN 18.75 +0.70% USD / CLP 977.94 +1.18% USD / COP 3,238 -0.39% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.19% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,191.45 -0.82% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 70,879.44 +0.08% S&P IPSA Chile 10,465.26 -1.52% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,484.43 -0.88% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190 — IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% — 10,627.08 10,741 10,346 — IPC MEX 70,879.44 +0.08% +12.14% 70,819.80 71,422 70,331 182,333,478 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -6.54% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,484.43 -0.88% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.50 +0.83% +2.01% 5.46 5.51 5.42 — EUR/BRL 6.17 +0.51% -0.29% 6.14 6.17 6.09 — USD/MXN 18.75 +0.70% +0.39% 18.62 18.96 18.53 — USD/CLP 977.94 +1.18% +3.33% 966.50 980.85 962.10 — USD/COP 3,238 -0.39% -16.12% 3,250 3,259 3,206 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.12% +1.92% 3.44 3.45 3.44 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.19% +5.95% 1,548 1,547 1,544 — USD/UYU 40.22 +3.24% +2.34% 38.96 40.26 40.22 — USD/PYG 6,358 +9.88% -8.84% 5,787 6,358 6,031 — USD/BOB 11.92 +1.74% +76.96% 11.72 12.00 11.92 — USD/DOP 59.79 -1.17% -6.36% 60.50 60.57 59.79 — USD/CRC 449.63 +2.27% -8.17% 439.66 450.45 448.95 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% +2.02% 7.41 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,358 +9.88% USD/UYU 40.22 +3.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% USD/CRC 449.63 +2.27% USD/BOB 11.92 +1.74% IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% USD/CLP 977.94 +1.18% USD/DOP 59.79 -1.17% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 5, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

The first and heaviest cause was the global market mood, with high confidence in the evidence. The US dollar index eased 0.37% to 101.49, the 10-year Treasury yield slipped 5 basis points to 4.90%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.58% to 7,689.

A weaker dollar makes commodities cheaper for buyers using other currencies, and lower yields make riskier shares more attractive. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, dropped 20.26% to 16.61, a sign that investors were relaxing after the US midterm elections, where Democrats took control of Congress.

The second cause was a technical rebound, with medium confidence. After a 20.2% slide over 60 sessions, many traders were betting on further falls, and closing those bets forces buying.

The signal that disagrees is cooling Chinese demand, which does not support a durable rally.

China’s October PMI surveys from S&P Global, sponsored by RatingDog, gave a manufacturing reading of 52.0, where anything above 50 means growth, and a services reading of 50.8, down from 51.6 in September, according to the RT economic calendar. Chinese demand is still growing, but the services side is cooling.

04 The trend behind it

Vale’s shares are 35.9% below their 12-month high of 17.82 on April 20, and 16.02% lower over 20 sessions. Over five sessions they are down only 0.35%, so the selling has slowed.

Rio Tinto is 24.5% below its May 13 high and 9.23% lower over 20 sessions. This is a continuation of a long decline, not a new phase.

Our own history gives some perspective. Vale’s shares have fallen as much as 16.0% in 20 sessions on 43 earlier occasions since 2007, and 20 sessions later they were higher in 23 of those 43 cases, or 53%. The median change was +0.4%, but the worst was -43.4%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil feels this most. Vale and CSN Mineração are big dollar earners, so cheaper ore means less export income and smaller dividends for shareholders, including Brazilian pension funds.

CSN Mineração is 28.4% above its May 19 low of 4.08. Chile and Peru, which export copper rather than iron ore, are exposed only through the same weak Chinese demand.

For a traveller or saver, the lesson is that the Brazilian real and Brazil’s trade surplus lean on commodity prices. A prolonged slide in ore tends to weigh on both.

06 The names to watch

Vale is the clearest proxy: a close below its recent low of 10.98 would signal that the Wednesday bounce was only a pause. Rio Tinto, with iron ore at the core of its profits, trades at 24.6% above its low of 67.89 set on November 4 a year ago.

Low-cost producers in Australia such as BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue stay profitable at these levels, while higher-cost mines are the ones at risk.

07 What would end it

The decline ends if Chinese steelmakers start buying again, which would show up in rising steel output and falling stockpiles at Chinese ports. Chinese steel margins would need to improve first.

Support sits at Vale’s 12-month low of 10.98, and resistance is far above, at the April peak of 17.82. Oil, down 8.07% in the USO fund, and a gold fund up 3.68% show that wider markets were moving fast on Wednesday.

The honest answer is that it may pause but is unlikely to reverse until China shows firmer demand. The next signals are Chinese steel and port-stock data in the coming weeks.

08 What to watch

China steel margins: If mills return to profit they restock ore, and that would lift Vale and Rio Tinto.

If mills return to profit they restock ore, and that would lift Vale and Rio Tinto. Chinese port stocks: Falling stockpiles would show real demand rather than traders closing bets.

Falling stockpiles would show real demand rather than traders closing bets. Vale below 10.98: A close under the 12-month low would signal that the Wednesday bounce failed.

A close under the 12-month low would signal that the Wednesday bounce failed. Dollar and US yields: A stronger dollar or higher yields would remove the backdrop that helped miners.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vale shares rise on Wednesday, November 4, 2026?

They rebounded 4.10% from a 12-month low as the dollar and US yields eased, and as traders who had bet on falls bought back. Chinese demand has not clearly improved.

Is Vale’s share price the iron-ore price?

No. It is a proxy: Vale is a leading producer, so its shares tend to follow the commodity, but they are not the commodity’s spot price.

Why does China matter so much?

China makes more than half of the world’s steel and is the largest buyer of iron ore. When its mills slow down, ore prices fall.

Does history say the fall will reverse?

In 43 earlier falls this large in our records, prices were higher 20 sessions later 53% of the time. The worst case was a further 43.4% fall, and the past is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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