Miner Vale Falls 3.17% to a 12-Month Low | Iron Ore, Nov 3

File photo, 2010. Coffee cherries near Chinchina, Colombia.

Key Facts Vale hit a 12-month low: its New York shares closed at US$10.98 on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after a move of -3.17%, the lowest close in at least 12 months.

its New York shares closed at US$10.98 on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after a move of -3.17%, the lowest close in at least 12 months. The fall from the peak is deep: the shares are 38.4% below their 20 April high, so Brazil’s biggest miner has lost well over a third of its market value in about six months.

the shares are 38.4% below their 20 April high, so Brazil’s biggest miner has lost well over a third of its market value in about six months. The slide is steady, not sudden: Vale is down 22.02% over 20 sessions and 7.26% over the last five, with two straight falling days.

Vale is down 22.02% over 20 sessions and 7.26% over the last five, with two straight falling days. Rio Tinto fell too: the Anglo-Australian rival closed at US$81.62, a move of -1.34%, its lowest close in at least six months.

the Anglo-Australian rival closed at US$81.62, a move of -1.34%, its lowest close in at least six months. A smaller Brazilian producer fell harder: CSN Mineração, an iron ore producer, dropped 5.14% to R$4.61 on its first session after the 2 November holiday.

CSN Mineração, an iron ore producer, dropped 5.14% to R$4.61 on its first session after the 2 November holiday. The cause is Chinese steel and weak results: Vale’s third-quarter output fell 6% from a year earlier and its realised price fell 10%, while China’s steel sector keeps struggling.

Today’s Focus Iron ore, the rock that becomes steel, is in a long, grinding decline, and Vale is the clearest way to see it. Its New York shares closed on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at their lowest level in at least 12 months. The main cause is China, which makes about half the world’s steel and buys most of the world’s seaborne iron ore. Its factories are producing less steel: official data show crude steel output down 2.9% in the first nine months of 2026. Vale’s own third-quarter report added to the gloom. Profit per share came in at US$0.29 against US$0.63 a year earlier, and management said iron ore output would land at the low end of its guidance. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Brazil’s most important export is cheap and getting cheaper, and the market has not yet found a floor.

01 The session in one read

On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, Vale’s New York shares fell to a fresh 12-month closing low. It was a quiet kind of damage: no single headline, just buyers staying away.

Iron ore has no price on our spot feed, so Vale and its peers act as the thermometer. This thermometer now shows the coldest reading in a year.

Assessment — Slow bleed, not a panic MEDIUM The pattern is a steady grind lower rather than a crash, driven by weak Chinese steel demand and a disappointing Vale report, even as the broader US stock market rose. That points to a problem specific to iron ore rather than a general flight from risk; the variable to watch is whether Chinese steel mills start restocking.

Iron Ore — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Vale led the way down, and Rio Tinto followed with the weakest close in at least six months. Both are exposed to the same Chinese steel customers.

CSN Mineração fell even harder than Vale. It is thinly traded and sits 34.0% below its 6.99 high of 10 September, so the drop looks like a continuation of the downtrend.

Asset Level Change Iron ore (Vale) US$10.98 -3.17% CSN Mineração R$4.61 -5.14% Rio Tinto US$81.62 -1.34%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-03. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,608.52 -0.57% L 166,249 day range H 168,994 +8.62% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.49 +0.58% USD / MXN 18.75 +0.69% USD / CLP 977.82 +1.17% USD / COP 3,241 -0.27% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.19% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,608.52 -0.57% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 70,819.80 +0.91% S&P IPSA Chile 10,465.26 -1.52% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,471.38 -1.40% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,608.52 -0.57% +8.62% 167,563.47 168,994 166,249 — IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% — 10,627.00 10,741 10,346 — IPC MEX 70,819.80 +0.91% +11.90% 70,184.33 71,422 70,331 104,809,435 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -6.54% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,471.38 -1.40% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.49 +0.58% +1.76% 5.46 5.50 5.42 — EUR/BRL 6.16 +0.30% -0.50% 6.14 6.17 6.09 — USD/MXN 18.75 +0.69% +0.40% 18.62 18.96 18.53 — USD/CLP 977.82 +1.17% +3.32% 966.50 977.82 962.10 — USD/COP 3,241 -0.27% -16.03% 3,250 3,259 3,206 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.11% +1.93% 3.44 3.45 3.44 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.19% +5.95% 1,548 1,547 1,544 — USD/UYU 40.22 +3.24% +2.34% 38.96 40.26 40.22 — USD/PYG 6,358 +9.88% -8.84% 5,787 6,358 6,031 — USD/BOB 11.92 +1.74% +76.96% 11.72 12.00 11.92 — USD/DOP 60.24 -0.43% -5.65% 60.50 60.57 59.80 — USD/CRC 449.63 +2.27% -8.17% 439.66 450.45 448.95 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% +2.02% 7.41 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,358 +9.88% USD/UYU 40.22 +3.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% USD/CRC 449.63 +2.27% USD/BOB 11.92 +1.74% IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% COLCAP 2,471.38 -1.40% USD/CLP 977.82 +1.17% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.57%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 5, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest is Chinese steel. Official data show crude steel output down 2.9% in the first nine months of the year, and Vale itself called China’s domestic market ‘challenging’ on its results call.

Chinese mills are surviving by exporting about 130 million tonnes of steel, which keeps global output ‘relatively stable’ in Vale’s words but does not add demand for new ore. The MMI daily iron ore report called the price support ‘fragile’, said the earlier recovery ‘did not persist’, and advised a ‘cautious, range bound view’.

Second is Vale’s own report. Production fell 6% from a year earlier, the realised price fell 10%, and core earnings of US$3.5bn were down 20%.

The usual drivers give mixed signals. The US dollar index edged up to 101.89 and the 10-year Treasury yield rose 7 basis points to 4.97%, which is a mild headwind for commodities, yet the S&P 500 rose 0.36% to 7,569, so this was not a general retreat from risk.

Our confidence is medium: the Chinese steel story is well supported, but we found no single trigger for Tuesday itself.

04 The trend behind it

Vale is down 26.3% over 60 sessions and sits 38.4% below its 12-month peak, set on 20 April. The 20-session slide of 22.02% is the sharper leg, so the fall is accelerating.

Rio Tinto is 27.2% below its 12-month high of 112.04, set on 13 May, though it remains 20.2% above its low of November 2025. This looks like a continuation of a downtrend, not a new phase.

Our own history since 2007 offers a sober reference. After 23 earlier falls in Vale of this size in 20 sessions, the shares were higher 20 sessions later in 13 cases (57%), the median change was +0.5% and the worst was a further loss of 43.4%; history is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil feels this first. Iron ore is among its largest exports, so a lower price trims export earnings, tax receipts and the flow of dollars that supports the real.

Vale is the country’s most important listed exporter, and a weaker share price hurts Brazilian pension funds and investors who hold it. Peru, Chile and Mexico are less exposed, as they sell copper, silver and manufactured goods, but they share the China demand risk.

Brazilian steelmakers and builders that buy iron ore or steel can gain from cheaper inputs, although weak Chinese exports of steel can also flood their home markets.

06 The names to watch

Vale is the benchmark: its realised price of US$85.1 a tonne in the third quarter shows how much margin a further drop would remove. Rio Tinto, down 4.81% over five sessions, is the global peer to compare against.

CSN Mineração has swung between a 12-month low of 4.08 on 19 May and its September high, and is 19.8% lower over 60 sessions. Tuesday’s fall matters if it breaks toward that low.

07 What would end it

The chart gives no support below Tuesday’s close, because it is the 12-month low, so the next reference is the round number of US$10. The first real resistance is far above, at the 17.82 April peak, which means any rebound would first be tested on its way up.

The one thing that would change the picture is Chinese mills buying again, which the MMI report says depends on orders, margins and mill stocks. Watch China’s next monthly steel output and iron ore import figures, and any new stimulus for property and infrastructure.

Does it stop? Not yet; with sellers in control and no confirmed turn in Chinese demand, a pause is more likely than a rebound.

08 What to watch

China steel output: Monthly output has fallen 2.9% this year; a turn higher would be the first real support for ore.

Monthly output has fallen 2.9% this year; a turn higher would be the first real support for ore. Chinese mill restocking: Orders, margins and mill stocks decide whether buyers return to the market.

Orders, margins and mill stocks decide whether buyers return to the market. Vale’s production: Management guided to the low end of its range, so any further cut would deepen the gloom.

Management guided to the low end of its range, so any further cut would deepen the gloom. The US$10 level: A close below this round number on Vale’s New York shares would extend the slide to new territory.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Vale matter for iron ore?

Vale is the world’s number two iron ore exporter, so its share price is a quick read on the iron ore market.

Why is iron ore falling?

Chinese steel output is down 2.9% this year, and mills are not buying enough ore to lift prices.

How does this affect Brazil?

Lower prices cut export earnings and tax revenue, and weigh on the real and on Vale’s shareholders.

Is this the bottom?

Not confirmed: Vale just closed at a 12-month low, and earlier falls this large led to higher prices 20 sessions later 57% of the time.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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